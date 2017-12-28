Hot Topics

    Dupree Says Harrison’s Lifting Videos Was Just Him Trying ‘To Stay Relevant’

    By Dave Bryan December 28, 2017 at 10:35 am

    On the surface, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and outside linebacker Bud Dupree appeared to be the team’s two most-vocal players in the locker room on Wednesday when asked to talk about the departure of outside linebacker James Harrison and his subsequent signing with the New England Patriots. Both players apparently didn’t hold back anything when discussing Harrison and how he allegedly forced his way off the team. On Thursday, Dupree went after Harrison again during a morning interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

    Dupree was first asked if he was surprised at what all has transpired with Harrison over the course of the last several days.

    “We weren’t surprised about just the let go part, but we was most surprised about the Patriots,” Dupree said. “We just thought it was funny.”

    Later in the interview, Dupree was asked about if he and some of the other younger outside linebackers on the Steelers thought initially that Harrison would be a role model for them and if that ultimately went the other direction.

    “It just went a different direction,” Dupree said. “We just thought he would be just a role model to us. We really wanted it to happen. We like him as a person but just as a player, we just feel like he’s just all about himself.”

    Dupree was then asked to elaborate more about Harrison as a teammate in the locker room and during the long question Harrison’s infamous near-daily social media videos of him lifting was brought up. Dupree unexpectedly had something to say about those workout videos of Harrison’s.

    “We feel like the workout videos was just to stay relevant, just stay on the internet, stay buzzing,” Dupree said. “He probably is the strongest person in NFL football, on the team. He’s really just the only person that can just lift weights like that in the weight room. Anybody else try to go in there like that they’re told to stop lifting. So, he just goes in and really does his own thing and then just looks at us like, ‘What are we going to do?'”

    While Dupree really didn’t disclose much of anything else during his Thursday morning interview outside of how the team is now trying to move forward and prepare for their Sunday home regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, he did take one last shot at Harrison’s teammate character.

    “We looked at him as a real role model, as a real leader, and he just never really gave it to us,” Dupree said.

    • FATCAT716

      I remember when the Steelers drafted Bud Dupree one of the things I remembered was how he looked forward to learning from Debo. And now he has been the most vocal against him which tells me there is some hurt there

    • Eddie Cruz

      Cut throat. Appreciate the honesty. But Locker room code non existent.

    • Mateo K

      I just read that Dupree is considering writing a book on all things James Harrison did during the 2017 season. Dupree needs to move the hell on.. come on now.

    • Nathanael Dory

      C’mon man. I appreciate the honesty really. But some stuff are better to keep on house. Like thats enough

    • Ross McCorkle

      He deserves to voice his frustrations. Most of this is from one interview anyhow. We are just reading it across like 10 articles, so it sounds like he keeps talking about it.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Deebo is gone now. Notice how nobody said anything while he was there. Because that was right for the team. Now he is gone, they can say all they want. Deebo seems to be immature even at 39. Good riddance.

    • pittfan

      Time for Tomlin to dish out a big serving of STFU. Focus on your craft, getting healthy, and the next opponent.

    • No question.

    • cencalsteeler

      I did notice none of his teammates being around him while he’s lifting so it makes sense. With that said, it’s time to file the Harrison articles away with the Jesse James catch and move on.

    • Matt Manzo

      This is getting ugly!

    • cencalsteeler

      I don’t know. I think he’s seeing all the fans talking about how the Steelers wronged him for releasing him. Dupree’s just setting things straight for all of us to see that Harrison isn’t as squeaky clean as alot of fans make him out to be. Bud is coming to the rescue of the organization, I really don’t think he’s butt hurt at all. In fact, it might be a sigh of relief for him.

    • Mateo K

      He was already a distraction, they should have called him out on it when he was there. Not talk all this stuff once he’s gone.

    • Mateo K

      This isn’t going anywhere. This will be talked about up until we play them again.

    • Guest12

      Just keep on giving the Pats more bulletin board material. Deebo most likely won’t be a big part for them in the playoffs, BUT that means nothing if TB and company decide to win one for Deebo so he can rub it in our face. What would have been better than all this talk is if when they were asked questions about Deebo, they just reply with “who?” and move on to the next question.