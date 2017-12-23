Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2017

Today is December 23rd and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

We offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.

Here are previous grievances threads to look back at.

As usual, in order to get you started, I reached out to my followers on Twitter and below are a few of their grievances. So let’s hear yours now in the comments below. Let out those grievances.

Only 6 championships out of 84 seasons. Please sirs; I want some more. — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) December 23, 2017

Stop giving up explosive plays. — Clint Fillmore (@ClintFillmore) December 23, 2017

Final grievance (not with the team): Steelers fans on here who fill your inbox/replies with stupid questions that could be answered with a google search or an above average understanding of football. I don’t listen to steelers depot just to have casuals ruin the fun for me haha — Calan Clark (@Calan_Clark) December 23, 2017

Why resign Harrison and not even dress him or give him bs injury designations? Even if they didn’t think TJ would progress as he did, why not release him after preseason? His postseason snaps aren’t going up and he’s only here to be a “character” for Steelers fans to point to — Calan Clark (@Calan_Clark) December 23, 2017

Not having a future QB in thr wings to succeed Ben. A good core of young guys are here but not at the most important position — Jeremy McKain (@jeresells) December 23, 2017

Poor tackling. Bad play calling. Inconsistent play against bad teams. — Iron_Red-Arrow75 (@Ctesiphon75) December 23, 2017

#Herewego My grievance. For The Love Of Pete Get Physical & Rough Up Gronk. I don't care if you have James Harrison rough him up and then rush or drop to his zone.@Steelersdepot — Robert D Henderson (@jollyrob68) December 23, 2017

Simply wish our DB's would turn and look for the ball when it's in the air. Would have many more pass breakups and less big plays against us. Otherwise, I'm a blessed Steelers fan. — Rob Longo (@Goodfrom55) December 23, 2017

Also, let me be the first to wish you a Happy Immaculate Reception Day! 45 years ago today the play below happened and it shall always be considered a Festivus miracle.