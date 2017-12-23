Hot Topics

    Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2017

    By Dave Bryan December 23, 2017 at 09:01 am

    Today is December 23rd and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

    We offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.

    Here are previous grievances threads to look back at.

    As usual, in order to get you started, I reached out to my followers on Twitter and below are a few of their grievances. So let’s hear yours now in the comments below. Let out those grievances.

    Also, let me be the first to wish you a Happy Immaculate Reception Day! 45 years ago today the play below happened and it shall always be considered a Festivus miracle.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL just announced that the Immaculate Reception is under review in NYC. Standby to see if it is upheld …

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good Morning and Merry Christmas!
      To the so called “fans,” that come out just to spread negativity and to the ones that disowned the Steelers for not coming out for the anthem against the Bears: Eat me. Y’all are a disgrace and you suck. #lame@sses

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      No grievances to report. Everything’s perfectly all right now. We’re fine. We’re all fine here now, thank you …. Why couldn’t you just beat the Patriots?

    • Dan

      My grievance Is on Keith Butler come on man. Give Sean Davis some help on gronk if their is a round 2

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Why we never can’t play the pats healthy why when we do play we dont put enough players on gronk and have brady find another go to guy and last but definitally not least out of all the depth we finally have why do we lose the 1 position that we didnt add for depth at ilb

    • Kevin Artis

      Please activate James Harrison and put Arthur Moats on the bench.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t have many grievances with the team this year despite being pretty sure they are giving me heart problems. Of course things like the bad tackling and what not but it is Christmas so I don’t want to harp much. Here is my biggest grivance:

      Our coaching staff makes way to many gaffes that should never happen for a coach that is widely considered to be “great”. Look, I am not a fire Tomlin guy and gained a tremendous amount of respect for him for how he handled the national anthem stuff but there are certain things I just can’t wrap my head around.

      First and most obvious example is the end of the Pats game. The seemingly ill prepared nature of the team after the call was overturned and of course the Sean Davis fiasco with Gronkowski and how there were seemingly no adjustments in that 5 or 6 play drive where he got beat 4 times. I mean HOW does that happen? Gronk is a great player and deserves credit, I get it. But let me give him credit for beating double coverage and not single coverage that he should have never gotten the oppurtunity to face.

      To me these are inexcusable or unexplainable. I like Tomlin and our guys but they have to be better than that.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Finally! HAPPY FESTIVUS! I’ve been waiting all year for this!

      “I’ve got a lot of problems with you people and now you’re gonna hear about it!”

      First off, let’s go back to the draft, shall we? We made some errors that I think should be acknowledged now. Drafting JuJu has turned out well. But should we have drafted Alvin Kamara? His stats this year likely say so. We could have come back and gotten Dede Westbrook if we’d have passed on JuJu and I think Westbrook is gonna be very good. Also, was not taking Eddie Jackson, Safety out of Alabama, a mistake? I think so. 57 tackles, 1 FF, 6 PD’s, 2 INT’s, 2 TD’s, and he plays for the Bears, mind you. They may have gotten a steal in the 4th.
      And speaking of steals…… DESMOND KING! My REAL grievance. Really? Joshua Dobbs in the 4th round. REALLY?! REALLY?!?! PFF has King ranked in the top 8 of their CB rankings for the year!!! 62 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 PD’s, 1 int, and 1 TD. And he doesn’t even play every down since they have 2 really good (top 8 as well) CB’s in front of him. 5th round?! 5TH ROUND?! Unbelievable. I can NOT believed we passed on Des King over and over and over.

      Oh, and drafting a long snapper was dumb. And we probably should have drafted a TE.

      Not playing James Harrison more this year has been a mistake. At the very least, we should have had more of a rotation, with Watt replacing Dupree on the left. I also think letting Timmons walk away was a mistake as well. How nice would it be to have Law Dog right now next to Williams? Of course, we couldn’t have predicted the Shazier injury. But we could have and should have done more to keep Timmons. He was a Steeler. And I say that not lightly as though ALL of our former player are “Steelers,” if you know what I mean.

      Bryant got a raw deal early with the playcalls. I know that won’t be popular, but I don’t care. I’m pretty sure Bryant has shown, that he can handle a variety of routes, and when given the chance, can excel at most of them and it leads to a diversified game. We should have been hitting him with Drags/Crosses, Comebacks, Hooks, Slants, Deep Ins, and Posts. Not Go routes and Screens, as his only chances.

      Roosevelt Nix has been tragically underutilized.

      Our Return games have been abysmal for WAY TOO long and not been made a proper priority. Fire Danny Smith? Hmmm. The staff hasn’t trusted Boswell with enough 50+ yard opportunities. I can recall a handful of times when we passed on long FG’s. I think it’s clear that Boz can make them and is clutch.

      Javon Hargrave needed more snaps. He’s a difference maker whenever he’s on the field.

      The trolls on the game-threads around here are mind-numblingly annoying.

      Lastly, Jesse James caught it.

    • Bradys_Dad

      No grievances to speak of. I’m blessed in a multitude of ways. This year, for the Depot and Nation I simply wish that Ryan is blessed with healing and that all of you, even those that routinely give me grief, have a Merry Christmas and Wonderful 2018. Thanks to those who keep the Depot what it is.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Excellent.

    • Steve

      My grievance is to the fans who crucify Big Ben. There have been games he’s off and then games he’s on fire. Be thankful! Be thankful that our team has a HOF QB! Be thankful we aren’t like over two dozen other teams who’s QB is average or worse. We have been lucky to be able to watch one of the greatest. Backyard Ben, Big Ben, Drama Ben, whatever. I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the league. Not even cry baby Brady. Ben fits our system and culture. When he’s done, it may be a while before we have another HOF QB. So be thankful for the last decade+ and hopefully for two more years!

    • Chris92021

      Grievances against:
      Todd Haley. There were moments last week in the 3rd and 4th quarter where you coached scared. That is unacceptable.

      Keith Butler. Please never have Sean Davis single covering anyone again. Ever.

      Ben Roethlisberger. You are the quarterback of this team. This is your team, not Mike Tomlin’s. You are the master of your domain. Spike the $*%&# ball and apologize for disregarding the order. Oh and don’t ever put Eli Rogers in a situation where he has to fight to get open and catch the ball. That never ends well.

      The NFL rules committee. That was a catch and that rule needs to go like the tuck rule ASAP. I guess it has to negatively affect the Patriots first before something else happens, huh?

      Bandwagon Steelers fans. You do know that the Steelers are 20-4 (including playoffs) in their last 24 games? Only the Patriots are better in that stretch (21-3). Yes, I am furious about how things worked out last week. But for the first time, it was not the Patriots that dominated the Steelers. It was the coaching staff that had lapses of incompetence and our QB losing his mind in the last 30 seconds not to mention a terrible rule that did us in. This Steelers team will bounce back and get the playoff bye. Have a happy festivus!

    • francesco

      The Patriots…
      The Refs…
      Brady…
      Goodell…
      Burfict…
      Butler…
      Haley…
      Tomlin…

    • FanInExile

      Darth addressed pretty much everything most of us could complain about.

      With one exception: The draft. I shoulda bought some ephing Bitcoin six months ago. I shoulda done a personal IPO after I changed my last name to “Blockchain”. Infinite variants of this line of thinking could follow.

      You gotta argue from the information available at the time decisions were made, not from what we know now. If Vance wasn’t injured with Green-like frequency (Ladarius, not Eric) and was meeting expectations, the case for having drafted a TE would be meaningfully reduced. I think the same would happen if JJ earned a single additional style point for his catch last game, even taking the 2017 Vance experience as is.

      Otherwise, though, my grievances pretty much fall in line with yours.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t remember specifically being too high on either of the DB’s you mentioned but there were a lot of safeties I wanted drafted so on general principal I will agree with you there.

      Kamara going to have to go all in on disagreeing. We didn’t need an RB, especially that high and Conner has been good and shown a lot of potential as well. Kamara wouldn’t even be playing if we had drafted him. It is a similar story with Prescott.

      Will also disagree on Timmons. It was too much money when we had a much cheaper starter behind him. You have to make cap moves when age becomes a factor.

      And lastly I will disagree on Bryant. Even when he had his oppurtunities he was just flat out playing poorly. Why gameplan around a guy who is playing bad? Seems counter intuitive.

    • The Chin

      I only have one grievance. As the less expensive safety from Baltimore goes to another pro bowl, unless I wholly misunderstood, he wasn’t even courted by our Steelers. Instead we have a more expensive safety whose next play on a ball this season might be his first. Happy Festivus

    • Paul Cupido

      Many spineless authoritarian bloggers and fans on this site. That catch was robbery. Very upsetting to see how this team has battled back every week and did it ONCE AGAIN only to have it taken away. That one seed is HUGE but I don’t think the Pats have a talented team this year to get to the AFC Ship.

      Sad we try and run the clock out when you know the Pats can come back but thank god we played man on them. Trending up I say but if you honestly don’t see that as a catch and a TD you’re not being objective. If that’s the Pats on offense I still call it a catch and TD.

    • Grant Humphrey

      After review Franco spiked the ball in the end zone therefore it is an incomplete pass.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m just sad that football season is coming to a close.

    • Greg Payne

      As long as it lasts with black and gold until February, I’m okay.

    • NinjaMountie

      If it ends with a SB victory I’ll be able to ride that wave of joy for the long off season.

    • cencalsteeler

      My grievance is with the increase in membership dues for SteelersDepot. Have you guys looked at your credit card statement recently? 🙂

    • Delboka

      Sean Davis drops potential game winning INT.

    • Jaybird

      No grievances, I’m just happy to finally be able to read the Depot again and post a comment without feeling like my dog had died.That Pats loss really killed me. I couldn’t read or watch anything football for a few days. Feels good to be back.
      Go Steelers.

    • Charles Haines

      Biggest grievance I have is the NFL and “regional” broadcasting. News flash, people move and generally don’t care about the local team. A league that suspends it’s players for DUI’s shouldn’t force people (ME!) to go to a bar, sit in an uncomfortable chair and watch last weeks Steelers V Pats game on a 21 inch TV because the local team is playing. You guys own your own network for christ sake! If you can’t figure out how to sell a package to fans to stream your team every week either ask the NHL how they do it or sell the rights to Amazon or Google or any other entity that lives in the 21st century.

    • Charles Haines

      And one more thing NFL, if Offensive pass interference is a 15 yard penalty how about the same for defensive PI? Or are you comfortable with your old, slow zebras deciding the outcome of games that people have paid hundreds of dollars to watch?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Bless you, Fam! Merry Christmas!!!

    • FanInExile

      Late breaking grievance – Deebo cut today. Sure hope we don’t need help on the edge come playoff time.

    • HondoCogburn

      And you’ve gone to chicago, detroit, philly, D.C. etc how many times to stop the B on B crime. You know, Krappernick isnt even registered to vote, right?

    • Bradys_Dad

      Thank you my friend. All the best.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Do I know you? I don’t. You don’t know me either. I do what I can in my community. You don’t know me so you don’t know that. I pray for people to change their ways and I love everyone. I don’t know who Krappernick is and from my opinion, you don’t either. Have a Merry Christmas. 🙄

    • HondoCogburn

      Do you know the Steeler fans that you complained about bad mouthing the players for not respecting our country? You bad mouth people for questioning the steelers, but when you get called out for it you whine that I don’t know you, hypocritical much? All I need to know about krappernick I learned from his words and deeds. Merry Christmas to you and yours as well, and as always MAGA!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Did you read what I said? I said those that disowned the Steelers. Read much? Also if you come on the boards during Gameday discussion you would know what I’m talking about, but I’ve never seen you here on any of them so you don’t know. Lol!

    • HondoCogburn

      I know what you’re talking about I read almost every post on Steelers Depot, just because I dont comment often doesn’t mean i don’t know what is being posted. Have a great life and good-bye.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Well if you read everything you know what I’m talking about. It’s seems you don’t tho and never will. Deuces. 😒✌️

    • Michael Conrad

      What about Direct TV they have Sunday Ticket.

    • Mike Rowan

      I’m baffled by the release of James Harrison. I don’t buy the thing about how you can’t be personal about this. You obviously can’t be most of the time. But there are exceptions. I think this is one of them. In fairness, I guess there wasn’t an obvious alternative option as far as I can tell. Still, this is not just any football player and it seems like he could have helped them a lot in areas where they really need help. I thought the idea was to get him on the field later in the year when weather conditions might have teams running more, and their run defense has obviously been a major problem area of late. And I doubt there are many OLB’s in the league that can play the run as consistently well as Harrison. Was he really that much of a liability in pass coverage?

      Could they have done without McCullers? Wilcox? I haven’t looked at the Special Teams snap counts lately, but I’m assuming Moats and Chickillo have been getting a significant number. McCullers, I’m guessing isn’t a big ST’s contributor, but I’m not certain of that. I get, too, that Moats now matters more in light of Shazier’s injury since he can play inside. I wonder, though, whether Harrison could have helped them there as well.

      If the playoffs started today, the Titans would play the Chiefs. Tennessee would make a lot of sense as a landing spot for other obvious reasons, but I’m thinking any team looking at playing the Chiefs might be inclined to take a serious look at him, assuming they’ve got some roster flexibility.

      If he somehow ends up a Patriot, I’m giving up on life.

      Somehow I think this will a move to regret. Even if there wasn’t a straightforward alternative, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to shake the feeling that this was very wrong.

      I figured after the Shazier injury that this would be my last year of watching football. Then, as I was watching the Patriots game, I started to question my conviction in large part because of JuJu. I like a lot of Steelers players that are likely to be with the team for a long time to come, but there was no one stood out as a guy who’d keep me as die-hard a Steelers fan as what Lloyd, Ward, and Harrison had me being. But last week I realized that guy was JuJu. I kind of felt that way after the Bengals game, but didn’t want to admit it to myself (nor am I comfortable with liking what he did to Burfict, but in all honesty, I absolutely loved it).

      Now, though, it’s a different story. A very different story. They’re not the same team, and I don’t think it’s for nothing that every time this team has counted Harrison out, they’ve been wrong.

    • Charles Haines

      I’m one of those people that can’t pay to watch commercials. If I were eligible to stream just the Sunday Ticket I’d be golden. Finding a pub open on Xmas for Texan game is my next challenge.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Kamara would have had less than 50 snaps with us this year. We had bigger needs a other positions. Can’t go back through every draft and pick out the guys we did great and claim that as a oversight.

      Picking on the Hobbs and Holba picks is fair enough though! Those were wasted.

    • DirtDawg1964

      My grievance is with every fan who whines and complains through a game and season. As if the Steelers are some perpetual 2-14 franchise. Go cheer for the Bungles. Your misery will be well placed.

    • BurghBoy412

      My #1 Grievance…uneducated Steeler Fans. Stop posting, stop tearing down the team when they lose, stop sharing your request for Coach Firings. Just Stop. You don’t win every game. Sometimes the other team just gets the best of you. Stop putting so much unnecessary pressure on the Franchise.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can pick out Kamara because we drafted a RB this year. You can’t say for sure how many snaps he would have had. And based on his production in NO, if he’d have only had 50 snaps with this O-Line, that would be a criminal act. Kamara has been BALLIN’. And he has been doing with a RB right beside him getting a TON of work in Ingram.

    • Darth Blount 47

      How can you say Kamara wouldn’t be playing? He’s had incredible numbers this year playing right next to Mark Ingram who has gotten a ton of work himself. I think it is James Conner who hasn’t been playing a lot this year and I blame James Conner for that more than anyone. He didn’t show he could catch the ball or pass protect our 35 year old QB.

      To compare Conner and Kamara right now is a joke, and that is even if you think 140 yards for Conner is somehow “good.” Kamara is currently a top 5 RB in the whole league.

      We disagree on Timmons because we HAVE plenty of cap space so that wasn’t any sort of problem.

      Gameplan around him? Maybe because he’s your 2nd WR? We are one of the few teams in the league who feeds the ball over and over and over to only 1 guy and get away with it. It’s circular logic. Don’t put Bryant in positions to succeed and then blame Bryant for not succeeding. Maybe he was performing poorly because he was getting thrown over-thrown GO routes and Screen passes that hardly ever succeed in the NFL today. Defenses are just too fast and smart.

    • Dr. DG

      Too funny…!
      … and Sad, if it weren’t so close to the truth!

    • Dr. DG

      Hear-hear! Way to end on a positive note, my friend.
      Happy Festivus everyone!

    • Dr. DG

      THIS is my airing of a grievance…
      How can they do this to me, without any advance warning?!
      One of the greatest NFL players of all time, quietly cut 2 days before Christmas? Geeezzzz

    • DirtDawg1964

      Fair enough.

      Merry Christmas Darth.

    • Mike Rowan

      I posted earlier re: James Harrison’s release but I don’t see the post here. This happened to me a few times before, but I was never able to figure out what the issue was.

    • Todd Borax

      I see you’re still recovering from your head injuries, Tracey Morgan

    • prnitz

      My biggest grievance is over staying with Dupree. And whoever decided Sean Davis could cover Gronk 1 on 1. My hunch is it’s the same guy who thinks Dupree is a starting caliber NFL OLB. Assuming we don’t win the Superbowl and Ben comes back for another year or two, we need a left outside linebacker, free safety who occasionally actually makes an interception and understands how to wrap up when he tries to tackle people, and another stab at a cornerback who can play man against NFL caliber receivers. And did I mention Dupree???

    • prnitz

      My feeling on Martavis is he just needs to gain confidence back. He needs to know he is being counted on and is an important part of the offense. I feel like he is feeling like he’s not appreciated and it is kind of an outsider. Maybe that can work in junior high school, but at this level a man with his talents which we have all seen on display at different times needs to be used and appreciated. If he was confident and a more significant part of the offense, this offense truly could be unstoppable

    • JohnB

      FREE ROSIE NIX!

    • JJ

      Biggest grievance is bascily calling one play last week with 30 seconds to go and then panic and fake spike throw over the middle. Todd Haley earns a lump of cole for that and Ben it’s suppose to be a fade or an out route I mean come on way to risky over the middle. 2nd chance tho so guess if it happens again we’ll be prepared lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      And a Merry Christmas to you, DirtDawg!

    • FanInExile

      I love and hate this comment in huge and equal measures.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Because we know how much the Steelers use Bell and don’t like to take him off of the field. Kamaras skillset really wouldn’t have mattered. There is no way he would have even half the impact playing for the Steelers as he does with the Saints. The reason he is getting so many snaps with the Saints is because Ingram hasn’t really been that guy for the past few years.

      And nobody is comparing Conner and Kamara. Obviously Kamara is the better guy but for the Steelers needs and usage they ultimately wouldn’t be much different given Bells situation. Obviously if we do a scenario and say if Bell gets injured who would you rather have and the obvious answer is Kamara but that isn’t how this works. Conner is fine for our teams current needs and as I said, we didn’t even really need an RB anyway. Even Conner was taken too high.

      We have cap space because we have been smart with it. Signing an overpriced aging middle linebacker is not a good use of cap space when you have someone younger and as good behind him.

      I think you have it wrong. He was put in a position to succeed and just wasn’t performing. I will grant you that part of the early problems were on Ben as well but not the gameplan. Bryant has had plenty of oppurtunities and has cut off routes, doesn’t go up and fight for balls, and has weak hands even when he gets a chance. Last game was his best game of the season and even in that game he had one right in his hands early he couldn’t hold onto. And lets not forget these deep passes you say are nearly impossible in todays NFL are what made Bryant famous to begin with just 2 years ago. So in 2 years the league has gotten exponentially faster? Don’t think so.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Eh ok. 🙄