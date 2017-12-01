Hot Topics

    Film Room: Antonio Brown Playing At Another Level

    By Matthew Marczi December 1, 2017 at 07:00 am

    I’m not even sure quite frankly if I have dedicated a single film study this season to Antonio Brown, at least for offense. There is a danger of taking him for granted, but sometimes even he finds new ways to remind us that the Pittsburgh Steelers have something special in him. As he did on Sunday night.

    It started early and didn’t stop pretty much until the game ended. It was a simple enough opening, running a 10-yard post against Davon House, retaining the inside advantage for an easy 20-yarder to start with.

    On the first play of the second quarter, the Steelers facing a third and one, Brown used traffic to help create space from Morgan Burnett trying to follow him across the field, allowing him to pick up two yards and a fresh set of downs.

    Later on during the same drive, and again on third down, he took advantage of rookie safety Josh Jones turning his hips to defend deep coverage by breaking inside. Once Ben Roethlisberger found him, he was able to turn and run, transitioning from pass-catcher to runner in a heartbeat, which helped turn it into a 39-yard play.

    Following a touchdown a short time later, it was Brown who tied the game with a two-point conversion. Utilizing a Le’Veon Bell pick from out of the slot, he showed a crossing pattern before turning upfield inside of HaHa Clinton-Dix.

    Later on, a play that was seemingly overshadowed by so many of the other excellent catches he made was the 11-yard grab at basically max elevation, getting the better of House and holding on to set up first and goal.

    He was eventually the one to finish the series off, this time beating rookie Kevin King, using a jab step before running a corner route and completing it with a basket catch for his second score of the game. It’s at this time that I’ll just note he had a 31-yard touchdown that I’m not even looking at in this game. That’s just how good he was.

    The one getting the most highlight love, however, is the one that had to go to booth review to confirm. Brown has talked about how much he works on his ability and awareness to stay inbounds near the sideline. At times like these, it pays off.

    At some point or another, he got the better of pretty much everybody in the Packers’ secondary, including House, King, Jones, and Clinton-Dix. I’m sure they’re glad to be out of Pittsburgh and away from him.

    • Brenton deed

      Is it possible that by the end of his career he eclipses Jerry Rice in everyone’s mind as GOAT?
      Right now people are conceding he’s probably the best steelers WR of all time but if he logs another 4 years on his present trajectory…

    • Surrealist

      itll be interesting to see what his numbers are in another year or so when Ben retires.

    • capehouse

      Possible? Maybe, but only because the people discussing it have no clue how good Jerry Rice was. You’d have to go back in time and help AB score a few(A LOT) more TDs in his early years, then keep going with his current production for another half dozen or so years, then end the next few years with Super Bowl victories with AB starring in each of them. You’d also have to turn AB into a Hines Ward type blocker when he’s not getting the ball, and also have AB suffer a career ending injury after his 13th season only to comeback and record another 6,000+ yards and over 40 TDs as an old man. But yeah I guess it’s possible.

    • LHW

      One human being has done that already. There will be another one day, it is entirely possible. AB could be that. Someone will better RIce’s records one day, and possibly do that by a long shot.

    • capehouse

      I’d be willing to bet no player will ever touch his 208 career TDs, let alone another WR. No way any WR will score 22 TDs in a strike shortened 12 game season. That was a TD every 2.9 catches that year just to put into perspective. Never say never I guess.

    • Iulo

      really don’t care… I have said it before, don’t really care about Brown or Bell’s statistics; numbers do not win SBs.
      I do really want Brown to catch as many passes as possible and dribble and avoid tackles and run for as many TD as possible in the SB. That’s the difference!!!

    • falconsaftey43

      No, I don’t think he can over take Rice.
      First, just his total numbers are insane. He still has a 13323 yard, 837 rec, 139 TD lead on AB. He’s also played about 12 seasons more than AB. Can AB play that much longer?
      Brown has led the league in yards once and receptions twice TDs never.
      Rice led league in yards 6 times, receptions twice, TDs 6 times.
      Was a Super Bowl MVP. Also has the most total receiving yards (589), TDs (8) and rec (33) in Super Bowls.
      For reference Swann is second in Super Bowl yards and TDs with 364 and 3.
      Super Bowl record for most receiving yards in a game (215).
      Super Bowl record for most receiving TDs in a game (3) which he did twice.