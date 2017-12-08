Hot Topics

    Film Room: Cameron Sutton Thrown Into Fire

    By Matthew Marczi December 8, 2017 at 07:00 am

    I’m sure many are wondering about Cameron Sutton and how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie third-round draft pick fared during the first playing time of his career on Monday night, thrown into the game during the second half after Coty Sensabaugh struggled.

    When it comes to evaluating secondary play and deciphering coverages, this is something I acknowledge as something outside of my expertise, so I don’t always spend a lot of time covering the cornerbacks especially, but I know there is a lot of interest in Sutton right now, who could see more playing time and possibly even start on Sunday.

    We might as well take a look at the first play of his career, as he was targeted on it, Andy Dalton looking in A.J. Green’s direction. The rookie had one-on-one coverage with the six-time Pro Bowler, looking to come back to the ball, but Sutton was able to break on the ball and get a hand on it, breaking up the pass. Something he was known for in college.

    He was quite fortunate that his worst snap didn’t count, because if so, it would have docked him a 61-yard touchdown and a missed tackle to boot. But it’s clear that something was amiss in coverage. Sutton played as though he expected help from Robert Golden over the top, who bit on a crossing route underneath instead.

    The lone reception that he did give up came a short time later, on third and 16, when Dalton hit him over the top to Barndon LaFell for 27 yards. The way he played the ball again looks like he’s clearly expecting help over the top that he’s not getting, but the Bengals stressed the defense with three verticals to the right side.

    I still don’t know how this wasn’t a sack, but the coverage is why Daltn was never able to complete a pass here, and Sutton was a part of that. his initial coverage on the outside was good, and then he watched the quarterback for where to help.

    Here, late in the game, Sutton was able to help reroute Green moving from the outside to over the middle before turning and getting to his coverage on the outside. The result was an incomplete pass targeting Green.

    On the late sack that completed a three-and-out and led to the game-winning drive, it was, again, coverage that largely made it happen, and Sutton had control of Green down the right sideline, doing well to stay in phase after jamming at the line.

    Considering it was his first taste of the NFL, I thought Sutton handled himself reasonably well, with some coverage lapses to address with the whole unit. Getting a week with some snaps in the starting lineup could help.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Wow! Rookie held his own against a pro bowler. With Artie and Hilton, are we set at CB?

    • Kevin artis

      He looks the part. All we need is a ball hawk free safety.
      But with ILB being a question, we might have to go there in the first round.

    • capehouse

      I don’t think Sutton was expecting help over the top on that sideline reception. He wouldn’t have turned his hips to the sideline if he was. That was his worst play in my opinion. Just looked a little lazy. That deep pass that didn’t count has to be on Golden. Asked Alex about it yesterday and he didn’t quite know either, but Golden sucks so whatever…

      I do think Sutton looked fantastic though. Right from the start. Just his frame, long arms and ability to reroute players at the line, and his speed, quickness and athleticism to break on the ball. That dive for the ball on his very first play. Wow! The outlook on the game and season completely changed with Artie Burns and Cam Sutton controlling the outside, at least from my perspective. Oh and just for all the Artie Burns haters. The guy is a shutdown corner. Stop dwelling on his mental mistakes. Those are correctable. Abiltiy, like you see a lack of in Sensabaugh, is not correctable. You either have it or don’t. I don’t care that Sensabaugh plays the run better. Artie was the best player on the field for our defense in the 1st half. Think he finished the game well too. PFF agrees.

      TOP 5 GRADES:
      CB Artie Burns, 85.3 overall grade
      WR Antonio Brown, 82.9 overall grade
      DI Cameron Heyward, 82.6 overall grade
      CB Mike Hilton, 81.2 overall grade
      TE Xavier Grimble, 79.8 overall grade

    • GravityWon

      Thanks. I’ve been looking forward to see how Sutton could perform.

      Now about Golden. I only see bits and pieces of his play, but it doesn’t seem like he makes any plays exept for the one interception which was a tip from Burns.

      Am I expecting too much from a backup free safety?

    • Chad Weiss

      Still my favorite pick

    • GravityWon

      After the first half I thought that Burns should have followed AJ Green on every play. Turns out the coaches had a good plan too. Glad they made a half time adjustment.

    • AndyR34

      Yes.

    • AndyR34

      Probably getting starter reps in practice will help with communication and overall play.