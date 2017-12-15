Hot Topics

    Film Room: For Consideration, L.J. Fort

    By Matthew Marczi December 15, 2017 at 09:00 am

    I don’t know exactly what the answer is, but I do know that they haven’t found it yet. The question? How to appropriately adjust for the absence of starting mack inside linebacker Ryan Shazier. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first swipe at that was not exactly a smashing success.

    With Tyler Matakevich sidelined by a shoulder injury, the team used a totem pole—or trench coat full of rugrats—consisting of the newly-signed Sean Spence at the top, Arthur Moats in the middle, and L.J. Fort at the bottom. But maybe it should be Fort at the top this week.

    He barely played last week, playing pretty much only on a couple of situational snaps early on (third down, end-of-half stuff), but he did play a couple dozen snaps or so the week prior to that after Matakevich was injured.

    I wanted to try to take a look at some of the work of Fort from this past game in his limited snaps, however, as he is a player that has been talked about in the context of having the athleticism to be an effective linebacker in coverage, something that would be important against the Patriots.

    He first checked into the game early, getting a snap on third and four for Joe Flacco and the Ravens. Flacco threw an interception on the play, but Fort was in man coverage on the tight end out of the slot. His pursuit of a block on the return is also notable. And it also drew a penalty, but I digress.

    Moving all the way ahead into the late fourth quarter, with the Steelers having just taken the lead and the Ravens desperately trying to take it back, Fort nearly sawed wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in half on their first play from scrimmage. He put a hit on the receiver so hard that the number 4 fell off his own helmet. Oh, and it made Maclin drop the ball.

    He dropped into middle zone coverage on the next play. As the tight end vacated his zone, he did struggle to cover an in-breaking route by Mike Wallace, on whom he missed a tackle, which helped allow him to pick up a first down.

    A couple of plays later—the final play of the game, to be exact—T.J. Watt’s pressure won the game, but Flacco having nobody to throw to helped enable that pressure, and eventual sack. Once he scrambled, Fort, smartly in my estimation, drifted left with him, knowing that he would not be able to throw back across his body with Watt in pursuit.

    I think it’s reasonable to wonder if Fort would indeed be the best available option in coverage amongst himself, Spence, Moats, and Matakevich. I’m really not quite sure why he has been as overlooked as he has.

    • capehouse

      You could immediately tell the difference with Fort and Sutton in the game against the Bengals. Not sure why they’re playing around with a rotation. Those are your best guys right now.

    • Intense Camel

      If Fort doesn’t start or at least get a majority of the snaps tonight, I have zero faith in this coaching staff.

    • nitrous12

      What is the weakness in his game that would cause them to limit his playing time so much given the injury situation? Bad against the run?

    • Just like when no one could replace Polumalu, no one can replace Shazier. A lot of people give him crap for missed tackles, but he blew up a lot of plays, even when he missed the ball carrier. That extra second of hesitation allowed the rest of our defense to rally and bring down the man with the ball. With Shazier, you have to take the very good with a side of some bad.

      Now that he’s done for the year, we are not only missing his speed, but his football smarts. Of the three players trying to fulfill Ryan’s job duties, all have pros and cons. Moats, is the veteran of the group, knows the defense and where he’s supposed to be, but can he ge there after the ball is snapped? Fort, he can probably get to where he needs to go, but does he know the defense well enough to get guys lined up correctly and make all the calls? Spence is probably the middle ground but he was on his couch for two months, it will certainly take time for him to get to game speed.

      It is tough, no doubt, Shazier did not come off the field this year, all other players usually get subbed in certain situations. Who is going to be on the field that is a good communicator to get the other ten guys lined up correctly? And in different personnel packages, different players be the play call communicator breaking any shread of defensive consistency.

      I would not want to be one of the guys trying to mask the lost of Shazier. We will see the mettle of this defensive staff and how they rally this team moving forward. I believe they can figure it out, but one thing is for certain, the offense will need to stay on top of their game until a solution is affirmatively in place. And that may not happen until.