    Film Room: Martavis Bryant Combines Athleticism And Technique For Catch Of The Day

    By Alex Kozora December 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    There’s no question it’s been a trying year for Martavis Bryant. Lack of playtime, the drama of wanting to be traded, you all know the story. But it’s gotten better lately and Monday’s win over Houston was a strong game. When Bryant is successful, he’s focused on the details and technique. His best catch of the day, a 36 yard over-the-shoulder grab in the first half of the blowout win, showed both.

    You can thank Richard Mann for the Bryant catch. Because his teachings were implemented. The “place and drag” of a sideline catch, a concept Antonio Brown has talked about time and time again. Plant/place the sideline foot, drag the backside in making the catch.

    That’s what Brown did in his highlight reel catch against the Green Bay Packers a month ago.

    Bryant did the same against the Texans. And this was a tougher grab, letting it come across his body and catching/tracking it over his shoulder. Really well thrown ball by Ben Roethlisberger but still tight coverage. Bryant made the catch and then placed and drag. Frontside foot place, backside foot drags to complete the catch.

    Bryant had a really strong game. Getting upfield, not dancing around on screens and end arounds. Playing to his size, turning a 3rd and 12 dumpoff into a first down. When he’s on the mark, and focusing in, Bryant can play at a really high level. That much is obvious but still, it’s nice to see it in action.

    • CountryClub

      Was very happy to see him stretch out for the 1st down on that 3rd & 12 play. His situational awareness isn’t exactly on point most of the time.

    • ThatGuy

      Great catch!! He seems to be getting more comfortable and more aggressive in getting something after the catch. Timing couldn’t be better.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Really pleased with his play last game! Needs to be Audrey II nxt game!

    • Steeldog22

      Had a nice diving grab on the long ball as well.

    • PittShawnC

      Use your hands dude.

      AB’s catch was just incredible, my gawd

    • cencalsteeler

      I try really hard to get on board with MB, but he just doesn’t do anything for me. He’s a talented athlete, but he seems to not like contact. He seems to fold into the fetal position after most catches, lol. His effort last week to get the first down was OK, but I sure would like to see more nastiness to his game. I think calling his play “high level” is a bit of a stretch and I still feel more confident when Ben throws to Eli than MB. His play definitely improved against Houston, but his bar wasn’t exactly very high from the previous weeks.

    • GravityWon

      Good job stepping up your game MB.

      I think he still needs work with his hand fighting. Maybe watch hours of film of guys like DeAndre Hopkins who excel at it and have similar frames.

      And Haley is utilizing him better. Just stop the bubble screens to tall guys like MB and Jesse. That play sould be reserved for quicker guys who are fast off the blocks.

    • Paul Barracliffe

      I predict that this guy is gonna break out and make us even more unstoppable .
      I feel like I am the only person who remembers when AB was out against the Broncos–in the playoffs!–he had 10 or so catches. So he has had production he is not just a dream.
      I think Steeler Nation knows but we are about to make everyone else know that Martavis IS a top 5 receiver not just an otherworldly(!?) athlete with big time potential.

    • The kid is back!

    • Nathaniel Sullivan

      Thats why he said, “When he’s on the mark, and focusing in” before the “high level”. MB is extremely talented and can play at high level when he is focused and playing hard/nasty.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I keep saying similar things: Everyone is terrified that he will get to top speed, going away speed, thus they are are always watching for that. That’s why you throw the ball deep occasionally. However, this also leaves him wide open on almost any intermediate throw. This guy should get 10 passes thrown his way 10-20 yards down the field each game. Even if he catches half of them it’s a great compliment to AB and the others.

      All day long.