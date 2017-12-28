Hot Topics

    Film Room: Martavis Bryant Has Eyes On The Prize

    By Matthew Marczi December 28, 2017 at 06:20 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting for well over a year to see the deep-play threat of Martavis Bryant back on the field. If the past two weeks are any indication, then perhaps we have finally reached that point. The third-year player has catches on deep passes for 35-plus yards in consecutive weeks. And he’s contributing in other ways as well.

    Bryant had three receptions for 60 yards against the Texans on Monday in a blowout victory, and he added another carry on an end-around for eight yards. If the team can regularly get this sort of production from him, with a touchdown or two thrown in, during the postseason, then they are in good shape.

    The Steelers got him involved earlier in Antonio Brown’s absence, tossing him a screen pass with Alejandro Villanueva getting out in front of. The 6’4” receiver was able to navigate around the block and weave through a bit of traffic to start off the game with a 12-yard gain.

    Later in the first quarter, the Steelers were facing a third and short, but with the Texans showing a single-high look, Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t help but to take advantage of the coverage and launched a long ball for Bryant down the right sideline. Alex Kozora is going to break this down more extensively in a bit, but for a brief spoiler: he caught it.

    Into the second quarter, heading toward halftime, Roethlisberger looked for Bryant down the field again, coming down the seam, but couldn’t really get the throw off that he wanted. The receiver tried to come back for the ball, but couldn’t corral it in traffic.

    Not to worry, as Roethlisberger went back to Bryant on the following play, set up to get him into space with the slot receiver clearing out some traffic. He was able to use his size and strength to pick up the 12 yards needed to move the chains.

    The Steelers used a couple of end-arounds in the game as well, and Bryant got one of them. They have tried to give him the ball this way intermittently throughout the season with a mixture of result, but this one was effective, showing his speed to get to the sideline, although he stepped out of bounds early.

    Bryant probably isn’t a whole lot happier than James Harrison was with his role, truth be told. Bryant believes that he could be Brown if he got the same number of touches and was used the same way, with better balls thrown in his direction. He may not be here next year because of that. But it’s good to see that he has set that all aside for now and has put his best foot forward through the end of this season.

    • 2muchtalentMB

      What Bryant did in the first half was only a small sample of what he can do. After great first halves against both New England and Houston, he got a total of one target in the second halves of the two games combined. That is a joke. The only target he got was that short crap play on 3rd and long after the stupid hand-off on second down to Touissant called by the biggest idiot in the organization – Todd Haley.

      The only criticism of Bryant that I have seen on this or any other board all season that has made sense is that Bryant should not have put on 20 pounds. He has definitely been slower on screen passes. That said, he has still been severely underused and had every reason to complain. He was awesome against the Vikings and then went ignored. For most of the season he has gotten nothing but token looks because of the Brown-Bell worship.

      During Brown’s reign as #1 wide receiver, the Steelers have mostly been awful in the Red Zone because of his limitations. Brown only had 3 TDs before the Titans game despite having over 100 targets, which is a joke. If he was anywhere as close to the true receiving greats, he would have already had at least 10 TDs on the season. Can anyone imagine what T.O. or Moss or Ochocinco would have done if they had Roethlisberger throwing it to them 15 times a game? Lol.

      It was clear that Brown got jealous two years ago when Bryant came back and Roethlisberger was out. Bryant made plays against Arizona and KC that Brown can’t, so he obviously whined like a baby and then Roethlisberger threw it to him 28 times I believe against Oakland, while Bryant got only 5 targets including that insane TD on the screen pass. That was a portent of what was to come – Haley forcing the ball to the biggest overachiever in NFL history while the most talented player on the roster who saved the 2014 season was neglected.

      Let’s not forget how awful the Steelers’ Red Zone offense was in 2014 before they finally activated Bryant (remember the embarassing loss at Cleveland to go 3-3 when Haden hilariously spiked the ball over Brown’s head on the fade route? Lol.) Their treatment of him has been a joke. Bryant is more talented than Brown and would have at least 15 touchdowns – at least – with just 70% of the insane number of targets Brown gets.

    • The Chin

      I’m just glad he wasn’t cheating on you and you posted a retraction about it.

    • 2muchtalentMB

      Wow, great comeback. Would you like to see another second down hand-off to Bell so you can jizz over his “patience” on a 3-yard run up DeCastro’s backside? That is so much smarter football than throwing the ball to a guy who scored 5 touchdowns in a blink during his rookie season when you actually threw him the damn ball. And the Steelers only activated him because Brown, as usual, could not get in the end zone unless you threw it to him 18 times.

    • capehouse

      No way Bryant isn’t here next year. I guess if you win the Super Bowl this year you can look to get rid of small cancers like Bryant if his attitude is still a detriment, but having him for 700k next year is a steal.

    • The Chin

      Ok, I’ll play along. Look at the last example above. Where’s your boy going? Out of bounds with a giant running lane. One trick pony. The next guy he makes miss in space will be the first. He has one skill. He’s not much different than Mike Wallace. Not to say that it’s not a desirable skill. But to compare him to AB May be the most asinine comment ever posted on this site. And think about that list for a second. Glad he’s here. Love watching him, but get that weak crap outta here

    • 2muchtalentMB

      How is his attitude a detriment? Just because he is the most talented receiver on the team and wants more than 4 BS targets per game?

    • capehouse

      Hey are you the guy that got banned from this site with another account because you would go off on these ridiculous Bryant rants about how he was better than AB and the Steelers were holding him back yada yada yada…

    • Mr jack

      I would have to agree with you on this.I really do think that the Steelers would be so much better if we spread the ball around and if we gave Bryant the same touches that we give Ab he would do better.I do not think Brown would disagree but he would never say that on record.Give MB at least 8 to 10 passes a game and the Steelers will rock.And for the love of all that I love ,stop using MB 80% to open it up for everyone else,use Brown and others to open it up for him.I never want Bryant to leave the Steelers .

    • Mr jack

      How is he a cancer?