    Film Room: One Drive All It Takes To Show Pouncey’s Still A Pro-Bowler

    By Matthew Marczi December 22, 2017 at 07:00 am

    Maurkice Pouncey is, quite frankly, a player whom I have come to take for granted. I am comfortable admitting that, and I suspect that many have fallen into the same circumstances. The Pittsburgh Steelers center has been so solid year in and year out that we have come to expect a certain standard as the bottom level of acceptability.

    So I’ve spent a lot of time honestly not watching Pouncey too closely this year, but I know that he has continued to play well. He hasn’t always manage to get to blocks in space cleanly this year, admittedly, but he is more than a name-recognition add to the Pro Bowl.

    I think just one drive in the Steelers’ last game against the Patriot can demonstrate the sort of player Pouncey continues to be in his eighth season, in six of which he has received Pro Bowl honors. It was the final drive of the first half, and led to a go-ahead touchdown.

    The Steelers pulled off an eight-minute, 78-yard drive to keep the Patriots offense on the sideline, and they converted four times on third down in the process. On the second play of the drive, Le’Veon Bell only picked up a yard, but watch the authority with which Pouncey rips defensive tackle Malcom Brown out of the gap.

    A few players later into the drive, James Conner checked in, facing second and 12 after a botched snap on first down. The center absolutely swallowed up inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, turning him out of the play and sending him to the ground. It was partly because of this that the back was able to untangle himself for 10 yards.

    Two plays after that, Ben Roethlisberger took a sack, but it had little to do with Pouncey, who here exemplified the principle of finding work. The center had no immediate rusher in his coverage, so he charged into Brown, knocking him off his feet, working against David DeCastro.

    The Steelers faced a third and seven two plays after that sack. Once again, Pouncey had nobody to block, so he found somebody. Rookie Adam Butler was knocked to his knees before being buried by the pair of Pro Bowl interior linemen.

    On the four-yard touchdown on third and four to Martavis Bryant to cap off the drive, Pouncey faced Butler one-on-one at the snap, but the linemen continued to work to his left. Jordan Richards, on the blitz, tried to turn inside the A gap, but the center was there to pick him up on the five-man rush.

    I guess what I’m saying it, don’t let anybody tell you that the man is a legacy honoree, getting by on his name. He made his name what it is, and he continues to play at a high level. The fact that he has come back from two very serious injuries to continue to play this way only makes what he’s doing all the more impressive.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      With three all pros, Marcus Gilbert coming back; I’d like to see this offensive line dominate for the remaining 5 games of the 2017 season. There work will have a lot to do with the Steelers offensive performance.

    • FATCAT716

      We gonna need him cuz WE HAVE A ROAD GAME THIS WEEK VERSUS THE TEXANS THAT WE NEED TO FOCUS ON. The patriots has been in our heads all season & now that we have played them we are stuck. Hopefully we can move on to the TEXANS SOON

    • StolenUpVotes

      Still can’t believe there was a spell there when people wanted to trade Pounce because Cody Wallace “did just fine”

    • Richard Edlin

      Three pro bowlers; a big difference.

    • capehouse

      2 Pro Bowlers and 1 Ranger.

    • capehouse

      Seriously. I was listening to Dave and Dave sorta questioning Pouncey’s making the Pro Bowl and it just made SMH. The guy is unbelievable. Every game he does something that just makes you go wow!

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Devestating! Looks like he plays a wee bit nasty. Pack a lunch going against that line…gonna be a long day when you do.

    • FanInExile

      Excellence via invisibility. So often the curse of great O-linemen everywhere. Thanks for shining a very deserving spotlight on the best Steelers center since Dermontti Dawson.

    • FATCAT716

      That’s funny..

    • StolenUpVotes

      Oh it was a fight I was tired of fighting lol

    • Ray Istenes

      So many examples of excellent O-line play in those videos. How the line passes rushers off. Holding blocks. Chipping guys when you have no one to block.

      Excellent work on the article.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Guy is on a HOF trajectory and so many in our fanbase take the guy for granted

    • StolenUpVotes

      Also not to steal Pounce’s thunder in this article can we just marvel at that last throw from Ben. Pressure in his lap and delivers a money ball

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Was going to write the same

    • Woodsworld

      You got that right, StolenUpVotes. He’s the best in the NFL!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      wishful thinking on my part – good catch.

    • StolenUpVotes

      We are going to miss this man when he retires

    • StolenUpVotes

      He and Fredrick from Dallas are definitely the best two centers in the NFL in my opinion

    • BlackAndGold97

      Would love for us to turn into a run first ball control team in the playoffs with Gilbert, DeCastro, and Pouncey. That’s our only chance of beating New England.

    • popsiclesticks

      I think he was overrated for the first few years but for the last like 3 or 4 seasons he’s played, he’s been everything his reputation suggests.

    • Sdale

      I think this is one of his best years and I think it’s been his most consistent. He’s handled the bigger NTs better this year than in the past and still has the quick feet to pull. He’s been great this year.

    • razaard2

      Great player, great leader.
      I’ll go so far as saying that the Steelers scheme isn’t even one that can use his talents the best way. With his world class mobility he could probably show off his skills even better on an outside zone running scheme

    • razaard2

      In their best shape Pouncey DeCastro and Gilbert are arguably all pro level players anyways

    • pittfan

      +1,000

    • pittfan

      disagree, one dimensional teams are easy to beat. balance. running on 1st down @3:58 left in the game played right into what NE was expecting. it put us behind on what was at the time the most important series of the game. a run was predictable, thats why a pass was the right call.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Wow! Pretty compelling…

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      It’ll sure be necessary vs NE if we see them again.
      We dominated TOP and this is one reason why. Only way to beat Brady (other than relentless pressure) – keep him off the field.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Agreed. I didn’t really see it the first couple years but if there was any doubt, this article puts it to rest.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Right. But can he cover Gronk?!
      😎