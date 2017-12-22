Hot Topics

    Film Room: Vince Williams First Career INT (And Why You Should Thank Sean Spence)

    By Alex Kozora December 22, 2017 at 01:32 pm

    For the first time in his NFL career, Vince Williams came away with an interception. But like any play, there are layers to it. Williams didn’t create the interception alone. You have to thank Sean Spence. And it’s a great example of rush and coverage going together.

    Patriots come out in an empty set and motion RB Dion Lewis, with Williams covering, and look to run a mesh route between the back and the #3 receiver to the trips side.

    Steelers are in Cover 1 Robber/Rat. Man-free defense with a robber or rat player who is in zone coverage but looking for any crossing routes coming to him. He is reading the eyes of the QB and feeling the coverage around him. On this play, that’s Sean Spence.

    He’s the “rat in the hole” looking for those crossers. He feels, or probably got a vocal alert (an “under” call is common), there was traffic his way. So he picks up Lewis, the back coming across under the mesh, and jams him, still legally within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

    Spence screws up the mesh. Lewis has to try to work under, Spence continues to reroute him off track, and Tom Brady is forced to hold onto the football. That allows the pressure from Javon Hargrave to get there, knocking Brady to the ground as he tries to get rid of it.

    The pass is off target and Williams does a good job to make a one-handed snag and pull the ball into his chest, getting upfield for a decent return.

    That’s rush and coverage. Spence reroutes the primary read, forces Brady to hold onto the ball, pressure gets home, and the pass is errant. It’s harder to do on Sundays than it is in the gameplan but yeah, that’s the way to beat Brady. Or any quarterback.

    Williams earned his interception. Kudos to him. But he better give Spence a fist bump, too. He helped make the play happen.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      nice breakdown and nice to give props to spence who is just getting back into his groove

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks, Jason.

    • rystorm06

      I thought Spence played a good game. He never was the fastest or biggest, his trait was he was a smart player and sure tackler. With that said, he’s not slow either. I think he can be solid for us. He did bounce around to the Titans and Indy, but I think he’s the type of player that needs the right system to thrive. And that could be here, I always thought he was solid for us.

      I’m not sure if Dirty Red will be the starter when he’s back. They’re similar players with high football IQ’s, but Spence is the more athletic of the two.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Whether Ryan Shazier is able to play next year or not, having guys like Spence on your football team is a good thing. Once he’s back in the groove he can be a decent starter and a great backup. Nice write-up Alex!

    • mark mcfadden

      Sean spence was terrible against the run he didn’t have one stop the whole game, and they had Fort in there on 3rd downs, he had very tight coverage every-time and did not give up a reception, when Spence was in there on run plays it’s the same as having only 10 players on the field, good thing they employed 96, 91, 97 and 79 as the defensive line on run plays (a 4/3) on almost all of the run play, and Spence sometimes as the only middle linebacker, he did not make one tackle all game, wake up people, Fort could and would have done a better job against the run, but he is so good in pass coverage, even better than Watt, that they employed him there religiously now. So, Matakeavic may not see the field except in run support. The people that got the worst grade against the Patriots was Mike Mitchell, Sean Spence and 3rd worst was Sean Davis. All 3 really sucked the entire game. They need to make a decision who to pair up with Williams against the run, because Sean Spence can’t do it. He got blocked out of the way every time by the guard.

    • mark mcfadden

    • Steve

      On the above play, Vince and Artie get tied up and bang into each other.
      If Artie’s man gets the ball, off to the races he goes.