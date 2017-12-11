Hot Topics

    Finally…We’re On To New England

    By Matthew Marczi December 11, 2017 at 09:00 am

    Have you heard? It’s Patriots Week. And what a coincidence that it should also fall in Patriots Year. Or so it has seemed around these parts throughout the calendar year of 2017. There have been times when it seemed as though there was more discussion about the New England Patriots than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    But we’re almost there. The pivotal showdown between the two AFC finalists from a season ago are scheduled to square off for a huge Week 15 matchup that will most likely determine who earns the number one seed in the conference.

    The Patriots still have to make it out of their Monday night game in Miami, but assuming that they win, both teams will head into the game with 11-2 records and impressive streaks intact. The Patriots started out the season 2-2, but have won eight in a row. The Steelers have now won eight in a row as well after beginning 3-2.

    With the Vikings losing yesterday, there are just three teams remaining in the NFL with two or fewer losses, the other being the Eagles, who may have just lost their quarterback for the rest of the season. We may know for sure by the time this publishes, or at least by the time you might read it.

    But, really, this is the moment that all of the talk throughout the year has led up to. Or at least, perhaps, the first of two moments, the moment that sets up the bigger moment later on. All throughout the year, the conversation has been, how can the Steelers beat the Patriots? Have they done enough since the AFC Championship game to be able to get past them?

    The answer is that they can beat them by scoring more points. Of course the Patriots are beatable. Every team that has ever played has been beatable, even the 1972 Dolphins, whom nobody actually beat. But that doesn’t mean it was impossible to do so. The 16-0 Patriots found out the hard way that you’re always beatable.

    The Steelers can win. Of course they can. They might not. But they can.

    What has changed since last season? Well, for one thing, Ben Roethlisberger is actually hot. The back half of the 2016 season for him was not all that incredible as the Steelers turned toward the run game. The passing attack this season is more dynamic with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant supplementing a stellar season from Antonio Brown.

    Cameron Heyward is here this time. Ryan Shazier will not be. Joe Haden? He might be out there next week. But we know that Ross Cockrell will not. Nor will Lawrence Timmons. But Vince Williams and his seven sacks will be. T.J. Watt will be.

    And an offensive line perhaps finally hitting its stride, including Chris Hubbard, who should be a starting right tackle somewhere in the NFL in 2018, will be out there as well. I don’t know what will happen, but I know it will be fun, and nerve-wracking.

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Jaybird

      I am convinced that I will be one of those guys who dies while watching the Steelers. I had such an adrenaline rush during that 4th quarter last night, I felt like my head and heart were going to explode. I need to be sedated for Steeler games . Whew.

    • Doogie

      You mentioning Hubbard makes me wonder how many years does MG have left on contract? Is it possible the Steelers find a way to resign Hubbard? It’s money we’re talking about, do they have enough to keep Hubbard ?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      The funny thing is as Steelers fan we can’t even feel good about beating them in week 15 because then the conversation will turn to “yeah but we still have to beat them in the playoffs which we never do”. Such is the life of guys wearing black and gold.

    • Conserv_58

      Having Sensabaugh playing for Haden, Sean Spence and Arthur Moats attempting to fill in for Shazier, Bud Dupree non existent, Sean Davis running around undisciplined and a penalty waiting to happen, Mike Mitchell nursing a high ankle sprain, McDonald probably out with a shoulder injury, Martavis Bryant returning kicks, against Brady, what’s everybody worried about?

    • I know a heck of a lot of people wish we played NE 16 times a year. But now is the time to talk NE, a lot of people have been waiting for this week…

      The time is now for those little brothers who have been whining in the comment sections the pas 14 weeks.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Thankful that Ben and the offense is hitting stride. When they have some run success they are really good. Bryant is near perfect on intermediate routes, yet they rarely throw those to him. It’s always throw deep or screen passes. Did you ever notice that some other teams look scary when running screens but the Steelers’ WR screens look pathetic?

      Anyway, they respect the long speed of Bryant so much that they really should be throwing intermediate stuff his way, comebacks, outs and back shoulder stuff. If they can get in a rhythm they can still become unstoppable. That will be essential to bringing home the ultimate hardware.

      One major problem is the gaping whole left by Shazier’s absence. It’s difficult to invent stuff at this point of the season but it is necessary. More Hargrave last night seemed like a good plan. Yet the Ravens simply ran right all night long. The CB’s and Dupree could not set the edge and Spence and Moats could not get there quick enough. Vince needs help, but who do you try. Could Fort be the answer or should they scrap all 3 and give an extra safety a chance? Quite the dilemma! I certainly hope they can figure something out.

      If Haden could return this week, it would certainly be a huge bonus. Let’s go, Steelers!

    • falconsaftey43

      Gilbert has 2 years left on his deal. If they cut him post-June1, they’ll save $4.1M and $4.9M in cap space in 2018 and 2019. They’d have $3.25M and $1.73M in dead money in those two years. Would be similar if they traded him.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      But the reverse is also true! It’s hard to beat the same team 2x in one year. So IF we lose Sunday then its OUR turn in the POs!!!
      😎

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m going to say it again and I know it’s illogical but I hope we lose. I just don’t like this long winning streak going into the playoffs and I don’t think we can beat the Patriots twice in one year.
      Again, I know it’s just superstition but sometimes you just have to roll with the mystical.

    • ryan72384

      Anyone think Wilcox could fill the role of hybrid safety/middle backer moving forward like Troy did in 13′ and 14′? There is no way we can go with Moats and Spence inside with Vince. That is the slowest MLB group in the history of humanity. Everyone blaming the line and Dupree and yes they rightfully deserve blame for the run defense last night but our MLBs just can’t get to the ball on the stretch plays. And I hope Harrison starts with Watt moving forward. The Dupree experiment should be over. Talk about regressing horrible this year. The way he gets pushed around is embarrassing.

    • NinjaMountie

      I ended up with a huge headache last night, lol.

    • FATCAT716

      I will never ever wish we lose ever.. Win as many as often as you can & not worry about any kind of myths

    • FATCAT716

      I think we all do. And I drink so much during these games wake up horse for work from screaming at the T.V

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t blame you. Not everyone is as superstitious as I am. Funny thing is, I’m only superstitious with sports.

    • FATCAT716

      I was only superstitious during the years I was playing lol very superstitious but I handle when we lose I’m a different person

    • FATCAT716

      Plus the goal is to get home field so if we meet again they come to us

    • The Tony

      Ben 500 yards, AB 200 yards, Bell 3 touchdowns. What do the Pats need to worry about?

    • FATCAT716

      JuJu will be back, we at home, & them a**holes will be on a short week