    For Pittsburgh, Winning Is All That Matters

    By Alex Kozora December 5, 2017 at 09:30 am

    You almost had me? You never had me! 

    Those were some of the beginning lines to the glorious, and seemingly never-ending, Fast and Furious franchise. That’s how Dominic Toretto schooled Brian O’Conner after edging him out in their first race.

    That’s how I think about the Pittsburgh Steelers. These wins haven’t been pretty. And yes, there’s closer than what they should have been.

    But Green Bay? Indy? Cincy? Had Pittsburgh? They never had Pittsburgh.

    It’s a central theme I’ve touched on since the Steelers notched their latest victory, rallying from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Bengals at the buzzer. Giving up would’ve been easy Monday night. Down big. On the road. New faces on defense. No one knew what Ryan Shazier’s situation was. And the Steelers were utterly out-muscled at the line of scrimmage.

    Giving up wasn’t part of the plan. Led by the Killer B’s, Chris Boswell topping it off, the comeback completed. One of several this season. That’s thanks to leadership. Mike Tomlin advancing the Steelers’ culture. And the core players, Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger are the first who come to mind, for keeping the team focused and mentally tough.

    The last time the Steelers were down 17 and won? Denver in 2015. A game where Mike Tomlin’s one-liners and motivation was at its peak.

    “Don’t blink. I ain’t blinking. Don’t you blink. Let’s go! You blink, I cut your eyelids off.”

    They didn’t blink then. They didn’t blink Monday night. That’s what makes this Steelers’ team special. Not because of the schematics or blowing out an opponent – that isn’t going to happen. It’s not cold and calculated like it is up in New England. There’s an emotion in Pittsburgh, a resolve that gets created in those big moments. And the Steelers will be able to call upon that in the playoffs, with the pressure on, when other teams might fold.

    That’s what the Bengals did. Again. There’s no better display of two different coaching styles, and outcomes, than there is with Tomlin and Marvin Lewis. Tomlin’s Steelers rise to the moment, Lewis’ Bengals shrink. Monday was just another chapter in the same ‘ol book.

    Yeah, it’s not pretty, it’s not perfect. And maybe not even ideal. But it’s Pittsburgh. And it’s hard to trade it for anything.

    Winning is all that matters. Just ask Toretto.

    “Ask any racer, any real racer, it don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.”

    Most of these wins are by inches.

    But man, it sure beats the hell out of losing.

    • The Tony

      In the grand scheme of things, looking back at these games are you will see is another check in the win column

    • will

      And what a smack down by JuJu. Twice!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the rats game worries me. its a trap if i ever saw one. said it 3 weeks ago. the rats weak offense is still putting up big scores. ours isnt.

    • John Noh

      This was the trap game and they almost fell for it. They are going to blow the Ratbirds out of the stadium.

    • Sam Clonch

      Looks more like Hines every game.

    • Sam Clonch

      Man, Tomlin pumps me up just reading about him. Can only imagine what it’s like in that locker room. “You blink, I cut your eyelids off!”, lolol, come on, man!!!

    • Jon Hartman

      dude, there is no trap game in nfl. the players get paid to win games. the ravens are a good football team because of the nasty defense. they only faced one good team in the past 5 games. they are beatable. just stop flacco and we will win.