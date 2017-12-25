Hot Topics

    Former Heads Of Officiating Blast Current Replay Review System, Catch Rule

    By Matthew Marczi December 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Another week, another highly controversial touchdown overturned. And another such overturning that favored the New England Patriots, for those so inclined to such things. This time, it was the Buffalo BillsKelvin Benjamin who had a touchdown called on the field, only to see head of officiating Al Riveron determine that it was not so.

    Benjamin in the back right corner of the end zone left his feet in order to catch the football, but his feet were close to the white boundary markers by the time that he had possession. While his right foot remained on the ground inbounds, his left foot did leave the ground. Riveron determined, however, that the left foot never touched down a second time with control of the football. You can watch his explanation for that here.

    Last week, Riveron and his officiating associates overturned a last-minute Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown by Jesse James, determining that, because he was in the act of going to the ground while catching the pass and thus must maintain possession through contact with the ground, the tight end lost control of the football as he hit the grass.

    Following that play, both former heads of officiating Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, the latter of whom stepped down after last season, both argued that the call itself was correct. However, Pereira added that he does not believe that the review system as it’s currently used is not good for the game.

    After yesterday’s ruling, he went even further. Pereira Tweeted, “now that another touchdown has been taken away without clear and obvious evidence, it is time to move on to the catch rule”. He went on to see that the James touchdown should have stood, despite the fact that he said he believed it was the right call a week ago.

    What he is referring to is the manner in which replay was originally sold when it returned to the NFL. We were told that it would be a complementary device used only to correct egregious officiating mistakes that would not remove the ‘human’—or more accurate, live—element of the game.

    It is “clear and obvious” that the league is not operating under a “clear and obvious” standard to overturn touchdowns. Most felt that the James touchdown lacked clear and obvious standard to be overturned. The Benjamin touchdown certainly did not. Frankly, it looks to me as though his left foot tapped down a second time after having possession, in bounds.

    Pereira warned the league that they cannot be closed-minded about fixing both the catch rule and the replay system, saying “it’s not working now. We have to adjust to make this game better”. Blandino also disagreed with the overturning of the Benjamin touchdown.

    Pereira echoed a suggestion by Mike Florio to remove the subjective element of the catch rule from being subject to review. And after this past year, I’m finding it hard to disagree.

    • Timothy Rea

      How in the name of all that’s fair does this crew get to keep officiating NE games? League bias is showing pretty obvious here.

    • Matt

      Playoffs gonna be, shall we say, “interesting”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If these guys sitting in NYC cubicles are so much better at calling games than the game referees; the NFL should issue them striped shirts; whistles and put them back on the field as game officials.

      The game should be decided by players that are refereed by officials present at the game.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s really starting to make the NFL look like a corrupt organization. I’ve always kinda had my suspicions about this. However as I stand today it’s more than obvious that something is rotten. It stinks to high hell!

    • Lil Smitty

      The league made this change so that the calls could be more consistent. The problem is they have been consistently wrong, or just plain controversial.
      When I saw the picture of Blandino and Periera, I thought about the SNL sketch staring Steve Martin and Dan Aykroyd. “Just a couple of wild and crazy guys!”

    • Rob S.

      This was my argument immediately after the ruling. If the ball came out our touched the ground or would be an obvious incomplete. However, there was no evidence that it did, only assumption.

    • Rob S.

      The crew in NY is always the same and are responsible for EVERY video replay.

    • mhurk

      The NFL has lost what little integrity is had left. The NFL has ZERO INTEGRITY and The New England Patriots are the CHEATINGEST , MOST CORRUPT Organization in the history of professional sports. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL is a Sham but I remain a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Some Italian soccer clubs that got caught fixing scores are probably worse; bit it’s close

    • mhurk

      If They are going to control the game from New York (always in favor of the Patriots), Why even put Officials on the field. This obvious cheatery is an insult to Our intelligence.

    • Ring4Shaz

      That should have been obvious years ago, when Godell burned the Spygate tapes of the Steelers defensive calls, and then the refs repeatedly allowed the Pats to get away with continuous, blatant holding against Manning’s receivers in the playoffs.

      Brady is Godell’s Michael Jordan – a “GOAT” created by constant league office manipulation of in-game ref calls.

    • GravityWon

      When other officials, retired or not, throw their own under the bus you’ve got to know there is either corruption or ineptitude.

    • Chris92021

      As far as I am concerned, what is going on now with the replay system is worse than the replacement officials. At least the replacement officials, we knew they were not good at their jobs and expectations were lowered. With Al Riveron, a former NFL referee who has worked a AFC title game as the lead official, expectations were he was going to be anonymous and thus be good at his job. Nope. Riveron is at the point I question not just his credibility but his honor as well. You have that many calls that happen to favor one team in one season with you being the judge? No, something is wrong here. Riveron needs to be replaced and never work in an important position within the NFL again.

    • GravityWon

      So your saying there wasn’t indisputable evidence to overturn the James catch…..

      Told you that all along

    • Steve Johnson

      The FBI needs to get involved, this is starting to get redicolous.

    • taztroy43

      So both were TD catches? Ok got it….so both benefited the Patriots***? Ok why no mention of this? And you know EVERYONE is thinking the same damn thing about these calls!!!!

    • taztroy43

      I agree 100% with this….the NBA straightened up after the FBIs involvement…. something has to be done…. it’s so obvious who it benefits week in and week out….

    • taztroy43

      100% agree I’m so close to being done with the NFL….of course I’ll only watch my Steelers but I am so close to pulling the damn cord!

    • DirtDawg1964

      It took them four minutes to overturn the Benjamin catch. Four minutes! If it was so clear and obvious how come it took so long?

      Replay review isn’t working. I’ve had an issue with it all season long. Several plays were overturned that were too close to call. I didn’t have an issue with the James ruling per se; I get that it was the “right” call. What I didn’t like was it was too close to overturn. It should have stood because it wasn’t conclusive enough.

      It’s maddening. Of all the things that are turning me off the league, this is the one that has the most potential to cause me to tune out. I will forever watch the Steelers but I, getting closer to not watching any other game because I can’t stand the mess they are making of the game.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      On the conspiracy side of things, why ON EARTH would the league be partial to the Patriots? I agree there are numerous signs, too many to miss, frankly. But look at it from the owners and league standpoint: here you have the only team in the league who’s been caught cheating, not once but twice, and THIS is the team you select to give an additional unfair advantage to? As concerned about optics as the league has been – seriously, like an asthma kid who needs his inhaler the moment something is in the news that makes the NFL look bad.

      WHY?? How do the other owners see the same thing and allow it, if there’s anything to this Patriots being the league’s chosen team idea?

    • DirtDawg1964

      We shouldn’t forget they also suspended Brady for four games and hit the Patriots hard over deflate gate. That was a bogus investigation. Didn’t mind Brady being suspended two games for not handing over his phone (and destroying it), but the investigation itself was a farce.

      I think the broader issue is one of incompetence. This league has been entirely inconsistent and incompetent.

    • blue

      It’s clear that this Riveron character is in the Patriots back pocket.

    • Orlysteel

      I bet Riveron is betting, receiving money from the mob or on drugs this guy is definitely corrupt and a black eye to the integrity of the league, how could you look at it from every angle and in super slow mo and tell me with a straight face that wasn’t a touchdown by Benjamin, the league is just as guilty as he is for enabling this blatantly corrupt individual to make a joke out of it.

    • Lambert58

      It’s about time this was addressed. I’m just sorry we had to pay the price to make it a front burner issue.