    Former Steelers Lineman Says Harrison Info Swap Fears Are ‘Drastically Overblown’

    By Dave Bryan December 26, 2017 at 09:04 pm

    Are you one of several Pittsburgh Steelers fans currently worried about former outside linebacker James Harrison giving away his old team’s defensive playbook, checks and signals to the New England Patriots, the team he signed with on Tuesday? According to one former Steelers player, you shouldn’t be.

    Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex, who played seven seasons with the Steelers, posted Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that the whole info swap fear going around since Harrison signed with the Patriots “is drastically overblown.”

    “Players switch from team to team all the time. And there is nothing the Pats would learn new that they can’t get from a season’s worth of game film,” Essex tweeted.

    I reached out to Essex for more information on this topic Tuesday night and especially concerning how the Steelers might ultimately handle their calls and signals moving forward should they ultimately play the Patriots again in the AFC Championship game.

    “They switch signals from week to week anyway,” Essex told me. “James won’t even know which signal is which. They won’t be the same as they were last time they played New England.”

    So, fans and the media are blowing this all out proportion, right?

    “Even if he [Harrison] could (he couldn’t), New England players would have enough to worry about within their own game plan,” Essex told me. “So either they would have to memorize every signal we had every week on top of what they are doing, or James would have to give them live translation during the 45 seconds they have to get play calls in in between plays. It’s silly.”

    Personally, I think I would take Essex’s opinion on this subject over anyone else’s at this point. Should the Patriots wind up playing and beating the Steelers again in the playoffs, it isn’t likely to be a result of Harrison providing them any information about his former team.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      There’s an article on PPG right now that has James himself quoted saying in the past that he should have another ring, that the Steelers lost to Patriots in the AFCCG because of stolen signals.

    • Mark Stouffer

      I’m definitely more concerned about Harrison as a pass rusher than his playbook knowledge. The Steelers brass had to be anticipating the Patriots signing him. They’re pretty smart, contrary to what a lot of hysterical fans think

    • EdJHJr

      Ya the Drew Bledsoe pass the torch to little girl Brady game. I was home watching the game myself, and I actually said out loud, “If I didn’t know any better , I’d say they knew what plays they are running”.

      And now you know the rest of the story.

      Got to hand it to them they would rent out their grandmother’s to win a game. They don’t stop looking for an angle

    • Joshua Adams

      Just because you know a play or a signal doesnt mean your guy isn’t gonna run right past you or juke you out of your jock.

    • Joshua Adams

      Harrison or not I’m feeling really good about a pats rematch with Haden, Gilbert, brown, and Macdonald in the lineup. Harrison isn’t gonna over come the addition on all that talent. Maybe it’s just me but the jaguars scare me a bit more do to the style of offense and defense they play. They really match up well with us.

    • GravityWon

      Steelers coaches don’t have a history of cheating or bringing in recently cut players to extract info.

    • steelburg

      This whole thing reminds me of a scene from the movie drumline with Nick Cannon. He was temporarily kicked off his own band and the rival band were recruiting him to join there band and while he was at the rival bands practice discussing the terms of the switch with the band director, the director asked for all the plans and ideas that the band he was kicked out of was planning against them. So Nick Cannon walked away not giving up any information because he didn’t want to be a sell out. So I hope this ends the same way.

    • Chris92021

      I agreed. This isn’t like Jon Gruden going from Oakland to Tampa Bay and knowing all the strengths and weaknesses of his former team because well, he was the head coach. I don’t doubt James Harrison’s football IQ and knowledge but I doubt he knows where EVERYONE is supposed to be on the Steelers’ defense and what the offensive concepts are. No, we let him go knowing full well that he could end up on the Patriots and we did it anyway. Either it is an act of sheer arrogance or we feel Harrison has nothing left to give us. I wish the best after he retires from football.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m keeping my tin foil hat tightly secured to my head. This article is probably just a decoy.

    • JNick

      I’m not concerned about Harrison as a pass rusher. This offensive line just did a bang up job on Clowney yesterday. Harrison is not Clowney.

    • Kevin artis

      It’s not about signals and plays. It’s about individual strengths and weaknesses that can be exploited.
      Harrison is a coach. Him and Porter played together. Harrison has spent training time with the entire outside linebacker group.
      We are not smart enough to change much in our signals and tendencies because we keep blowing coverages in Week 16.
      Just this last game with the Texans, we seen VW jumping up and down because someone wasn’t doing something right. And the running back ran for 50 yards.
      If we do change it up, its even more so because Harrison is over there and we will be more confused then before.
      You can’t tell me there is not an advantage for another team to pick up a player who is essentially a coach from another team who spent the majority of his time training and coaching their defense just last week?
      And maybe that advantage is small, but if you haven’t forgot, we have a hard enough time beating this team without giving them one of our coaches. 😞

    • Ken Krampert

      It’s a fine line to success in the NFL as they say. Any little bit of info helps, but them having him make even 1 sack from now on is a gift that we shouldn’t have given them.

    • Jacob

      I don’t know that Belichick signed him for his skill level. It isn’t the first time he has done this, signing one of the Steelers players prior to playing them. He must be getting something out of it.

    • Jaybird

      We are going to beat the Pats in the Playoffs so This is all just BS.
      Veni Vidi Vici

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Ray Lewis was known for calling out the offenses plays before the offense hiked the ball but someone teams still would find ways to score. In the end it comes to executing the plays. Everyone knew Bill Cowher’s team was going to run the ball 500 times a game. The Steelers just executed so well teams had a hard time stopping it.

    • The Streets is Harrison’s strengths and weaknesses better than anyone. Should we wind up on opposite sidelines, when Harrison is on the field, I’ll expect our offense to take advantage of it.

    • Jaybird

      Exactly Jnick. Hell , even Hubbard did a stand up job against Suggs and the Ravens. I just don’t get why so many Steeler fans think Harrison is this unstoppable pass rusher. He’s nearly 40 years old. If I’m Ben and I see him on the field – I’m going no huddle . Don’t give them a chance to sub him out.

    • Paul Kimble

      I trust Bill Belichick’s opinion more than that of Trai Essex. Essex is a player, but what he says makes no sense. It isn’t the Patriots players that will have to memorize signals, it will be the coaching staff. Essex talks as if the information Harrison will provide will be used exclusively in real time. The intel Harrison will provide will help the Patriots game plan as they prepare for the Steelers, should the two teams end up playing each other. I also find it hard to believe that any team completely changes their signals from week to week. The Patriots prepare more thoroughly than any other team. The “Do Your Job” documentary convinced me. If James Harrison gets significant playing time, I will be surprised, and also further convinced that he was signed more for what he knows than what he brings as a player.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Agreed, the fear is when he lines up over Villanueva on third down and signals to Ben that he is coming to sack his ass. thats the signal to fear.

    • jsteeler72

      So true. LMFAO!!!!

    • And run right at him and dump screens over his head split Bell out wide to maybe get the matchup against Harrison.

    • Chris92021

      On the replay, it looked like Sean Davis screwed up again, and that Blue 48 yard run was made worse because Mitchell took an awful angle that allowed Blue to get to the sideline, so what should have been a 12-15 yard run turned into a 48 yard run because our safeties are not very good. Honestly, it was a miracle it took two jaw dropping catches to Hopkins for the Texans to break onto the scoreboard. I want to see Mitchell gone after this season since he will be entering the last year of his deal and he has no real future with us beyond this season. As for Davis, wow. He is flat out bad. I am betting it was Davis that VW was not happy with on that play.

    • Chris92021

      Because for most people, their memories are distorted by the present, thinking that what they remember is what actually is.

      We let Harrison go with the full knowledge this might happen. Judging by Coach Tomlin’s comments, it was a pure football move and that was it. James Harrison thinks he can still play and we as an organization disagree.

    • Kevin Artis

      See, we can’t even get people in the right place and do the right thing with stuff we’ve been doing all year. We definitely don’t need to institute anything new at this stage

      Mitchell should be gone next year if we draft a safety that can step in day one and/or go the free agent route again.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I see Patriots players confused pre-snap too. It happens in every game to every team, and there are many possible explanations for what caused it. Signals get changed on virtually a weekly basis.

    • PA2AK_

      I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Pats, but there is no better scenarios for the Steelers at Patriots when it matters. As a sports fan, I don’t know how it could get any better than that. If they don’t want that opportunity, then there’s some of the problem! Cam beating up Brady…Harrison nursing the O2 tank.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Trai, you have no idea what you’re talking about. Do you know how many comments and articles I’ve read today saying how big of a deal it is that James is giving Bill information? Hint: a LOT.

      Trust me, I’m an expert on this. It’s a BIG deal.

    • DarthYinzer

      Freaking out fan: No! Harrison is going to give the pats inside info on our defense!
      Calmer fan: Brady & Gronk carved our defense up before any of that. What “secrets” can he give?

    • PA2AK_

      Absolutely. He’s a weak link IMO. One dimensional player at this point

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m sure it is but when we do it with our bad tackling it is a huge gain.

    • PaeperCup

      this made me salivate.

    • Chris92021

      Lucky for us there are a lot of good safeties coming into the draft next season (Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick if he declares, Justin Reid, Ronnie Harrison, Jordan Whitehead). The trouble is, James and Fitzpatrick are both likely gone within the first 15 picks. If we had one of those young men, my goodness….

    • Steeldog22

      Essex’s comments seem entirely too rational, based in fact, and from actual NFL experience. What fun is that? I prefer the sky falling doomsday scenario for my Steelers chat forum, thank you very much. I’m putting Trai on ignore. 🙂

    • PA2AK_

      Ok I wasn’t worried about JH leaving…for a lot of reasons. Now I’m just concerned for the fan base. We’re drawing from ‘drum line’ now?! This gives me some serious concern for yinzer mental health!

    • Steeldog22

      When did Bill comment on getting intel from JH? Did I miss this?

    • SilverSteel

      Exactly. They picked him up cause he can still play!

    • Steeldog22

      We’re in full blown Yinzer meltdown. It’s Yinzer Civil War. ‘Member when Lev Bell held out and people said we should trade him? ‘Member when Martavis couldn’t get reinstated? ‘Member when Ben threw 5 picks and said maybe he didn’t have it anymore? Hmm? ‘Member? This too shall pass.

    • SilverSteel

      Yeah, they were a regular think tank on this one. 😧