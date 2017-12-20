Hot Topics

    Fowler: Joe Haden Deems Himself ‘Ready To Go’

    By Alex Kozora December 20, 2017 at 04:12 pm

    While the final decision will still be with Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff, Joe Haden sure sounds ready to get back into the starting lineup. Via Jeremy Fowler, Haden said he believes he is ready to go.

    Haden was close to returning last week against the New England Patriots. But three limited practices wasn’t enough after missing a month of action with a fractured fibula and so the team decided to sit him another game. Haden seems very likely to get back into the starting lineup against the Houston Texans, replacing Cam Sutton.

    The Steelers will release their first injury report tomorrow and we’ll get a gauge of where he’s at. There’s a good chance he is listed as a full participant.

    Through nine starts this year, Haden has 16 tackles, a sack, and an interception. But teams have been hesitant to throw to his side, much rather targeting Artie Burns and company.

    For Haden, it’ll be his first playoff appearance when the Steelers get there in a couple weeks. He’s already won his first AFC North crown in eight seasons. Now, he’ll look to get back to making an impact in the starting lineup and after Sutton played well, bolstering the Steelers’ cornerback depth.

