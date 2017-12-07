Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Bengals Notes

    By Alex Kozora December 7, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-20 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

    First Half

    – Kick return uni. Front five. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort. Golden behind. Conner/Walton/Nix part of the “wedge.” Fitz/Bryant the returners.

    Jerald Hawkins route alert.

    – Punt coverage. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chick. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. Hilton/DHB gunners.

    – Linebackers get suckered in by playaction. Can’t get depth to defend throw over the middle.

    Coty Sensabaugh was pretty bad in coverage but against the run, I liked what I saw. Good run fits. For whatever that’s worth.

    – Punt return. Golden-Nix-Chick-Fort-Matakevich-Fitz-Wilcox. Burns as a jammer to one side, DHB/Brian Allen the other two. Eli Rogers on punt returners.

    – Sluggo seam miscommunication. Roethilsberger threw it inside, AB cut outside.

    – Screen…not sure what Vince Williams is looking at here. Definitely not the ball.

    – Too bunched up in zone. Gotta space it out and stay at home. Easy completion on 3rd and 7.

    Nice idea on the slot fade out of bunch. Draws a flag, gets three points before the half.

    Second Half

    – Kick coverage. Sensabaugh-Allen-Nix-Fort-Vince Williams-Boswell-Matakevich-Chick-Fitz-DHB-Hilton

    After Matakevich went down, James Conner replaced him at L1. First time he’s been there all year.

    – Can’t leave Vontaze Burfict unblocked…

    – Impressive combo block by Xavier Grimble, who has shown steady improvement in that area.

    – Bad rep from Ramon Foster. Not square. Ben gets hammered.

    – Bad communication. Gets L.J. Fort on A.J. Green down the seam. Vince Williams bails them out with a sack.

    Cam Heyward sniffed out RB screen that led to Bud Dupree’s sack. Heady play in a critical moment.

