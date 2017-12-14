Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Ravens Notes

    By Alex Kozora December 14, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers bonkers 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    First Half

    – Kick coverage. Sensabaugh-Allen-Nix-Fort-Williams-Boswell-Spence-Matakevich-Toussaint-DHB-Hilton

    – Steelers misaligned vs empty set. Two defenders over three on offense. Flat open.

    Sean Davis interception. Two deep zone but no one attacking vertical down the sideline. Good move not to get width and take the seam, picking the pass off. Too bad it was all downhill from there…

    – Villanueva gets dusted on the first snap. Terrell Suggs swims over.

    – Linebackers get depth. Ben Roethlisberger makes a good decision to hit Jesse James on the underneath crosser.

    – Why align the ILBs like this? Vince Williams away from the strength, no one outside shade on the OT. Run goes right for seven.

    – Punt return unit. Golden-Nix-Chick-Fort-Moats-Fitz-DHB-Nix, Sutton/DHB jammers on one side, Allen/Burns the other.

    Bud Dupree has to do a better job attacking the inside half here.

    Sean Spence missed tackle. Mike Mitchell did a great job taking on the puller, Spence is clean, has to make the play. Better clean it up as he gets more reps.

    – Kick return unit. Moats-Watt-Spence-Chick-Fort. Golden behind. Conner/Walton/Nix the “wedge,” Toussaint/Bryant the KRs.

    – Underrated part of the FG operation. Clean “pocket” for Chris Boswell on this 52 yarder. Know the kick is going to be more low-liner than others so you can’t allow any penetration.

    Cam Sutton late to fill on the crack/replace. Slow to recognize. RB hits the hole.

    Second Half

    – Punt coverage. DHB/Allen the gunners. On the line. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Moats-Chick. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback.

    – Loss of one on this screen. Can’t happen.

    – Heck of a punt by Jordan Berry.

    – Spot route. Haven’t seen these in awhile. Haley called it at least twice Sunday night.

    – Two-point conversion should’ve worked. Nix/DeCastro each tried to take the same guy.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Mark

      Bud created huge gaps by rushing up the field, which didn’t help Mitchell or Cam. Teams are running directly at Bud, because he either creates a huge gap or gets pushed into the line by the OT. Bud’s strength and manhood will be challenged this week by Pats.

      Keith Butler if you play a soft zone against the Pats, then Ben and the offense will need to score 40. The defense will need to stop the Pats at least 4 times during the game.

    • CP72

      That screen demonstrates the reasons that don’t show in the stat sheet on why JuJu was missed.

    • pittfan

      I watched the whole game againg last night with the benefit of slo-mo replay and paid attention to Bud. he did get run up the arc on pass rush all game long. It was almost as if that’s where he wanted to go. ZERO fight to work inside or turn the corner. he did turn runs up field but his side got ran on a bunch. He does need to up his game.

    • pittfan

      +1. Martay needs to get his head out of his butt. His running with the ball is tenative. And that’s putting it mildly.

    • Conserv_58

      You accurattely pointed out the one aspect of Bud’s play that is most infuriating for me. He seems to think that he has to attack by rushing to the outside of the RT. I don’t see him attempt to head fake to the outside and then cut inside, especially on pass plays where he would be far more effective at being disruptive.

    • Conserv_58

      As is easily seen, Bud is terrible at setting the edge. Even though he has a bum shoulder he shows no inclination to work to the inside. His pass rushing tool box is nearly empty. He’s not exceptionally good at any one thing other than moving fast. Even that presents a problem because he runs past his ability to make the play going to his side. It’s reasonable to assume that opposing OC’s see this predictable tendency when studying film of him and use it to attack his side of the field. With Ryan not being on the field to cover for Bud’s missed opportunity only magnifies the problems with whomever is playing in Ryan’s LB spot.