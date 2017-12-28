Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Texans Notes

    By Alex Kozora December 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-6 win over the Houston Texans.

    First Half

    – Kick return. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort, Golden behind. Nix/Walton/Grimble (replacing Conner) as the wedges. JuJu and Fitz as the return guys.

    – Really like the play design of the first snap of the game. Riff for their bubble screen. Fake the jet to JuJu Smith-Schuster to hold the DE, allowing Alejandro Villanueva to get out in space without having to block him at all. Villanueva makes the block and it’s a nice gain.

    – Kick coverage from left to right. Sutton-Golden-Nix-Fort-VW-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Toussaint-DHB-Hilton.

    – Punt return team. Matakevich-Fort-Sutton-DHB-Golden-Nix-Chickillo-Toussaint. Burns and Allen the jammers. Eli Rogers the return man and did a very nice job.

    – Rounding off the special teams. Punt coverage team. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback, Allen/DHB the gunners.

    Alfred Blue’s long run. Wouldn’t put this on Mike Mitchell. Joe Haden gets hooked inside. Has to funnel it.

    Sean Spence with just enough athleticism to make this tackle on the perimeter. Why he’s getting the work over Tyer Matakevich.

    – Nice recognition and blitz pickup by Villanueva.

    David DeCastro pancake on Rosie’s touchdown.

    Eli Rogers has to crack the safety. Andre Hal had too many tackles in the run game.

    Second Half

    Maurkice Pouncey key block at the second level on Le’Veon Bell’s TD.

    Marcus Gilbert back in the lineup. Solid game. Length to create space and separation vs the DE, something Chris Hubbard struggled to do.

    – What a route by JuJu on his TD. Nickel corner blitzes, gets him on a safety, body and head fake outside, cross his face, easy money.

    – Texans are dumb. 21 personnel on 3rd and long and plays like this. Max protection, two man routes. Steelers got a pair of sacks out of it.

    – Brief look at Matt Feiler. Pressure allowed here. Soft shoulder and his base is too narrow.

    Stevan Ridley looked good. Vision and showed burst after being on the street for a few weeks. Much prefer him as the #2 than Toussaint.

    • CP72

      Agree…Ridley offers more as runner.

    • Chad Weiss

      I don’t understand the horrible angle Mitchell took on that first gif running right into haden.