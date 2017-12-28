Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Texans Notes

Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-6 win over the Houston Texans.
First Half
– Kick return. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort, Golden behind. Nix/Walton/Grimble (replacing Conner) as the wedges. JuJu and Fitz as the return guys.
– Really like the play design of the first snap of the game. Riff for their bubble screen. Fake the jet to JuJu Smith-Schuster to hold the DE, allowing Alejandro Villanueva to get out in space without having to block him at all. Villanueva makes the block and it’s a nice gain.
– Kick coverage from left to right. Sutton-Golden-Nix-Fort-VW-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Toussaint-DHB-Hilton.
– Punt return team. Matakevich-Fort-Sutton-DHB-Golden-Nix-Chickillo-Toussaint. Burns and Allen the jammers. Eli Rogers the return man and did a very nice job.
– Rounding off the special teams. Punt coverage team. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback, Allen/DHB the gunners.
– Alfred Blue’s long run. Wouldn’t put this on Mike Mitchell. Joe Haden gets hooked inside. Has to funnel it.
– Sean Spence with just enough athleticism to make this tackle on the perimeter. Why he’s getting the work over Tyer Matakevich.
– Nice recognition and blitz pickup by Villanueva.
– David DeCastro pancake on Rosie’s touchdown.
Check out DeCastro clearing the way on Nix's TD. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ARRCu18vb1
— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 28, 2017
– Eli Rogers has to crack the safety. Andre Hal had too many tackles in the run game.
Second Half
– Maurkice Pouncey key block at the second level on Le’Veon Bell’s TD.
– Marcus Gilbert back in the lineup. Solid game. Length to create space and separation vs the DE, something Chris Hubbard struggled to do.
– What a route by JuJu on his TD. Nickel corner blitzes, gets him on a safety, body and head fake outside, cross his face, easy money.
– Texans are dumb. 21 personnel on 3rd and long and plays like this. Max protection, two man routes. Steelers got a pair of sacks out of it.
– Brief look at Matt Feiler. Pressure allowed here. Soft shoulder and his base is too narrow.
– Stevan Ridley looked good. Vision and showed burst after being on the street for a few weeks. Much prefer him as the #2 than Toussaint.