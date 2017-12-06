Hot Topics

    George Iloka Has Suspension Overturned; JuJu’s Still Stands

    By Alex Kozora December 6, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    In a decision that I am sure will fire up Steelers’ Nation, Bengals’ safety George Iloka has had his one-game suspension overturned by the league.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster, of course, had his appeal denied.

    The appeals were heard by two different people. For JuJu, it was former WR James Thrash. For Iloka, it was former LB Derrick Brooks.

    Though sure to anger the Steelers’ fanbase, Iloka’s argument likely was that his hit was a “normal” one that happens all the time. Brown was not hurt and Iloka didn’t taunt him, two significant factors that likely made for a successful appeal. As we explained this morning, for the NFL, it’s all about optics.

    Iloka was initially suspended, and now heavily fined, for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown in the end zone.  A GIF of the hit, courtesy of Dave Bryan.

    Grab your pitchforks and torches. Meet you in the comments section.

    • Jonny Panic

      You gotta be sh*tting me.

    • Doug Sawyer

      and there you have it

    • Doug Andrews

      Straight BS

    • LucasY59

      …of course

    • Doug Sawyer

      if any moron now defends JuJu getting suspended …you really should just walk yourself off this page

    • D C T

      What in the entire F–K!

    • GFYAC

      There is nothing complaining will do about this. It is what it is just dust it off and move on to Baltimore. I am not happy about how this was done, a 1st time offender (JuJu) is suspended. Frankly I do not think either player should have been suspended at all. so Justice is done for Illoka but JuJu should be overturned as well. That being said…it is what it is we will have to deal with this adversity as we have done [previously…rise above it and succeed

    • AndreH

      So I guess not having history of on the field transgressions doesn’t count for anything. Thrash and Brooks are both idiots. What Juju did don’t even come close to being suspended for one game?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      This is April fools’ right?

    • Reader783

      Can only summarize this entire suspension and appeals process one way: lol

    • FATCAT716

      In the picture above it looks like he led with his shoulder not that it matters but neither should have been suspended NO GOODell strikes again

    • AndyR34

      Knew this was going to be the outcome, when it took so long to come out with the response. JuJu’s was immediate…for Iloka, they wanted to wait a day so the optics wouldn’t be so bad.

    • LucasY59

      I guess we are the fools for having to put up with Badell and his BS

    • Yeshaya

      Does that fact that burfict jumped off the board as soon as they untied it factor into anything? Standing menacingly shouldn’t make the difference between a fine and a suspension.
      Silver lining though, he gets an extra week to heal up his hamstring in case there was anything lingering.

    • The Tony

      Alex, you guys should really find a way to have people post gifs or pictures. I feel like the Simpsons townspeople with pitchforks would work well here

    • AndyR34

      They won’t…and it won’t matter, but the FO should complain loudly to GODell and Co. And as I said before, but I’m starting to side with Jerry Jones. 😥 Still can’t believe that I am saying that.

    • The Tony

      So does Gronk. How his dirty play only got a game is beyond me

    • TroymanianDevil

      I second the ability to post gifs

    • TroymanianDevil

      I’ve defended the NFL more than almost anyone else as I understand how easy it is to always criticize the “establishment” when something that you don’t like happens.

      And taking away my Steelers fandom.. between Gronk, Juju and Iloka, the rulings on these 3 cannot in any way be rationalized as fair or consistent. This makes absolutely no sense

    • Per tweet of Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe: “Burfict jumped up off the cart and walked into the #Bengals locker room. He’s livid.”

      Moral of the story is if you get hit in the head and you lay on the ground, you go into concussion protocol. On the plus side getting yourself needlessly carted off the field gives Gruden time to be sanctimonious about player safety and will get the penalized player suspended.

      OTOH if you get up after a foul so flagrant it drew 3 instantaneous flags, no protocol and no suspension for the offending player.

      I’m not arguing against the penalties, the rules there are clear. The suspension and fine application has always been arbitrary. It’s clearly an effort to wipe one player’s blood off the shield with a different player’s paycheck.

    • LucasY59

      I didnt think either player shouldve been suspended…BUT if Juju doesnt win the appeal either should the bungle

    • pittfan

      Grab your pitchforks and torches. Meet you in the comments section.

      LMAO. Classic!!!

    • LucasY59

      rabbleralbblerabble

    • The Tony

      rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble

    • falconsaftey43

      To me, this makes sense. Obviously I don’t think JuJu deserved a suspension. But at least now there is a “reason” for his suspension. Illegal hit + taunting the guy about it = suspension. Iloka’s suspension made no sense because guys don’t get suspended for illegal hits unless they are severe repeat offenders.

    • stephena

      Well, when Mr. Vontave Burffict kicked Rosie, Rosie wasn’t hurt so no discipline. AB wasn’t hurt so no suspension. NFL believes if you try and hurt someone and don’t succeed it’s OK they don’t discipline failure to injure.
      Interesting Vontave Burffict accused AB of faking a concussion last year. Gets carted off the field on a stretcher Monday night and once in the tunnel leaps off the gurney. Result Ju Ju suspended. You GO NFL.

    • Matt

      I’m mentally exhausted thinking about suspensions and penalties and flags and hits and taunting and Goodell and inconsistency. Rather than complain about it I guess I’ll just try to enjoy a game on Sunday against the Ravens as best I can until the flags and the penalties on the taunting and the hits and The suspensions and Goodell and inconsistency smack me in the face again

    • The Tony

      Especially after the whole Zeke fiasco

    • Alex Kozora

      rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble rabble

    • Steeler Nation!

      Not suprised that both drew flags, even though JJSS’s we called a great block just a few years ago. The standing over him was definitely wrong though. Iloka’s looked more like he was going at AB’s head, so the call was right on. I’m surprised either drew immediate suspensions, and more surprised that it was JJSS’s that stuck. I guess the taunting seemed too insensitive on a night where there was a major scare taking place.

    • Mister Wirez

      It’s total bulls#it. With Iloka’s hit, he left his feet and launched at AB helmet to helmet, Juju’s was not. Infact, I’d say the bully Burfict embellished the whole thing. There is a camera view from above and to the right from behind the play, and you can see JuJu right shoulder pad hit right above s#ithead’s sternum… So now the @ss-holes at NFL headquarters are gonna suspend a rookie for taunting the dirtiest and most hated player in the league? Screw this league!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Hell no! We wont go!

    • LucasY59

      dang it you rationalized it…doenst matter Im still mad

    • John Noh

      I never want to hear from any Bungle fans about how they get jobbed and how the Steelers get preferential treatment as they often rant about on their boards. Complete BS. Neither guy should have been suspended.

    • The Tony

      and the pussification continues

    • Jones

      The inconsistency is maddening, and neither player deserved the suspension, but settle down. You sound like Pac Man… “Vontaze shoulda got a grammy. He fakin”. lol

    • John Noh

      Hey, I didn’t get a hurrumph out of that guy!

      Give the governor a hurrumph you!

    • Near

      One clear path each of the last 3 years Sinsinatti has taken out 1 or 2 key Steelers players out for the season or many games on illegal dirty hits! Time to return the favor starting with Burfict, Iloka and the rest of the thugs! Great job Hienz Ward teaching Ju Ju well how to defend and attack his aggressors! Time to put them down and out! Sh*tty Kitties the dirtiest team in football. Ratbirds a close 2nd!

    • Chad Sanborn

      yep it was the taunting on top of it.

    • John A Stewart

      The best way to get back at the NFL put a bounty on Brady shsssssssss .

    • Jones

      This is great news! It means we can knock Burfict out twice per year, and as long as no one stands over him, they won’t be suspended!

    • Chad Sanborn

      about 4 weeks ago Burfict pushed a coach on the sidelines… no fine, no suspension. A Coach! LOL this game is a joke anymore.

    • Mister E

      Unreal.

    • diamondback13

      Factor in Iloka’s fines for Head Shots in 2013 to Jermichael Finley & 2015 to Heath Miller, and he is, in fact, a repeat offender, though…

    • mape_ape

      The NFL deserves the ratings crash it has. I hope it gets worse and they lose even more money.

      JuJu did the players on all teams a favor. Vigilante justice is the only solution.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Called it.

      I’m sooooo glad I prepared myself for this eventuality.

      My TV, picture window, living room mirror, and vast collection of Precious Moments figurines, all thank me.

    • Intense Camel

      It’s a conspiracy. The NFL cares more about the Pats securing the #1 seed and Brady going to another SB than they do about player safety. I wasn’t aware at first, but the Gronk hit was much much worse than I previously thought. He made direct contact with the guy’s head and smashed it into the turf as he was getting. Not to mention the player was as defenseless as possible, out of bounds, and the play was beyond over. He literally could have killed the guy and he gets one game???

    • Randy

      Burfict is still playing in the league. What do you expect from NFL. Appaling

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Between the AJ Green non-suspension and this,someone in the Bengals orginazation must have some incriminating photos of Goodell.

    • Darth Blount 47

      There can be no QUESTION WHATSOEVER, that the Gronk suspension was intentionally 1 game on purpose. No one can convince me otherwise. The idea that Gronk misses the biggest regular season game of the year for the NFL, a game that is going to draw the best ratings of the year, bar none, and get people excited and tuned in, was unacceptable to the NFL league office. It just wasn’t going to be allowed to happen like that. Brady needs his Boo.

    • NinjaMountie

      Honestly, JuJu would be stupid not to do whatever he needs to do to appeal again. I don’t care if he taunted him. It’s still a first offense. For the record, JuJu’s hit was a “football play” as well.

      It’s ridiculous that the NFL keeps having these punishment problems. It’s the whim of the moment when it comes to handing down discipline. Comical and sad all at the same time. Also, I didn’t think Iloka’s hit warranted a suspension either. I’m glad his was dropped.

    • PittShawnC

      It’s really not that complicated
      Illegal hit + 3-5 seconds of taunting + player carted off the field = suspension

    • Darth Blount 47

      With Gifs, this page would load sometime around 2019.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      It’s the taunting that did it. Same reason Gronk was suspended, as the intent (on film) appears to be clear. Iloka’s intent cannot be judged, but JuJu’s is MUCH harder to deny or work around. Even if the league believes JuJu is genuinely sorry and was just caught up in the moment, their hands are basically tied. They can’t let an illegal hit—followed by a taunt—that appeared to cause injury slide with just a fine.

      I don’t like it, but I understand it.

    • NinjaMountie

      But rear naked choke holds followed by slams don’t?
      Inconsistency is what has people fired up.

    • Sam Clonch

      Please let us know where that is stated in the rules, because the rest of us are under the impression that the NFL is just making things up as they go.

    • Reader783

      I will be willing to bet I can watch 1 weekend of football and find at least 1 instance of that happening every single week. This is the first time in NFL history, perhaps American sport history, that a player has been suspended for taunting. If he didn’t taunt, no suspension. Consistency is key when dolling out punishment.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m usually all on board for the rule of law and punishment when breaking the law. My problem is that the lack of consistency is getting downright pathetic. Has been for a loooong time.