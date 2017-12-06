George Iloka Has Suspension Overturned; JuJu’s Still Stands

In a decision that I am sure will fire up Steelers’ Nation, Bengals’ safety George Iloka has had his one-game suspension overturned by the league.

#Bengals S George Iloka had his 1-game suspension overturned. He’ll now pay a $35,464.50 fine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2017

JuJu Smith-Schuster, of course, had his appeal denied.

The appeals were heard by two different people. For JuJu, it was former WR James Thrash. For Iloka, it was former LB Derrick Brooks.

Though sure to anger the Steelers’ fanbase, Iloka’s argument likely was that his hit was a “normal” one that happens all the time. Brown was not hurt and Iloka didn’t taunt him, two significant factors that likely made for a successful appeal. As we explained this morning, for the NFL, it’s all about optics.

Iloka was initially suspended, and now heavily fined, for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown in the end zone. A GIF of the hit, courtesy of Dave Bryan.

