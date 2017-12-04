Giants Should Consider Steelers Omar Khan For General Manager Job

On Monday, the New York Giants announced the firing of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo and those moves had been anticipated following the team’s Sunday loss to the Oakland Raiders. Immediately following the dismissal of Reese and McAdoo, the Giants announced that a search for a new general manager will begin immediately and that the organization has asked Ernie Accorsi to serve as a consultant as part of that process.

If I’m Accorsi, I quickly schedule an interview with Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers current Vice President of Football and Business Administration.

Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001 and many now regard him as one of the best contract negotiators and salary cap administrators currently in the NFL. If anyone knows the inner workings of a successful NFL franchise, it’s Khan.

Khan had reportedly previously interviewed for general manager job openings with the New York Jets (2013) and Miami Dolphins (2014) and had also been linked as a potential candidate for other previously open general manager positions, including the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and the St. Louis Rams in February 2012.

The Giants will obviously want to get a jump on the rest of the NFL when it comes to hiring a new head coach and thus it’s imperative that they first get their new general manager in place as quickly as possible.

Personally, I will be surprised if the Giants don’t interview Khan in the very near future and especially when you consider how tight their ownership is with the Steelers’.

Should Khan ultimately land a job with the Giants, one could easily speculate that Samir Suleiman, the Steelers current Football Administration Coordinator, would become an obvious candidate to replace him.