    Giants Should Consider Steelers Omar Khan For General Manager Job

    By Dave Bryan December 4, 2017 at 04:55 pm

    On Monday, the New York Giants announced the firing of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo and those moves had been anticipated following the team’s Sunday loss to the Oakland Raiders. Immediately following the dismissal of Reese and McAdoo, the Giants announced that a search for a new general manager will begin immediately and that the organization has asked Ernie Accorsi to serve as a consultant as part of that process.

    If I’m Accorsi, I quickly schedule an interview with Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers current Vice President of Football and Business Administration.

    Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001 and many now regard him as one of the best contract negotiators and salary cap administrators currently in the NFL. If anyone knows the inner workings of a successful NFL franchise, it’s Khan.

    Khan had reportedly previously interviewed for general manager job openings with the New York Jets (2013) and Miami Dolphins (2014) and had also been linked as a potential candidate for other previously open general manager positions, including the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and the St. Louis Rams in February 2012.

    The Giants will obviously want to get a jump on the rest of the NFL when it comes to hiring a new head coach and thus it’s imperative that they first get their new general manager in place as quickly as possible.

    Personally, I will be surprised if the Giants don’t interview Khan in the very near future and especially when you consider how tight their ownership is with the Steelers’.

    Should Khan ultimately land a job with the Giants, one could easily speculate that Samir Suleiman, the Steelers current Football Administration Coordinator, would become an obvious candidate to replace him.

    • AndyR34

      Nothing against Omar, but I would rather they do NOT interview him. I’d like him to stay forever.

    • Darth Blount 47

      This might just be the worst idea that I’ve ever heard. Khan has notoriously bad breath. How can you expect him to negotiate face-to-face with people when his breath smells like onions, garlic, and dead dragons? No, I think he should just stay neatly tucked away, crunching our numbers and making the magic happen. Plus, who’d want to go and live in New Jersey, anyways? I mean, I hear those people are all bipolar. New York, New Jersey, New York, New Jersey, it’s all very confusing. 😉

      Given the recent events over there, it also appears to me that Khan is supremely overqualified.

    • Don’t let Khan go!

    • Watch your finger tips about the NJ talk! Lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Uhhhhhhh no.

    • Big Joe

      Well, I agree that he is deserving of the opportunity but would hate to lose him. Still, I’m sure he’s trained his staff well enough to know if someone can step in to his big shoes. He’d be a good pick.

    • Chris92021

      I have a feeling Omar is not going to NY. Since Accorsi is charge of this search, I predict Dave Gettleman will be given the first shot to become the GM. Who they hire as head coach is anyone’s guess but I will say it will probably be someone the Giants typically go for: a defensive minded, grind it out, motivator.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Omar Khan as the GM Carnell Lake as the HC