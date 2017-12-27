Hot Topics

    ‘Guys Came To Play’ In Houston Following Sickening Loss To Patriots Less Than A Week Prior

    By Matthew Marczi December 27, 2017 at 07:30 am

    Following last week’s game, in a result that was largely decided in an executive building in New York by Al Riveron, many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers took the loss hard. While some, particularly Jesse James, at the center of the controversy, felt sick about how it all went down, the prevailing emotion was anger and a desire for a rematch.

    It was a miserable way to lose a game, and it affected players over the course of the week. James questioned what he even knows about the game. David DeCastro said that it was the toughest loss that he has ever been through playing football because of the way it was decided.

    But they all got over it. James said before the game that they wouldn’t let what happen affect them. They proceeded to go out there and blow out the Texans…admittedly a bad team, but in their home stadium. It certainly was not a hangover.

    People thought we were going to have a letdown because of what happened last week, but we took that and ran with it and came out with a win”, cornerback Mike Hilton told Missi Matthews on the field after the game was over. Hilton recorded three sacks in the game.

    Guys came to play,” DeCastro later added. “Especially after that tough game last week, emotionally that was one of the hardest ones I’ve been a part of”, a comment that reiterates what he said last week when speaking about the previous result.

    Regarded as one of the more cerebral players on the team, the Pro-Bowler also observed a pall over the practice field. “You could tell at practice a little bit, guys were down”, he admitted. “But nevertheless they came out to pay after a three-hour flight, on Christmas, all the variables, came out and found a way to win”.

    Of course, they did a little more than find a way to win. They dominated Houston, scoring 34 points while only surrendering a meaningless six on a touchdown that included some pass interference that was not called.

    The Steelers recorded two turnovers, one an interception in the end zone and another a fumble on a strip sack that set up a short field. The defense recorded seven sacks in all, while the offensive line failed to relinquish any—though one was negated by a facemask penalty.

    I think it is fair to say that Pittsburgh got whatever was in their system from the Patriots game out on the field in Houston. That win also secured for themselves a week off following Sunday’s game as they prepare for another potential deep run into the postseason. When all is said and done, Riveron will be a blip on the radar as long as they do what they are supposed to do, ending the season holding number seven.

    • EdJHJr

      Ya who exactly has final say, just one guy? Terrible.

      Glad to see you mention that penalty.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yeah, but, Tomlin doesn’t get his guys ready to play lesser teams. Just a cheerleader.

    • Orlysteel

      Think the game that Riveron stole from the Steelers is going to come back and haunt the Patriots if they meet again in Foxboro, no way Pittsburgh is losing that one after the robberie by Riveron no way in hell.

    • melblount

      How quickly some forget…

      Had Mikey gotten his team ready to play the Bears, we’d be 13-2 and a win over the hapless Clowns would ensure the #1 seed.

    • melblount

      You had me there for a few seconds until you threw in “robberie.”

    • Steve Johnson

      Would never classify the Coach as a Cheerleader, but his teams often do underperform to teams with a losing record.

      I commend those guys for coming out on Christmas and Dominate a team like Houston. Now, they need to do the same thing this Sunday.

    • Rob

      And had Billy gotten his team ready to play the Dolphins with a backup QB, it wouldn’t even matter

      How quickly some ignore…

    • melblount

      Sounds good at first, but after 2 seconds of thought, a pretty stoopid retort.

      The Fins are a division rival, ALWAYS play the Patsies tough in MIA, and have a GREAT record against them in MIA. (Going from memory, I think the Fins are 9-7 vs the Patsies in MIA in the Brady era.)

      And your bigger goof…it was the Fins starting QB, Cutler, who took down the Patsies in MIA.

      That said, if I could hit an “Ignore” button to NOT see your dopey comments, I would.