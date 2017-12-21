Hot Topics

    Haley Says Play Before Interception Needed To Be Incomplete Or Out Of Bounds

    By Dave Bryan December 21, 2017 at 05:24 pm

    While most of you are probably already tired of talking about what transpired at the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday loss ton the New England Patriots, there are still unfortunately a few loose ends that needed to be explained when it comes to the final two play offensive play calls in that game. On Thursday, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley offered up his explanation as to what happened on the first play after the touchdown by tight end Jesse James was overturned.

    If you recall, the first play after the overturned touchdown ended up being a pass from quarterback Ben Rorthlisberger to wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey on a crossing route after the Patriots seemingly blitzed. According to Haley, however, Heyward-Bey was supposed to only catch that pass if he knew he could either score or get out of bounds.

    “We called an incomplete or out of bounds situation after the ball was ruled incompletion,” Haley said Thursday after practice, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We don’t want the ball in the field of play there without a timeout. I’m never going to question Ben or Ben’s decision of thinking Hey-Bey could get out of bounds, but as far as scenario. we’re in an incomplete or out of bounds situation. That clock will not be running if things go the way they’re supposed to go and then you’re getting guys on the field for each particular play you want on the field and your counting on having three shots at the end zone.”

    So, in retrospect, would Haley have liked to have had wide receiver Martavis Bryant on the field in that situation instead of Heyward-Bey?

    “Not the first play,” Haley said. “Again, it’s an incomplete or out of bounds [play]. We teach the receivers if they dont think they can get out of bounds to drop the ball as long as it’s not fourth down. Again, both guys thought that it would go different and it didn’t and it’s a great learning situation as far as that goes because we practice that every Friday. We go through the last seven plays, incomplete or out of bounds. You cant catch the ball if you cant get out of bounds and we got one caught in bounds. So Tay’s standing on the sideline next to me. But as far as the play, I called the best play I thought for the situation and again, Tay hadn’t practiced where he would have been and we didn’t feel comfortable with him being in there.”

    So, why not just have two plays called coming out of the overturned touchdown just in case the first play goes wrong and the clock continues to run?

    “There are lots of times we have two plays called in the huddle,” Haley said, according to Ray Fitipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post-Gazette. “That was an incomplete or out of bounds situation. You cannot, in that situation, get caught in the field of play. We call plays accordingly. That normally would be [Antonio Brown] coming across the field, which would get a lot of attention. We had four guys in the end zone. They made us hot, which they hadn’t done all day. We probably have to make sure Hey-Bey gets out of bounds or get the ball thrown away.”

    Leave it to the Patriots coaching staff to do something they hasn’t done all day. That’s great coaching right there and why the Patriots have won so many Super Bowls with Bill Belichick as their head coach and why Pittsburgh just cant seem to beat New England when quarterback Tom Brady is under center.

    In summation, after Heyward-Bey was tackled in bounds, Roethlisberger really didn’t have much of a choice being as the head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want him to spike the football to stop the clock on third down. He ultimately decided to run a fake spike play with time clicking down and as all of you know, that pass over the middle to wide receiver Eli Rogers wound up being deflected and ultimately intercepted.

    While Roethlisberger was ultimately charged with the interception that effectively lost the game for the Steelers, Tomlin and Haley are the ones who should be fully saddled with the loss.

    As for Heyward-Bey, he;’s dropped several passes during his career when not even trying to and on Sunday it really would have benefited the Steelers had he drooped another one.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      How the heck is he supposed to be able to make that call in that split second when his back is turned to the defender and he can’t see the goalline???

      How about maybe don’t call that play? Or Ben throw the ball away?

    • Doug Andrews

      Exactly…Ben can certainly see that Hey Bey can’t get out of bounds after making that reception so why not put the ball in the seats?

    • thegoodzz

      Looks like heyward bey lost possession as he hit the ground, surprised they didnt call that incomplete lol

    • Doug Andrews

      Ben should stop giving his opinion about what he wanted to do for example wanting to clock the football or the ill advised fake spike play. If Haley wanted Ben to be mindful of the clock. On the Hey Bey pass reception Ben completed a pass inbounds with no chance of the WR getting out of bounds is that Coach Haleys fault also? Ben needs to stop making comments about his play calling preferences it just contradicts the coaches and it serves no purpose. You never hear about some of the other QB’s (Brees, Rodgers, or Brady) contradict the play calling after a loss like Ben does IMO

    • ND_Steel

      I hadn’t even realized Bryant wasn’t on the field. Makes sense, SMH.

    • ND_Steel

      I am interested in a breakdown of this play. What weird (poor) offensive play design was this? This was their go-to play??? Looks like the first option, and maybe only option, is DHB. I can’t tell if this was supposed to be a zone or man buster. Were the WRs on the bottom supposed to clear the zone for DHB? There is no rub to suggest they were trying to beat man-to-man. What was the second read? Eli after a rub from James?

      What defense is NE in? They appear to be in man-to-man. Everyone seems to be in man EXCEPT for Butler and whoever is guarding Bell switch. Seems odd they would do so. Did they know where the ball was going?

      Regardless the design presents a high probability that the situation they created (in bounds, clock running) would happen. Not impressed with this play call at all! Or Haley’s explanation of drop or out of bounds.

    • pittfan

      :28 seconds @ the 10. you got 4 shots,,ugggh.
      On to Houston before I shoot myself.

    • Chris92021

      Exactly right. Steve Young echoed the same sentiment. You are the quarterback. This is your domain. If you don’t like what is called, then don’t do it and apologize later. I have no problem with the fake spike. I did have issues with the play call (the slant from the slot) and the receiver (Eli Rogers). In this situation, 2 out of 3 is bad.

    • SG

      It should have been incomplete! They didn’t review it though, because they knew by calling it complete, they could screw the Steelers.

    • francesco

      We all know that when you play the Patriots you have to play mistake free football. That last minute of football was full of mistakes.
      MB not on the field. Ben not throwing it away. Haley not having a Plan B play. Tomlin wasting a timeout just before the Patriots scored their last touchdown. Nobody was fooled with the fake spike especially when Ben signalled ERogers to line up in such an obvious way.
      But i still maintain that we got screwed by the refs on JJ’s catch.

    • Andy Wright

      First of all props to Ben for juking that linebacker coming free off the edge. It’s pretty obvious after being flushed out of the pocket the only option that he was in a bit of hurry to get rid of the ball with hearing footsteps behind him. He’s probably used to throwing to AB when running this play, and chances are AB could have gotten to the sideline. Had Ben had time it’s looking like JuJu had good position for a dig at the goal line. Hard to see the right side of the field, but Rogers looks like he might have been a good option on an out to the pylon. Haley is grasping to save face. He has to account for the receiver not getting OOB and have a plan ready. Not professional grade coaching from our OC. I think his days have to be numbered regardless of the outcome of this season.

    • Michael Putman

      Clearly it was STUPID to throw a pass that gained 2 yards and wasted clock. I’ve never played a down of football in my life, but even I know that. Ben’s gotta be a LOT smarter than that. Throw that ball at DHB’s feet unless its OBVIOUS that he can get out of bounds. Now, I feel that maybe DHB could have played a little stronger and fought a little harder to get out of bounds… but it was a Zero-Net Gain play. Waste of time for minimal yardage.

      That throw is 100% on Ben, just like forcing a ball into triple coverage to the 3rd or 4th string WR was 100% on Ben. Yea, Haley called the play but Ben is the one who has to make an intelligent decision while the clock is running. Ben is making $18 million this year to be smarter than he showed at the end of the game…

    • Michael Putman

      Yea, we got screwed on first down but we lost the game on 2nd and 3rd downs. And by “we”, I mean Ben’s decision making process on the field.

    • Michael Putman

      Just thinking though… if Ben get sacked, they likely spike it on 3rd down and kick the field goal on 4th down. Then its anybody’s guess how the game ends…

      On to Houston.

    • capehouse

      I don’t understand why they are putting DHB on the field in this situation. Big time choke by the Steelers. Too many to blame.

    • Doug Andrews

      I understand BB was frustrated after the loss but you’re a 2X SB Champion HOF QB. If he didn’t like the call to go for it instead of spiking it He should’ve changed the play into something he likes to run. Tomlin admitting that BB is on the field and has the go ahead to audible out of plays if he see something. Can’t complain about the way BB has played since the Jacksonville game he’s almost played lights out even in the Pats game he played well enough to win but the comments about play calling are a real head scratcher.

    • ND_Steel

      Here Ben…here’s a crayon…paint a Picasso.

    • Dubb Betts

      He still didn’t explain not having 2 plays ready in that situation

    • Dan

      It’s debatable what portion of the blame this cast of characters should shoulder, but my real hope is there were lessons learned and that such an issue won’t happen again.

    • 6 ring circus

      Not sure either

    • Todd Borax

      Such an issue won’t happen again. We’ll find some new way to sh*t the bed the next time we play them!

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Well first things first, why call a play in that situation where a guy is basically running parallel to the LOS — that’s on Haley. But yeah, once the ball was snapped and everyone else was covered, he’s just gotta toss that in the stands.

    • Dshoff

      Yep, their coaching beat our coaching again. And I really don’t want to hear how we have the most talented team in the league. It doesn’t matter if you have the most talent and lose.

    • Chris92021

      Oh agreed. Big Ben has earned the right to his 6th Pro Bowl. He has been elite since that 5 INT game. But yeah, spike the @$#&@ ball and get the best kicker in the AFC out there to tie the game with less than 5 seconds to go and send it into OT. We lose in OT, OK, whatever. But to lose on that awful decision that gave the ball back to the Patriots like that was flat out bush league.

    • capehouse

      Disagree. Tomlin, Haley AND Ben should be saddled with the loss. Doesn’t matter how well Ben played in the game. He threw 2 very questionable passes at the end of the game. Haley is right. Can’t throw a pass that’ll be tackled in the field of play. Can’t do it! And DHB. Jesus Christ. He is such a terrible WR. Can’t catch the pass cleanly. Looks like he jumps. Almost loses his balance which allows the DB to catch him and make the tackle. If that was AB you know he’s throwing a stiff arm or doing everything in his ability to get out of bounds. DHB is a great speacialteams player but a complete bust as a WR. A klutz like him should never be on the field in a game winning situation like that. Just absurd.

    • WreckIess

      I get the basis of the play is drop it or get out of bounds, but in that situation you need to have a plan for the very really possibility that they misjudge it and can’t get out of bounds. Haley didn’t. That’s on him.

    • Axe Skot

      “While Roethlisberger was ultimately charged with the interception that effectively lost the game for the Steelers, Tomlin and Haley are the ones who should be fully saddled with the loss.” I don’t know. Not the best situation, but also not the best throw.

    • Wait a second, by NFL rules Hey Bey didn’t survive the ground on that play. Incomplete pass.

    • nutty32

      Nah. He completed the catch process & going to the ground was a completely separate part of the pay; clearly part of the run after catch.

    • nutty32

      Because AB’s calf blew up?

    • nutty32

      How many other QB’s get to blame bad interceptions on the play call? They teach you to throw the ball out the back of the end zone in the red zone to avoid sacks and picks from high school. This is what happens when you don’t have an immaculate extension to bail you out of dumb decision making.

    • LucasY59

      I think this explains things a little better (but i would still have two plays called just in case)

      I think the biggest thing I am taking oit of this is the saving a special play for the end of the game that will help them win, a double (or triple) team on Gronk to stop the 2 pt conversion wouldve wone thst game (they wouldve been running the clock down so Bos could win the game for the 4th game in a row as time expired)

    • capehouse

      So was DHB out there in every 11 personnel situation after AB’s injury?

    • nutty32

      Probably on the left as AB’s 2nd string outside of special packages and plays worked on in practice. You don’t just stick individual players in willy nilly; there’s a practiced pecking order.

    • capehouse

      on the left? what? there are plays in that game with Bryant, JuJu and Rogers on the field together. That is the top 3 WRs we have with AB injured. That’s who you put out there on such a critical situation. Not DHB.

    • nutty32

      You gotta practice stuff out. Football with pads is very organized. X, Y, & slot are actually different positions & not really just WR’s. Not that they can’t do it, but just waiting on the sidelines to see who goes in, when is all choreographed and (needlessly) complicated. Logistics is a an unnoticed thing, just like in war. It lost the Germans the eastern front in WW2 at the end of the day & not the soldiers or weaponry. Per the other posted article, MB has now been working the X in practice all this week.

    • capehouse

      Did you read my last response. Bryant, JuJu and Rogers were out there together.