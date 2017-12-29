Hot Topics

    Harrison Says He Didn’t Re-sign With Steelers Just To Collect A Check And Participation Trophy

    By Dave Bryan December 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison delivered a fairly lengthy statement on his Instagram account Friday morning detailing how and why things played out the way they did.

    As you can see below, Harrison claims he was clear about what he signed up for when he re-signed with the Steelers during the offseason. He then states that he asked for his release and after it wasn’t granted he became very frustrated, which he now admits wasn’t handled correctly by him.

    “If anybody thought I signed a two-year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collect a check and participation trophy, they’re mistaken. I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader. I was clear about that when I signed, and I was told I would be on the field when I signed. When I was asking for reps in camp, I got none. I got lip service though: We know what you can do — you don’t need the reps. But I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete, and I said so, but still zero reps.

    At the beginning of the season, when it was clear I didn’t have a role anymore, I asked to be released. Throughout the season, I was told week in & out that I’d be used. I wasn’t. I started getting frustrated about the whole thing. I asked to not be dressed or take unnecessary practice reps if I wasn’t going to play. That’s what happened for a couple weeks, then we had a game week that I got solid reps in practice and everyone assumed I would play. I got to the stadium four hours early as usual, and my locker was empty. Nobody said anything to me about being inactive, just an empty locker. I asked to be released again. I was told no.

    A couple weeks later, they dress me for the game so I assume I’m going to play, and I get zero reps. Stood on the sideline the whole game. I asked to be released again, I was told no. Then a few days later, they released me. I was never told I would be brought back, it was: If I bring you back, be in shape. I cleared waivers, and they didn’t call. New England called. Also, to be clear, ask Ryan [Shazier] if I came to see him in the hospital. I didn’t help Bud or T.J? Ask T.J. if I helped him.

    Maybe I didn’t handle my frustration the best that I could’ve. If you haven’t learned anything about me over the last 16 years, I’m a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition. I do what it takes to keep my body and my mind ready to be on that field. I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for m team and I do it for the fans. Nothing else to it. At the end of the day, they made a business decision, and so did I.”

    This will be my only comment.

    A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

    • kongmw

      Instead he signs w/ the Pats and is in to collect one of the BIGGEST participation trophies one can get in American pro sports.

    • ThatGuy

      I’m over it.

    • Doug Andrews

      So if the Steelers were losing but giving him a certain amount of reps he’d be okay with that. Ok James I’m seeing this picture clearly now

    • CoachCot

      In no way does this excuse his behavior

    • Joey

      Ahhh James, still defensive. Decided to tackle each issue head on, instead of just owning up to the simple fact you wanted to play. You could have pushed it onto Bud, by saying “I wish i could have done more to help Bud And TJ, they will be great footballers.” But no, you chose to be defensive and attack Bud back with “facts”. Makes your position weak. You don’t need to defend what you did, just own up to what you did and leave it st that.

    • Ralph Wagner

      O.K. he is gone. It’s time to move on. A person would think the Steelers lost another starter on defense.
      Hopefully the Steelers can get past the Browns, that’s next on the list. One game at a time.
      Go Steelers!

    • mape_ape

      James Harrison has cemented himself as a crybaby. Shame on anyone that defends him.

    • pittfan

      If this is the case, I’d feel jerked around too. Not the sort of thing you’d think Tomlin would do.
      Oh well, NEXT!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      What about the missed practices and sleeping thru meetings no comment on that right. Maybe that’s why he didn’t get reps I donno.

    • BurghBoy412

      Geez, this self pity crap makes me sick!

    • walter

      You tell em James. Bud is being a jerk.

    • You need to participate to get a participation trophy. LOL You’re just a big baby who, out of spite, signed with the Cheatriots. I always thought Tomlin was waiting until the playoffs to use you as a ‘secret weapon’. You should have stuck with us.

    • walter

      He obviously did that in an attempt to get cut

    • Mark

      I wish James nothing but the best, he has the greatest SuperBowl play that I’ve ever seen in my life (I was at the game). A 102 yard interception return by an OLB for a touchdown before the clock runs out at the half (nothing else compares, it’s expected by Ben and Holmes as offensive players).

      Enjoy your time with New England and look forward to playing against you in the AFCCG.

      Last but not least, that 92 doesn’t look good in Blue, Red, and White :-)!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The frustration over lack of playing time, I get—especially if he feels like he was brought in for a role he never got the chance to fill. He’s a competitor and he wants to play. Fine. But the thorn that he clearly became in the locker room as a result, I can’t defend. Those aren’t just young guys looking up to you, they’re teammates. You’re on the same side. If you can’t help the team win on the field, then help them win off of it.

      That one of the most iconic Steelers of the modern era goes out in this way is a letdown to fans, coaches, and teammates alike.

    • francesco

      I’m not a big JHarrison fan because after all these years he has never thought of developing a spin move to the quarterback. Basically he was not creative enough for my liking. But putting this aside…He was the reason we won that Superbowl against the Cardinals back in 2005? I do feel that James has tarnished his legacy with the Steelers and that is a tough pill to swallow. But truly this is all on Tomlin.
      Most coaches would have found ways and situations to use a player like JH with experience. Tomlin is all talk and no action.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Bye, Felicia.

    • capehouse

      Screw this guy. Done with him. GTFO and don’t come back to Pittsburgh.

    • Chris

      I’ll be curious to see his snap count over the pats next three games. I did find it odd Pittsburgh didn’t give him reps against heavy running teams in the early to mid portion of the season.

    • On the contrary, this perfectly explains and supports his behavior. He resigned with the Steelers with a mutual understanding. They broke it while giving him no explanation and no ‘heads up’ re what he could expect from week to week. Meanwhile his career was slipping away. It’s true an NFL front office and its coaches are not obligated to do anything for players other than meet the terms of their contracts. Still, as a long-term cornerstone of the team, James Harrison deserved better. He simply asked to be told the truth re their intentions for him and whether he’d see the field–if only part time according to the coach’s verbal agreement and season-long promises–or be released…and they blew him off. THAT is the bottom line.

    • TsarPepe

      I’m not going to defend James; we still don’t know the whole story, just versions of it. But I think it’s shameful for Steeler fans to call him “crybaby”, “jerk” and what not. This is one of the greatest linebackers in history, not just this team’s history. You peed in your pants from happiness while he dominated all those years. Now you throw abuse at him, just because it’s so easy to do on an internet forum. Grow up.

    • Ring4Shaz

      I’m sure TJ learned a lot from him:

      – How to demand your release on a weekly basis
      – How to avoid practice reps
      – Best positions for sleeping in the meeting room
      – How to put Billy Belicheat’s cell number on your speed dial
      – How to make friends and influence people

    • Ring4Shaz

      LOL. The hilarious thing is he probably would have played a bunch this week, since they’ll be rolling out the 4th string at some point

    • Paul Rainey

      That the coaching staff of the Steelers would lie all year long to an iconic defensive player is the biggest letdown to the fans. I for one will not believe coach cliche ever again. James came back because the Steelers begged him to so that he could pull their butts out of the fire. He didn’t go from sack leader last year to no playing time this year because of talent and effort. As a lifelong fan of over 65 years I have never been this embarrassed by the organization. Walk a mile in James’ shoes before bashing him.

    • Intense Camel

      Both sides are to blame.

    • GravityWon

      #92, you got a Million dollar signing bonus. When you asked to be cut after week 1 did you offer to return 90% of it to Steelers? If not than just go shut up.

      You cant have it both ways. You knew what you signed up for. If you only wanted to play, return some of that investment the Steelers made and they probably would have cut you earlier.

      Then you sulk for 15 weeks. Come on man…

    • Intense Camel

      It seems like every years there’s a couple guys that Tomlin just refuses to utilize in any capacity.

    • walter

      Its sickening to see how Steeler fans will turn on a player. Its not like he was asking for too much money. He wanted out. He tried to explain the situation. He admitted he may not have handled his frustration well. I think its disgusting the way Bud Dupree talks about Deebo. Saying trash that he wouldnt visit Shazier. I dont hear TJWatt bad mouthing his ex teammate.

    • JackHamLambert

      James cleared that up. Why dump on James – Steelers didn’t use him and he needed reps. Steelers, if they needed him, would have have communicated better with him and throw him a few reps to stay ready. They didn’t. All good.

    • walter

      Haters coming out of the woodwork.

    • Intense Camel

      They should have played him. They didn’t.
      He should have handled it better. He didn’t.
      End of story

    • Cwallace

      I belong to the same fraternity as Tomlin so i am surprised that he couldn’t be more real to the man concerning what’s best for all parties involved. First time he came to him about a release..Tomlin should’ve either threw him a few snaps a game..vet respect; or release him. Simple as that. I realize Tomlins attempt to use Debo as an insurance measure is coaching but i can guarantee he felt Debo was needed before the season. As far as the mentoring aspect..of course Debo aint no social butterfly or needs to feel ‘Steelerly’ and help the young guys but i guess James put considerable tension in the locker room by missing meetings, sleeping etc….and Dupree needs to stfu and geta swag because help or no help…he’s borderline Jarvis Jones. Let Pouncey or Hayward spit the truth because Deebo cant make you him and if you had so much beef with Deebo…you should’ve told him to his face and got his asz whipped. The only complaint i have about Tomlin is he trys to let men govern themselves as pros. …doesnt work unless you’re clear about the consequences if they don’t and this locker room is and has been a hot mess for awhile.

    • JackHamLambert

      Exactly

    • Stairway7

      He should get a lot against the Jets because Bilichek will want to see what he has before the bye week.

    • JackHamLambert

      “I’m not a big JHarrison fan because after all these years he has never thought of developing a spin move to the quarterback”. – lol
      When you have a truck, no need to ride a bike

    • walter

      Bud wants to write a book about Harrison? What the heck does Bud Dupree know about James Harrison?

    • GravityWon

      Did he offer to return part of his guaranteed $1 MM. If he offered to return some money when being cut I would be more accepting of his position.

      How do we know he wouldn’t have gotten more playing time if he wasnt moping around & not fully engaging himself with the team?

    • T R

      yeah and before he hit the bench or be waived.

    • Renohightower

      I honestly think the Steelers did not think Watt would be as good as he has been this early. And as good as he has been as a rookie how do you take him off the field? The offense has their ears up when a player like Harrison comes in the game, pass rush is all he can do. And he was the backups backup Deal with it James

    • Renohightower

      If this fires them up for the playoffs so be it

    • Renohightower

      played three seasons with him so there is that

    • walter

      The moping around was obviously an attempt to get cut. I didnt know about the guaranteed contract. Im sure its not about the money with james harrison. Like he said he is not playing at age 39 for the money

    • Ring4Shaz

      No, in fact NFL network’s Pittsburgh reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala noted that he’s going to use a little-known NFL loophole to get paid by both the Steelers and the Pats this week. It’s called “termination pay”, and players with enough years of experience can use it once in their career if they get cut after the season starts.

    • walter

      You cant write a book about James Harrison just because you didnt like him and played with him from age 36 to age 39. Besides it now appears Bud is not being truthful.