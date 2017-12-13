Hot Topics

    Ike Taylor Among Those Named In Harassment Lawsuit, Suspended By NFL Network

    By Matthew Marczi December 13, 2017 at 07:00 am

    Typically when we get the opportunity to write about a former member of the black and gold, particularly a former recent member, I would like to think that it tends to be a good thing. Unfortunately, that is not the case today.

    Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, who has spent the past few years working as an analyst for NFL Network, and whose work I have referenced a handful of times during that span, is part of a lawsuit filed by a former employee for the network, who spent a decade there as a wardrobe stylist prior to her being fired last year.

    The plaintiff, Jami Cantor, named Taylor among about six or so individuals, five of them being former NFL players, three of those being current employees at the network, accusing them of sexual harassment. The other players named were Heath Evans, Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, and Donovon McNabb.

    Specifically regarding Taylor, Cantor alleges that the former cornerback “sent a video that showed him masturbating”; the accusations of others were of a similar or even more direct nature. Eric Weinberger, president of the Bill Simmons Media Group, was already suspended over the allegations.

    The plaintiff’s lawyer alleges, further, that “the supervisors [of the NFL Network employees] knew about it, the supervisors observed it”, suggesting that the network, at least at some level of corporate priority, would have been aware that such behavior was going on, yet turned a blind eye to it.

    The players in question remaining with the network—Taylor, Evans, and Faulk—have been suspended from their duties as well as they have opened up an investigation into exploring the veracity of Cantor’s claims.

    These accusations surface in a time during the cultural climate in which sexual harassment is at the forefront of the public consciousness. The ‘Me Too’ movement, of sexual harassment victims sharing their stories, was even named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

    Many powerful individuals have been accused of sexual harassment, some of whom have acknowledged the truth of the accusations, while others have denied them. All, however, have in some form or fashion suffered the consequences of the allegations.

    I would like to make a request that we attempt to restrain ourselves in the comments section to this article. I understand that this broaches on some current hot-button issues in an already tense social climate, but we don’t need to dump all of our societal waste here.

    Needless to say, however, I would imagine that many of us will be interested to see how this case, and the investigation, play out for Taylor, who is a beloved member of the Steelers fraternity, remembered fondly for his play, as well as his demeanor, and his charity.

    I certainly hope that the allegations—all of them—are untrue, but if they are, the individuals found to have done wrong should be held accountable for their actions.

    • Conserv_58

      Irrefutable evidence or the lack there of will be the determining factor.

    • This whole sexual harassment stuff is getting out of hand. If it is true shame on them. But could it be false as a former employee is seeking revenge? We already know Sapp solicited to prostitution. Maybe there is some validity to this claim but who really knows? Time will tell.

    • pittsburghjoe

      This type of conduct is unacceptable, but why all of a sudden is their a tidal wave of allegations? What has suddenly changed?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      She claims to have text and videos as proof so it isn’t sounding good for the accused.

    • OhioBob

      I have trouble believing the accusation against “Stone Hands” Ike. I doubt he could keep a good grip on anything.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      That many NFLN employees are sexually harassing one person?

    • Nicholas Arnhold

      The public’s reaction to this terrible behavior has changed. Previously people would be shuttled around or told that it’s just the way things are. Now there are actually consequences for the perpetrators, so it emboldens others to tell their experiences.

    • Well, don’t they all claim that in the beginning? In due time we will see.

    • falconsaftey43

      victim shaming is a big part of it. both from the victim themselves just feeling shame internally, but also from outside societal forces shaming them and downplaying the severity of the acts. These types of things can often be very difficult to prove so they end up being he said she said and the defense often focuses on attacking the character of the accuser, so it can be very difficult for victims to come forward. Recently, the public has been more supportive towards the victims and less dismissive. These things tend to happen in waves, one person coming forward gives another the courage to do so.

    • ThatGuy

      It’s all bad don’t get me wrong but the allegations are the popular thing to do now. Good, bad or indifferent everyone wants to feel like they’re part of something bigger than them.
      Aside from that, if these are true the guys should be fired and reprimanded by the law immediately.

    • Conserv_58

      You aren’t alone in asking that question. I think the Harvey Weistein case opened the flood gates as more and more alleged victims are coming forward with their stories.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      TBH I don’t see the issue of asking women for sex. Like seriously, what’s the big deal? You can’t handle it? I don’t agree with the touching, showing yourself, sending pics or videos, asking over and over after being told no, or doing it at work. But to simply just be like “Ay, You wanna f*ck?” shouldn’t be an issue.

    • Delboka

      She needs to share that video asap 🍆🍼

    • treeher

      But if it’s video from the waist down, we will need further, ah, confirmation.

    • Vic

      Sounds like this woman baited these guys into her trap. She probably led them on and played the game knowing she would use the videos and text messages against them down the road. It was probably a mutual relationship, but she’s only presenting one side to make it appear they were the aggressors

    • T R

      Dan Rooney is rolling in his grave. he loved Ike Taylor.

    • T R

      you can’t bait no one into sexual harassment or sending masturbation videos to a coworker. you just can’t let it happen.

    • Josh

      yeah but that’s some insanely specific imagination she has if this is just made up

    • T R

      My famous motto. “Don’t mess with a honey where your making your money”