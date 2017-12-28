Hot Topics

    James Harrison: Bill Belichick ‘Has Not Asked Me One Thing’ About Steelers

    By Matthew Marczi December 28, 2017 at 11:00 am

    There remain a number of James Harrison True Believers who anticipate that the Pittsburgh Steelers will rue the day that the front office granted the 39-year-old’s repeated requests to be released. They expect, and some even seem to hope, that Harrison will have his way with Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a 2017 Pro Bowler, in a hypothetical AFC Championship game showdown.

    I’m not particularly worried about what Harrison will be able to do on the field for the Steelers against the Patriots. Pittsburgh has one of the best offensive lines in football, if not the best, and every single one of their starters is above average, with their backups being above average backups to boot. They can handle him like they’ve handled just about everybody else, including many who are better than Harrison is at 39.

    These individuals will hold on to this belief until they are proven wrong as much as I will hold on to my belief until I am proven wrong. On that front, it is what it is. And we may or may not even ever see a resolution.

    But what about the other front? The dreaded intelligence-gathering front? At least within the first couple of days in their unholy alliance, neither Harrison nor Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seem particularly interested in what the former knows about the Steelers that the latter does not.

    Both parties addressed the media yesterday for the first time since the signing, with Belichick holding a pre-game press conference in advance of their season finale against the Jets. When he was asked about how Harrison’s knowledge can benefit them against the Steelers, he responded in his typical fashion.

    We’re playing the Jets this week. I don’t even know what that has to do with it”, he told the reporter who was foolish enough to ask the question. “Maybe I’m missing something, I don’t know”.

    But Harrison also spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after signing with the Patriots, and he gave a more direct answer to the question. When asked about the topic, he said clearly that Belichick “has not asked me one thing” regarding what information he can divulge about the Steelers.

    Now, that doesn’t mean that that scenario may not change in a few weeks if the Steelers and Patriots end up meeting in the AFC Championship game. In that case, it likely would. But how much of a difference it can possibly make has been hotly debated.

    Let’s be honest, though. The Steelers already threw out about everything they have to throw out. They played man coverage. They used a three-lineman sub-package. They used all kinds of different packages. Last week, they showed shadowing. There’s not much more to show, and what there might be, Harrison won’t know.

    And can I just add that Belichick gave one of my favorite answers to a question in a press conference ever? When asked if it was important to have Harrison in for a visit before signing him, he respond, “it’s always good to meet somebody”.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Mateo K

      Why would he ask James about the Steelers now?
      If we play them again, James will be questioned all week about stuff.

    • Surrealist

      gonna milk this story for all its worth huh guys

    • Smitty 6788

      Exactly

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Here’s one vote to cut back on the drama. Drama never needs more exposure.

    • pittfan

      +100.

    • Lambert58

      What’s he going to say? “Sure I told Bill about the nuances and weaknesses of the team.”

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Why bother asking about the steelers now. They will if they play.
      Harrison to the pats:
      Win for Harrison
      Win for the pats
      No loss for the steelers.

      Hopefully no more injuries.

    • DangZone

      I hope someday Belichick writes a book about his NFL career, hopefully its a pop-up book.

    • Jacob

      Wouldn’t it be something if the two teams never even meet in the playoffs. Maybe NE loses or the Steelers fall to another team.

      A lot of wasted hot air.

    • Surrealist

      its all about the ad clicks

    • Zarbor

      He knows that. He trying to protect his image and his legacy because his real axe to grind was with the coaches. I was waiting for him to retire for good to buy his jersey. Glad I didn’t because that would be my first jersey I would have burned.

    • PaeperCup

      I second that motion.

      I think the misperception is that the news comes all at once, but the media splits it up and stretches it out so it seems as if that’s all that’s going on.

      I really really hope the team is 100% focused on this Browns game. I do not want to give them their only win of the season.

    • PaeperCup

      According to some, he would tell him that Big Al blinks twice for run and once for pass.

    • Lambert58

      lol good one.

    • PaeperCup

      wouldn’t that be nice. I’m all for facing a tough opponent for the conference championship, but I can already tell the headlines that week will be nothing but drama.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      99% of what JH tells Bill, Bill would be able to explain to him better than JH could himself. It’s on tape.

      It’s the 1% that isn’t that worries me. Weaknesses that the coaches do their best to hide every week, individual weaknesses of young guys that haven’t been found/tested on tape yet, anything the Steelers had prepped for Week 14 that they left in the chamber because the Pats didn’t line up in a way that forced them to use it, etc…

      Even if BB/TB get ONE decent nugget of information they didn’t have, that is significant. Anyone dismissing that is frankly being arrogant or ignorant.

    • 570toHero

      Why do people make such a big deal about a guy going to another divisional opponent? I’ve heard both Daves mention it countless times in the passed years. I’ve heard them mention Patriots picking up people and one of the possible reasons of doing so be the gaining of some intelligence on the player’s former team. NOW, because this whole site’s new way of life is to be contrarian, condescending, A**HOLES it’s absolutely ridiculous. What the hell is going on? Can’t wait for training camp. Wonder if you guys will have the same tone when talking face to face?

    • Michael James

      The whole saga is just stupid. Losers on both fronts and NE as the only ones laughing right now.

    • 570toHero

      So you agree it makes the Pats better? And that’s not a loss for the Steelers how?

    • Burky

      Hey, why wasn’t there a big story on Steven Johnson? Remember him? Former Steeler LB that was cut after week 1 and picked up by the Ravens in week 7. We weren’t worried about Johnson sharing the deepest Steeler secrets. Why is James Harrison different? It’s hogwash. I wish SteelersDepot would stop participating in these gossip columns. But I guess I just gave them reason to continue. Dilly! Dilly!

    • Edo M

      I feel as though the only reason Bellichek picked up Harrison was to get in the head of the Steelers organization and the fan base…. he obviously succeeded. Perhaps he thought it was worth the very small amount of money and roster spot of some seldom used special teams player to bust our balls. He’s not going to learn anything of real importance from 92..just maybe a tweak or two about someones’ tendencies. Who says 92 is even going to get any snaps. He wasnt with the Steelers and didnt even play all that much for the Bengals

      I think what is most relevant and something I havent heard the experts here talk about much/or at all is, do the Pats have a real need at that OLB position? as in who plays that position for them and is he a weakness???…thats why i would think people come to these sites..to learn something from people who spend their lives following this stuff. If they already have a quality player at that position, that would be a reasonable indicator as to motivation to pick up 92. I listen to some of the podcasts and like the Daves, but they were just opining about stuff re Harrison they really didnt know any more about than we did and spent a bunch of time just speculating…thats not why people come here.

    • Michael James

      They definitely could need every pass-rush help they can get.
      Let’s not fool ourselves, Harrison might be a liability in coverage at his age, but he’s still a servicable situational pass rusher. He’s shown it last year and also this year against KC.
      At the very least they busted the Steelers’ balls, like you said.