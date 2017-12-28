Hot Topics

    James Harrison Failed To Live Up To Standard He Was Brought Back To Uphold As Mentor

    By Matthew Marczi December 28, 2017 at 09:00 am

    When the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed James Harrison following the 2014 season after he retired for a month, the organization chose to do so early in the offseason after he made the decision to return for the 2015 season.

    General Manager Kevin Colbert said that the decision to make the signing early on in the offseason rather than later to give the then-37-year-old more time off was because of what they saw in the locker room the previous season. They saw him as a good influence on their young linebackers.

    The value he provides right now for those young guys trumps that” Colbert said. “He’s valuable in the building right now. He’s been in the building, voluntarily, really since the end of season. It’s been amazing to watch. Those young guys see it and think, ’OK, I’m supposed to do that, too’. They’re all kind of following his lead”.

    At the time, Jarvis Jones, the outside linebacker that they originally drafted to replace him, was in his second season, as was Vince Williams, and Ryan Shazier was in his first year. They knew they were going to be drafting linebacker high in 2015, and they took Bud Dupree in the first round, then Anthony Chickillo later.

    The Steelers liked the work ethic example that he set for these young players. And for a time it was a relationship that worked. Dupree even acknowledged that he was a mentor. But after a while, the schtick began to wear thin, evidently, and that seemed to coincide with Harrison not getting his way.

    Perhaps they made an error in judgement in viewing Harrison as a leader, a role model, or a mentor. Merely, he was an example of the sort of work ethic that is required to excel at this level. In that function, he was effective.

    But when Dupree was asked yesterday if Harrison was a mentor to him, he laughed and walked away, yelling to off-screen teammates that they ‘asked if Harrison was a mentor’. We’ve already shared Dupree’s remarks, who said that Harrison didn’t even attend meetings this season.

    We’ve written much about Harrison in the frame of reference of leadership, but clearly we have been in error. He wasn’t much more than a workout tutorial. In light of recent statements from teammates, he did little to take players under his wing, particularly while he was not getting his way. His example was useful at the time, but the young core has grown up.

    His behavior is the antithesis of leadership. Darrius Heyward-Bey, frankly, is a far better example of a leader. During the Martavis Bryant drama, he conceded that he wants to play a lot more than he does, too, but he still does everything he can to help better the team, and that includes working with the younger players to help them improve.

    Did Harrison do that, particularly this past season? Considering that the question drew a laugh, I wouldn’t think there was much of that. How much help was he to T.J. Watt? Fortunately for the Steelers, the rookie starter didn’t need it.

    The saddest thing for me about this whole story is the fact that an all-time great for the team turned into an insubordinate for not getting his way. That is a far more embarrassing way to exit than by simply physically flaming out.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • heath miller

      what a shame 🙁

    • JNick

      Just time to move on. You had a guy who was roundly disliked in the locker room, insubordinate and adding zero to the team. Steeler great or not, he ran out of slack on his leash.
      Terry Bradshaw 2.0

    • heath miller

      bradshaw 2.0 LMAOOO BAAAHAHAHA

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I will say this and nothing more about it:
      You have a problem with playing time do something in practice to make the coaching staff play you. This also includes the little things like being apart of everything, adding input, etc… Ppl talking about Harrison is better than Moats; after hearing everything from yesterday about JH idk. Moats is probably one of the best teammates I’ve seen for Pittsburgh. I’m done with it. Going to move forward and get back to Football!

    • Yeshaya

      Ok, that’s the last straw for me. Profile pic changed.

    • 20Stoney

      Not really on subject, but it’s something I think people might like to know. A facebook friend’s father was dying in hospice over Christmas. He posted what a big steeler fan his father was, and asked if anybody knew a steeler player. One of his friends said he knew Dupree and would let him know. Next he is posting pictures of Bud Dupree with his father. He showed up at the hospice facility, with Steeler memorabilia and a signed football for the guy. The man died shortly thereafter. Speaks well of Dupree, that he would drop whatever he was doing over the holidays to do something nice for this man. I’ll believe anything he says.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That’s a really good story, 20Stoney!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Awesome move by Bud

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Very sad. Appears to me that there was a misunderstanding between the Steelers organization and James on their mutual expectations. The organization appears to have wanted a mentor and James appears to have
      expected more playing time. Both appeared to try to work through their disappointment. I recall Harrison saying that he would do whatever management told him when asked about playing time earlier in the season. Despite missing meetings, not staying with team when inactive etc. Little was revealed until the need for a roster spot called everyone’s bluff.

    • Doug Andrews

      Apparently Harrison was no better than Elway was to Tommy Maddox or Favre was to Aaron Rodgers. Steelers way seems to be all about helping the team get better. From the looks of it James was worried about playing time and not having his playing time reduced by an up and coming younger player. IDK seems strange to me Harrison at 39 still acting like he’s going to playin til he’s 50. He wasn’t getting paid like a starter and if the Steelers gave him the impression that he’d play 25% of the snaps but because the younger players progressed better than anticipated then James should’ve taken the high road. You’re a Steelers legend but to go out like this certainly tarnishes his legacy. I knew something was wrong when the Steelers listed him on the injury report as having a knee injury and he posted an instagram video of him running on the treadmill at 18 mph. He even said “let’s see what a 39 yr old with a bum knee can do” before running like a slap in the Steelers face. Ok time to move on now

    • GravityWon

      I’m not going to knock him for not wanting to be a mentor. However it is completely unacceptable to sleep through meetings and leave the team mates before the games. Good riddance.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Now we know why Bud wont try to use the rip move loll

    • pittfan

      In the “A Football Life” featuring Jerome Bettis they show the scene during the Super Bowl against the Seahawks of Bettis coaching up Willie Parker on how to run the play he broke for a 75 yard TD.

      THAT is mentorship. THAT is the Steeler way as taught by the Rooney’s,

    • Dave D

      This. Thanks for the clear summation Skool! On to football for me too. Here we go!

    • johnhoien

      Are you trying to be Kobe Bryant?! The Mumba thing… The best version of Harrison is in Pitt learning to “give back” @ this point in his career if u will. & playing a 2nd fiddle role is humbling.. Maybe he’s to proud to accept where he is.. Mentorship is teaching on & off the field.. He just taught when u don’t get the playing time, leave. If it’s all business, that’ll come back to bite ur butt.. Remember the Bengals Mess.. Mumba Mess. In reference to the selfish imbittered athlete.. A good one, but self focused.