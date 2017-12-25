James Harrison Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert on the 53-man roster and since then there’s been a lot of speculation that either the New England Patriots or Baltimore Ravens would claim the veteran pass rusher. Well, that didn’t happen.

Source: LB James Harrison went unclaimed on waivers today, making him a free agent. If both sides were interested, he could be back with the Steelers as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2017

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Harrison went unclaimed on Monday and he’s now officially a free agent.

Now that Harrison has cleared waivers, several others are speculating that the Steelers will sign him back to the 53-man roster this coming week. Harrison, however, has given no indication that will happen and he might not even want to being as he’s not played much at all this season.

Harrison has played all of 40 defensive snaps this season and has been inactive for several games. He has registered all of one sack this season.

Playing time in 2017 for #Steelers James Harrison pic.twitter.com/fHtjxqMO1Y — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) December 24, 2017