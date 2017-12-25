Hot Topics

    James Harrison Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

    By Dave Bryan December 25, 2017 at 04:24 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers waived linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert on the 53-man roster and since then there’s been a lot of speculation that either the New England Patriots or Baltimore Ravens would claim the veteran pass rusher. Well, that didn’t happen.

    According to Field Yates of ESPN, Harrison went unclaimed on Monday and he’s now officially a free agent.

    Now that Harrison has cleared waivers, several others are speculating that the Steelers will sign him back to the 53-man roster this coming week. Harrison, however, has given no indication that will happen and he might not even want to being as he’s not played much at all this season.

    Harrison has played all of 40 defensive snaps this season and has been inactive for several games. He has registered all of one sack this season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Brian Tollini

      My goodness bring that Man back

    • DirtDawg1964

      The only speculation came from certain Steeler fans who still think Harrison is the 2008 version of him.

      When no team wants you, even ones bereft of OLB depth, what does that tell you? Those guys see the film. They know his time is done.

      Now, I do hope he comes back and gets a third SB ring after appearing in the AFC Championship game and sacking TB12 at a critical juncture. Hey, a man can dream, right?

    • Matt Manzo

      Is it possible we made a deal with every team so that we could sign him back on Tuesday?

    • Ni mo

      I guess you haven’t seen the defense tonight against the run ? Dupree is firstly lost

    • DirtDawg1964

      Harrison was declining as a run stopper. 67% stopper last year. Was ranked 39th in his position group.

      And Dupree made two nice tackles today on runs. And not sure he was the guy out of his gap on the big ones.

      This is a better ranked defence this year than the last couple with ?Harrison in there.

    • Chad Weiss

      We could really use him exspecially agsinst Erik Fisher and chiefs if we face them.