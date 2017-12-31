Hot Topics

    James Harrison Registers Two Late Sacks In Debut For Patriots

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 05:25 pm

    Veteran edge-rusher James Harrison made his debut Sunday afternoon with the New England Patriots and the former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker reportedly played 30 of a possible 59 snaps for his new team on his way to registering 5 total tackles against the New York Jets of which two were sacks.

    Harrison’s two sacks came on back-to-back plays and on the final two snaps of the game and from the right side of the Patriots defense. Both came at the expense of Harrison’s former Steelers teammate, Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum.

    Harrison, who was waived by the Steelers a week ago Saturday, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Tuesday after he had cleared waivers on Monday. Since his release, several of Harrison’s former Steelers teammates accused him of forcing his way out of Pittsburgh with what many would probably considered conduct detrimental to the team. He was accused of not mentoring the younger Steelers outside linebackers this season as well.

    On Friday, Harrison explained on social media why he wanted out of Pittsburgh and that he had asked the Steelers to release him earlier in the season when it was clear that he wasn’t going to play much. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not asked to comment during his Sunday post game press conference on any of the the things that his players and Harrison have said this past week.

    Harrison played a total of 40 defensive snaps with the Steelers prior to him being waived. It is now evident that the Patriots will keep him around throughout the playoffs which will begin for them in two weeks and as the top seed in the AFC.

    • greeny

      Again. Huge mistake to cut him. Should have suspended him if he was such a cancer.

    • Kevin Artis

      We could of use that during the last few plays of the Browns game.

      McCullers didn’t play

      Dupree did absolutely nothing in that area. Oh wait! Our OLBs cover more.

    • Bradys_Dad

      If we end up meeting it will be fun to watch this play out. I am not sold on these 2 garbage sacks late in the game being much more than that. Kudos to him. He padded his stats a little more. Time will tell.

    • Mutatedgenome

      He’s washed up. Tomlin said so.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      I saw McCullers

    • NinjaMountie

      Whoopie!!! In case people haven’t been watching, getting sacks is not our problem.

      *Not directed toward you, Dave. I know you have to report it.

    • Nolrog

      Harrison had 2 sacks today. Bud Dupree had 2 sacks in December.

      Dupree had 6 sacks on the entire season. Harrison had 1/3 of that today alone.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Dupree may be a dud. But he had more sacks this year than Harrison has had in any year since 2012. Two garbage time sacks doesn’t change the fact Harrison isn’t the answer to whatever we think ails us.

    • Nolrog

      Dupree is a dud. To think Harrison couldn’t have provided anything on that side is ridiculous.

      Bud Dupree can’t even wash JH’s jock strap.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Exactly and Harrison registered those sacks during garbage time against the Jets. Not really impressive.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Relax, it was garbage time sacks against the Jets.

    • Big Joe

      Give him credit but it was garbage time so taking it that way.

    • ThePointe

      You don’t seem to get it. Harrison wanted out of Pittsburgh, and has been trying to sabotage his way into being cut since the beginning of the season

    • greeny

      Hope he doesn’t strip sack Ben in the AFC Championship game

    • Bradys_Dad

      Against Bryce Petty and the lowly Jets nonetheless.

    • Bradys_Dad

      excellent Pointe 🙂

    • Rob

      Before we or the coaching staff even knew that Dupree would be a dud. (Which i don’t think is truly a given)

    • Bradys_Dad

      me too -how can you miss him?

    • Rob

      Do I think Harrison could have at least played over Moats? Yes. Does that excuse him wanting out from the beginning of the season, and sabotaging his relationships with his teammates in the process? Absolutely not.

      If you’re not with us..you’re against us.

    • John A Stewart

      Who gives a Damn when this man refused to visit Ryan in the hospital with the other linebackers I don’t care if he had 10 sacks today. And as for Dupree I’m glad he spoke up about Harrison I rather have him in my foxhole, because now we really know what kind of teammate Harrison was a piece of S###t. Two sacks against the Sorry Jets and it’s a story you can’t make this up.

    • John A Stewart

      It was the freaking JETS !

    • No you don’t ‘get it.’ The Steelers wouldn’t play Harrison despite promising to do so before he signed and several times during the season. They finally cut him not because he was trouble but because they HAD to cut someone and they deemed him the most expendable–per the head coach. Bill Belichik thought he could use him and offered a contract. So James is a Patriot and producing for them–NOT because he sought it but because that’s how Tomlin/Bulter met their agreements.

    • Yes, I’m sure Jets OT Kelvin Beachum decided to go into the tank [and let his QB get sacked] since the season was winding down…not.

    • johnnypudding

      Who cares…lets move on

    • Todd Johnson

      Yawns…

    • Tyler Guilford

      No, it’s because Harrison sought it out. He has said he wanted to leave and asked to be let go. That’s seeking it out. Did he happen to be the most cuttable player that week? Yea. But acting like him wanting out and his actions played no role in it is just ignoring facts.

    • Quite Frankly

      Who gives a flyin’ F!

    • pittfan

      Deebo Depot now?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Steelers fans on the first half game thread: “Haha Harrison is in Foxboro doing nothing. Good riddens and have fun being non-productive.”

      After 2 sacks and a FF: “Eh, it was all garbage time. He still sucks.”

      Never seen such a display of sore losers and injured vaginas in my life.

    • pittfan

      It always perplexed me why he didn’t see more PT, especially situational. If he was acting like the crybaby it sounds like it, all makes sense now.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      And how many sacks did Dupree have against the 0-16 Browns?

    • BurghBoy412

      Sure

    • Michael James

      Displayed more skill and power in those two snaps than “hustle-sack king” Dupree has shown in his entire career.

    • pittfan

      and all the deebo jock sniffers are beating their chest with 1:30 to play….

    • nutty32

      Lol – Rejuvenation surgery needed for these vag haters, for sure.

    • Mister Wirez

      This pisses me off… I never once thought JH couldn’t play anymore. It’s hard head Tomlin’s fault for not playing him and for #92 ultimately ending up with the fuggin Pats.

      #OutCouchedByBelichekAgain

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I just don’t think all the hostility is warranted. Let’s call it like it is. The Steelers organization F’ed up with misleading Harrison and then cutting him. So many fans are in denial about the whole thing and so have to minimize everything Harrison does going forward so that they can justify the whole ordeal in their minds. Could Harrison have handled it better on his end? Sure, I suppose. But jeez, so much pure hatred of the man. Uncalled for. I prefer to reminisce about 100 yard INT returns in the Super Bowl and sacks on Joe Flacco. But to each their own.