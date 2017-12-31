James Harrison Registers Two Late Sacks In Debut For Patriots

Veteran edge-rusher James Harrison made his debut Sunday afternoon with the New England Patriots and the former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker reportedly played 30 of a possible 59 snaps for his new team on his way to registering 5 total tackles against the New York Jets of which two were sacks.

Harrison’s two sacks came on back-to-back plays and on the final two snaps of the game and from the right side of the Patriots defense. Both came at the expense of Harrison’s former Steelers teammate, Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Harrison, who was waived by the Steelers a week ago Saturday, signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Tuesday after he had cleared waivers on Monday. Since his release, several of Harrison’s former Steelers teammates accused him of forcing his way out of Pittsburgh with what many would probably considered conduct detrimental to the team. He was accused of not mentoring the younger Steelers outside linebackers this season as well.

On Friday, Harrison explained on social media why he wanted out of Pittsburgh and that he had asked the Steelers to release him earlier in the season when it was clear that he wasn’t going to play much. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not asked to comment during his Sunday post game press conference on any of the the things that his players and Harrison have said this past week.

Harrison played a total of 40 defensive snaps with the Steelers prior to him being waived. It is now evident that the Patriots will keep him around throughout the playoffs which will begin for them in two weeks and as the top seed in the AFC.

James Harrison gets the strip sack pic.twitter.com/3c2GuYJGFu — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) December 31, 2017

And another one for James Harrison. Back to back pic.twitter.com/jlzY3M7Uqn — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) December 31, 2017

With five total tackles and a pair of sacks, @jharrison9292 was 💪💪💪 in his @Patriots debut. EVERY play from his #NYJvsNE performance! pic.twitter.com/iuZS0Wb2Ww — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017