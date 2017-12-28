Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Named Steelers’ Joe Greene Award Winner As Team’s Top Rookie Of 2017

    By Dave Bryan December 28, 2017 at 04:27 pm

    The votes are now in and tabulated and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is this year’s recipient of the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award”, presented annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America for him being voted the team’s top rookie in 2017.

    Smith-Schuster, who was drafted in the second-round this year by the Steelers out of USC, enters the final week of the 2017 regular season with 49 receptions for 774 yards and 6 touchdowns in 651 total offensive snaps played. The rookie wide receiver also returned 7 kickoffs for 118 yards this season.

    In the Steelers win this past Monday against the Houston Texans, Smith-Schuster caught 6 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. The NFL’s youngest player also now owns the Steelers all-time record for the ,longest touchdown reception thanks to his 97-yard catch and run in the team’s Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions.

    Not only did Smith-Schuster entertain with his play this season, he also did the same following scores not only by him, but by his teammates as well. From mock snowball fights to hide-and-seek, to recreating his taunting of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, he certainly was a creative celebration choreographer.

    That block and ultimately taunting of Burfict resulted in Smith-Schuster being suspended for one game, however, and the wide receiver also missed one other game due to a hamstring injury. While that block of Burfict was deemed illegal in the eyes of the NFL, several other blocks that he made during the season were very much within the rules and you can’t recap his rookie season without mentioning how physical of a player he proved himself to be in the NFL just as he was in college.

    “Once he is in there his ability in the run game, specifically in the sub-run game where you need a big body in there to block bigger defenders, he has shown a great willingness to block with great pride,” Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said recently of Smith-Schuster. “We grew that in to some of these cracks and outside tosses we are running, where we are putting him on defensive ends. He is doing a very good job in the run game and raised the bar. On top of that, because of his intelligence, he is able to play multiple positions from play-to-play and he has consistently made plays when opportunities have popped up.”

    Smith-Schuster obviously beat out Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt for the annual Rookie of the Year award. Watt, the Steelers first-round draft pick this year out of Wisconsin, still had a very successful rookie season as he registered 44 total tackles, 6 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the 705 total defensive snaps that he played.

    This now marks the second year in a row that a second-round draft pick has been named the Steelers top rookie as safety Sean Davis was the team’s 2016 recipient. Martavis Bryant was the last Steelers wide receiver to win the award.

    Joe Greene Great Performance Award” Winners:
    1984WR Louis Lipps
    1985P Harry Newsome
    1986LB Anthony Henton
    1987CB Delton Hall
    1988RB Warren Williams
    1989SS Carnell Lake
    1990TE Eric Green
    1991TE Adrian Cooper
    1992FS Darren Perry
    1993LB Chad Brown
    1994RB Bam Morris
    1995QB Kordell Stewart
    1996FB Jon Witman
    1997CB Chad Scott
    1998OG Alan Faneca
    1999WR Troy Edwards
    2000FB Dan Kreider
    2001LB Kendrell Bell
    2002OG Kendall Simmons
    2003S Troy Polamalu
    2004QB Ben Roethlisberger
    2005TE Heath Miller
    2006WR Santonio Holmes
    2007P Daniel Sepulveda
    2008LB Patrick Bailey
    2009WR Mike Wallace
    2010C Maurkice Pouncey
    2011OT Marcus Gilbert
    2012OT Mike Adams
    2013RB Le’Veon Bell
    2014WR Martavis Bryant
    2015LB Bud Dupree
    2016S Sean Davis
    • Mark Stouffer

      Was Patrick Bailey really our Rookie of the Year in 2008? Holy cow, was that 2008 draft class horrible

    • Alex Kozora

      And Mike Adams in 2012? Yikes…

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Congrats to both Juju and TJ…great things ahead for both. Looking at the list of past winners, punter Dan Sepulveda was 2007 Steelers ROY? Over Timmons and Woodley????

    • johnhoien

      Really love our rookie class! Great job JuJu on a real STAND PUT performance on & off the field. Greatest things are still ahead

    • greeny

      I saw that….Curious

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Neither Woodley nor Timmons started a single game their rookie year. Woodley did have 4 sacks and a forced fumble among his 14 total tackles while Timmons had 2 fumble recoverys and 13 (11/2) tackles. Timmons averaged less than one tackle per game played while Woodley just barely exceeded it.