    JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Suspension Upheld; Will Miss Ravens Game

    By Alex Kozora December 5, 2017 at 08:02 pm

    JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be available Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. After having his appeal heard earlier today by James Thrash, his appeal was denied. The suspension stands. That comes from NFL VP of Football Communications Michael Signora.

    Smith-Schuster was flagged, and then suspended, for his 4th quarter hit on Vontaze Burfict. He was called for unnecessary roughness and taunting after standing over Burfict’s body following the hit.

    George Iloka’s appeal, as of this writing, is still pending. He made his case earlier Tuesday.

    JuJu will lose his entire game check due to the suspension, which comes out to about $27,352. A fine for the hit would’ve only cost him $3,000 dollars less. He will not be allowed at the Steelers’ facility effective immediately. He’ll return Monday, when the new week begins.

    Justin Hunter is likely to dress in his absence. With Smith-Schuster being moved to the suspended list for the week, the team won’t have to make another roster move to get Sean Spence, signed today, onto the 53 man roster.

    • Superdriller316

      Now you know who the corresponding move is for the Spence signing. At least for this week.

    • Zombie Nixon

      The block wasn’t so bad…. The taunting was the problem.

    • Yeshaya

      There’s no way his hit was equally bad as gronks. That’s ridiculous

    • rystorm06

      F Adolf Goodell

    • Reader783

      These men are “appeals officers” in title only, clearly not in qualification or justifiable, rational decision making.

      Had this game been played at 1 pm on Sunday with the exact same outcome, no suspensions would have come. Jon Runyan let the court of public opinion decide these suspensions. In fact, they might overturn the Bengals S suspension because it is so unprecedented, then again so is Juju’s. Both absolutely ludicrous suspensions. If this is the standard, there SHOULD be 1 suspension every single week. Illegal hits like this happen every single week for years now. This is the very first suspension I can think of like this, and for a rookie WR on his very first illegal hit ever.

      Honestly, it a bad hit with a bad taunt; but just removing myself from football and looking at the decision and appeal, a disgraceful show of consistency, objective decision making and equity from the NFL and NFLPA here, especially when comparing to Gronkoswki’s concussion inducing hit of a player laying prone out of bounds. Shame on Runyan and shame on Thrash.

    • AndyR34

      I want to hear from GODell how Gronk’s hit and JuJu’s hit equate. This making it up as you go along is what is losing the NFL fans. I’m kind of like Mitchell now…thinking maybe Jerry Jones is right. Can’t believe I just typed that. 😥

    • NinjaMountie

      Can he not take it to court like other players have done? I would. This is truly insane. The Bengals player should do it as well.

    • Reader783

      I’m not sure, but those that have gone to court have been for off the field stuff, or at least not “on-field” playing conduct. Brady was challenging the validity of the suspension without just cause, which was upheld, and Elliot never even put forth an appeal to be honest, he just kept getting injunctions and stays. I think Brady’s case kind of put a wrench in further appeals, pretty much said the NFL is judge, jury and executioner and the CBA says so, nothing the true court system can do.

    • Reader783

      Congressman turned Arbitrator of Justice Jon Runyan was so quick to hand out the Gronk suspension that he has now usurped his own suspension within 24 hours of itself. That’s what happens when you act so quickly to appease the court of public opinion rather than making rational and justifiable decisions.

    • capehouse

      Well guess we’ll start seeing players around the league getting suspended for crack back blocks and defenseless receiver penalties that involve the head and neck area.

    • nitrous12

      Man I sure hope AB doesn’t trend in the wrong direction with that toe. I don’t want to face the Ravens down both he and JuJu.
      This suspension really is ridiculous. I just can’t see how it’s justified.

    • taztroy43

      So now taunting + 1st personal offense gets you 1 game suspension!!!??? WTF!!! So you assault a player and it equals the same damn punishment!!!! This is BLATANTLY wrong and ridiculous!!!!!!!

    • Reader783

      Definitely not justified.

      Anytime we as Americans think our justice system is broken, we need to look only at the NFL to see how bad it could actually be. Judge, jury and executioner.

    • J.

      If this hit happens in any other game likely there is no suspension. This is an effort by the league to try and get this rivalry under control. Its gotten way out of hand over the past three years the two teams have committed 32 major penalties when playing each other. 2nd is the 49ers and rams with a paltry 18.

    • nikki stephens

      all the uproar???!!! Total sham and another nail in the NFL coffin. Howcan you equate a rookie with no past w/ the many repeat offenders? Makes no sense and I am sure it has to do with all the attention of riddick, gruden (who is as blind as a bat), and other disavowing talking heads. It was primarily a shot ACROSS the mid-section and his helmet (secondarily) hit buttfect

      Another reason goodell is a joke and ruining the league, unequal, unbalanced, lacking standards, and
      prone to public pressure – goodell must go!

      And Steeler Nation while we are at it, rise up whenever they slander
      Shazier in showing the 2015 playoff game hitting Bernard. That was NOT
      intentional. He went / thrust INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE RUNNING BACK to
      stop the RB. Bernard attempted to avoid, put on the brakes, and
      CROUCHED. Shazier was in process of tackling. His head was down with
      no line of sight! Shazier had no way of knowing the postion bernard
      would take. He DID NOT aim at his head or helmet. Don’t let the media
      slander Shazier.

    • Chad Weiss

      dbs taunt wr every time they hit them. Half the time u see sacks there is taunting. How many times u see taunting after a touchdown? When in history of nfl has there ever been a suspension for taunting? Its all a bunch of bs

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Didn’t Thrash play for the Rat Birds? Runyon was once voted as on of the leagues dirtiest if memory serves correct?

    • PA2AK_

      Agreed. Still, who’s the last guy that got suspended for taunting?

    • PA2AK_

      Crazy stat

    • Edo M

      any game with walt anderson as the ref is not a well managed game. this guy is inept. why they would schedule him for a game like this escapes me. why he is a ref escapes me..he does not know how to control a game and there are always ridiculous calls in his games

    • Mister Wirez

      NFL viewership down? NFL needs to look in the mirror… They got sued for a billion dollars for sweeping concussions under the rug. Then we have ESPN advertising MNF as “a hard hitting rivalry” and “AFC North Football”. It’s all BS, when the game gets physical as advertised, they then act shocked and appalled… It’s act then over-react.

      Maybe Steelers & Bengals should play on Sunday at 1pm so they can’t advertise the BIG HITS.

      BTW McDonough and Gruden acted ridiculous on the air too.

    • Andrew

      I don’t think he deserved to be suspended, but he should definitely be fined. It was an illegal hit, but I don’t think he was trying to play dirty. Regardless, the taunting was idiotic and he can’t be throwing illegal blocks, even if he is throwing them on Vontaze.

    • Ghost of Greg Lloyd

      I say let Steeler Nation have a unified voice and boycott all the NFL sponsors to hit them where it hurts. This is almost as ridiculous as Robert Mueller investigating himself for uranium gate. He is bff with Comey. Juju getting the same treatment as Gronk. Flynn is being prosecuted for lying to the FBI. I’ma abidine and Hillary did the same thing but exposed the US to a national security threat. We deserve better. Where are the warriors in this Land.

    • J C

      No one bit?….Nice try……”But We Gotcha’.”…..

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Aj green goes after Ramsey in chokes em and he gets away with suspension but oh no not juju bunch of bs

    • johnnypudding

      I can’t listen to Gruden…he constantly speaks in hyperbole…and regularly gets names and info wrong

    • Defender 4040

      Agreed.