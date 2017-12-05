JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Suspension Upheld; Will Miss Ravens Game

JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be available Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. After having his appeal heard earlier today by James Thrash, his appeal was denied. The suspension stands. That comes from NFL VP of Football Communications Michael Signora.

Appeals officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by NFL & NFLPA, has upheld 1-game suspension of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Appeal was heard earlier this afternoon. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 6, 2017

Smith-Schuster was flagged, and then suspended, for his 4th quarter hit on Vontaze Burfict. He was called for unnecessary roughness and taunting after standing over Burfict’s body following the hit.

George Iloka’s appeal, as of this writing, is still pending. He made his case earlier Tuesday.

JuJu will lose his entire game check due to the suspension, which comes out to about $27,352. A fine for the hit would’ve only cost him $3,000 dollars less. He will not be allowed at the Steelers’ facility effective immediately. He’ll return Monday, when the new week begins.

Justin Hunter is likely to dress in his absence. With Smith-Schuster being moved to the suspended list for the week, the team won’t have to make another roster move to get Sean Spence, signed today, onto the 53 man roster.