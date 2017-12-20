Hot Topics

    Keith Butler Lost His Mind Sunday (And That’s Not A Bad Thing)

    By Alex Kozora December 20, 2017 at 09:30 am

    For the New England Patriots, Keith Butler took a long look at his playbook.

    Then he threw it right out the window.

    At least, that’s what it felt like. Everything we knew about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, or thought we knew, totally changed. Which, to get it out of the way, isn’t a bad thing. It’s New England, after all, and Butler did everything he could to tailor his scheme and personnel groupings to what the Patriots do.

    So that’s what we’ll look at today. Not the effectiveness but the ideas that were running through Butler’s head and the many, many different looks he offered up.

    In a word, you can describe the Steelers’ defense as “big.” Big meaning three defensive linemen. On snap count alone, you saw Javon Hargrave played 65% of the time. Pretty sure that’s a season high by a comfortable margin. When the Steelers went sub-package, it wasn’t a defensive linemen coming off the field. It was a linebacker.

    Fans have been asking about it for years. In an early Christmas present, you got your wish; a 3-3-5 “big nickel” defense. Of the 60 defensive Steelers’ snaps, they used big nickel on 34 of them. Two looks.

    The same went for dime. They used a “big dime” too. A 3-2-6 grouping with one inside linebacker (Fort) and one outside linebacker (Watt or Dupree).

    Speaking of which, you didn’t often see both OLBs on the field. By our count, it only happened on 15 snaps, 25% of the time.

    And it looked like the Steelers busted out a new goal line/short yardage package. A “big” 4-3. Four defensive linemen, three linebackers, three safeties, and a cornerback. They did that twice. Robert Golden came on to replace Cam Sutton with Artie Burns remaining out there at cornerback.

    Not a lot of blitzes, though that isn’t necessarily uncommon for Butler this season (9 of 39 snaps – 23%) but even less creativity and sending the house. Six rushes sending five or six and he mostly just either sent an ILB or Hilton from his nickel spot. No safeties, no boundary corners, nothing too crazy. And as PFF pointed out, a lot more man coverage.

    And for a large part, it worked. Was it perfect? No. Were there breakdowns? Clearly, especially on the final drive, which the players seemed to own up to.

    But I’ll give Butler this. Time and time throughout the year, he has added in wrinkles and adjustments to his defense in response to the problems his defense has faced. Sunday was a RADICAL change. Dick LeBeau wouldn’t recognize this defense. That isn’t a bad thing and against the Patriots, a Steelers defense that has always mightily struggled needed a facelift. They got it.

     

    • FATCAT716

      I hate we lost the game but loved the game plan. We played with some onions for a change. It also gave us a blueprint if we meet again in the playoffs. A few adjustments mainly figure out a better plan for Gronk but I feel extremely confident now more than ever that we can win against them. Also the offense looked unstoppable

    • Mr. Goodkat

      If they can figure out a way to improve coverage on Gronk — even slightly — that defense can hold them in check enough. Heck, it almost worked Sunday. Brady looked raddled on several occasions, which is the goal. If you’re not frustrating Brady they are probably beating themselves more than you’re beating them.

      My bigger issues were the change in scheme/strategy early in the 4th quarter. They seemed to (yet again) take their foot off the pedal both offensively and defensively, and there was just way too much time left on the clock. Running the ball on 2nd and 25. Throwing short of the sticks on that 3rd and 7 or whatever on the other drive. Just a FG on either drive likely put the game away. Have to be more aggressive in those situations.

      Back to the D and Gronk though, they need to be able to at least find a way to better defend that fade. It’s good for a TD (or in this case 2PTC) every time they play and he makes it look way too easy. Have to be able to stop that at least occasionally…

    • Steelgator

      Yeah, this is exactly what I was hoping for, and honestly would’ve been shocked if Butler hadn’t done something like it because it’s so obvious. Our available personnel and Brady’s skill set make it a no-brainer that you’re going to lean on your DL, and we tried going man coverage last year even though Cockrell is a pure zone only CB.

    • srdan

      I think the improvement on gronk is Haden. Not by putting him on Gronk but think about it, we had two second year guys and a rookies first start covering receivers. And the way Pats use gronk is they put him alone on one side. So the other side Steelers kept 23 shading all those receivers over the inexperienced CBs. You put Haden out there, you can use 23 on the other side of the field.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      With Shazier and Haden that defense could have done real things. With Haden maybe we cover long enough to create even more pressure.

    • Nathanael Dory

      If we can hold Gronk for a sub 100 yard 1TD, with keeping the other WRs in chek, I guarantee you we win the game.

    • srdan

      It was creative. And honestly man, we have the people to do it now. As much as people crap on Artie, as a pure bump corner I think he is near the top of the league. You put him in zone, and he suddenly doesn’t look as good.

      I thought Davis did an exceptional job. Yes gronk got him for a lot. But in my mind that experience will bode well for Davis. The second time around he will know what to expect. I thought it was the best we have done against gronk. A lot of those catches were contested. I’ll take that match-up all day long, but would help it a little more with 23.

      One more thing, 65% percent is not high enough for Hargrave.

    • John A Stewart

      So why did he play a zone at the end when big head Brady threw to big head Gronk for the winning td Butler has no clue.Even our scout team as no clue with Sean Davis and Artie Burns when is the last time you’ve seen our DB`s scare to tackle.And what is coach Lake teaching these guys how to pose for the cameras after not makes no sense.

    • srdan

      I guarantee the win without any of that. Sounds silly based on history, but we are clearly the better team.

    • Iulo

      I was satisfied with the defense… I mean, we all saw a different defense, not the old stubborn one. There are still two things to improve:
      – OLB: which were very weak. We all complained about Dupree, but Watt had maybe his worst game.
      – How to cover Gronk. Really?? I believe PIT doesn’t have the personnel to cover him. So I don’t think it is the rigth way of seeing it. I would prefeer to try to disturb/distract him. So to say, put a ILB (or another player) always infront of him and interrupt him on his routes. ‘This must be very physical, one player who is able to give him a big shot at the LOS. I’m mabe wrong on this but its better that trying to run after him with those undersized players.

    • popsiclesticks

      Exactly. I didn’t mind going into the game last year with that plan because that secondary would have been dusted trying to keep up with NE all game. But after it was clear it wasn’t going to work, I mean, lose trying to do something different. Make them earn it.

    • popsiclesticks

      I have no idea what to do with Gronk. I wonder if TJ Watt can stick with him somewhat decently? If you run this defense but double Gronk, you are going to give Brady a ton of favorable matchups elsewhere but that might be the best decision anyway.

    • popsiclesticks

      What? Sean Davis was running behind Gronk across the field. I don’t know what you are even saying.

    • popsiclesticks

      Artie did really well in a tough matchup, I thought. We expect the Steelers DBs to lock down WRs all game and expect the Steelers WRs to just continually get open, it seems sometimes.

      It’s tough to ask Davis to cover a guy that he basically has to be in front of to defend due to the size disparity. I wonder if Brian Allen could cover Gronk due to his length?

    • popsiclesticks

      Sutton was a godsend in that game. Imagine Sensabaugh trying to run with some of these guys. Bumping Sutton to a slot guy would help even more when Haden returns.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Wasn’t Davis on Gronk most of the night? I agree that Haden will help, but unless they think Sutton can cover Gronk better than Davis did, they either need to tweak their strategy or make sure Davis can win just a few more battles next time. Gronk seemed to win every opportunity in the 4th quarter — whoever is covering him can’t be expected to shut him down, but they need to win a few.

    • Alan Bonin

      i would slide TJ inside and put Harrison on the edge to counter Gronkowski. TJ is almost the same size and speed. He may actually be faster because Gronkowskis 40 was 8 years ago. TJ also played TE, so he may be able to pick off a Brady Pass because he xan carch and he knows routes.

    • Matt

      I’ve been thinking the same sort of thing. Have Watt or Dupree on him at the line to jam him with safety help over the top. I think Watt and Dupree are big and strong enough not to get tossed like ragdolls by Gronk the way Davis got tossed (and this isn’t a slight against Davis, there’s probably only a handful, if that, of DBs who Gronk wouldn’t toss like that). If Gronk beats them you have the safety coming in over the top to help.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree. Once haden comes back it should help with better planning for Gronk

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I loved it. I think it was very effective. I love the decision to NOT blitz Brady. Earlier this year, USA today wrote an article pointing out, “since 2006, Tom Brady has 70 touchdowns and zero interceptions against 6+ man pressure.” You will NEVER beat Brady with the blitz. I like that it was sprinkled in sparingly cuz you gotta keep him honest, but you winning against NE is about winning 1 on 1.

      Btw that may be the best part of the whole situation. New England will no doubt make adjustments if we do see them again in the playoffs, but there’s only so much you can do against press man. Ultimately, you’ve got to beat the man lined up in front of you. You must find a better way to defend Gronk (who is on the same level as AB in terms of difficulty to defend against). Other than that, I wouldn’t change too much.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I would be absolutely fine giving him reps inside the last 2 games. Only makes the defense more versatile. He could also blitz up the middle or allow VW to. That being said, I’m not sure he could cover Gronk in space man. That’s a tall task. I do think you need to at least try to bump gronk at the line though. He was just tossing our guys around all night.

    • FATCAT716

      I think once Brown went out the offense became a little gun shy

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Haden will help, but they need to elevate the gameplan for next time. Bill ‘n Brady have tape of it now. We’ll be better prepared, but so will they. Need a few new wrinkles and a better plan for Gronk.

      Also, keep in mind that Edelman and Hogan were out for them. Obviously they wont be getting Jules back for the playoffs, but Hogan destroyed them last time. The fact that we were able to cover an old Amendola, Cooks, and freshly-signed Britt doesn’t really shock me.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      What I couldn’t help thinking after this game—even though the Steelers lost:

      “THIS was the best the Patriots could do? THIS was their bounce-back best effort after a loss? THIS is how they perform for their biggest game of the year so far—Brady watching helplessly from the sidelines as the defense can’t stop a Steelers offense without AB?”

      No, the changes in defense weren’t perfect, but they went a long way to making the Pats look, frankly, fairly ordinary.

    • FATCAT716

      Gotta mix it up on him. Maybe jam him with a linebacker with a safety over top. Maybe put a corner on him with a safety doubling. One of the olb’s man up but you can’t 100% play the sameway

    • StrengthOfVictory

      As for Gronk, I’m convinced you can’t only cover him one way all game. I think it will take multiple player configurations, each one different for different scenarios.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      I’m comfortable saying that with Brown we win that game, but that’s not a good enough excuse to go conservative on play calls early in the 4th quarter with a small lead.

      It was especially frustrating because Bryant seemed to have some of his swagger back. Would have loved to see them hit him on a go or a post or a fade. I get wanting to run the clock out and I know Bell was running well, but thats exactly what the D expects you to do there.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Yeah, I think you have to find a way to be more physical at the line with him. At least on some plays.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Shhhhhhhhhh….don’t mention the secret weapon. He’s been training all year for exactly that. Still a work in progress, but he’ll be ready come the AFCCG.

    • Big Joe

      Good article Alex. I’ve been waiting to see this happen for a while now. He clearly tried to buy time for the DL to penetrate with middle pressure with a little something from outside for containment. Still don’t get the big run holes given up but can’t have everything I guess.