    Keith Butler Praises Cam Sutton As A Quick Study

    By Alex Kozora December 15, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Cam Sutton has gone from afterthought to being thrust into the NFL spotlight. After missing the first half of his rookie season, it took only two games for him to be inserted into the defense, rotating in with Coty Sensabaugh with Joe Haden on the mend. Sutton has held his own and speaking to reporters yesterday, Keith Butler chalked that up to his football IQ.

    “He is a very sharp young man,” Butler said via Joe Rutter’s short video of the interview. “He picks up stuff well. He’s very situational aware. He’s still got a lot to learn. But we like what we see.”

    There’s a chance Sutton will be *the* guy in the most difficult matchup of the season. Sensabaugh has missed both practices as of this writing and Haden has been limited both days. If both are out, a serious possibility, Sutton will see all the snaps.

    He was drafted in the third round because of his ability to play man coverage. When asked about it after practice, Sutton deflected, saying it was just important to play their game.

    “Each gameplan is not the same,” Sutton said via the team site. “You have your fundamental base. You have what you need to do, what you rely on as a defense. At the end of the day, it comes down to winning your matchups. The more wins we have out there on defense and get off the field, and getting the ball back to our offense, they have more opportunities to put up points on the board.”

    It’s a defense that still hasn’t found a way to slow down Tom Brady. Since 2007, including playoffs, Brady has thrown 22 TDs and zero interceptions. The last pick he tossed was in 2005, a span of of well over 250 attempts. Put it this way. The last Steeler to intercept Brady is Chris Hope, a guy who has been retired for five years.

    Sutton doesn’t have to be the guy to break the streak. But if he’s out there, it’s a guarantee the Patriots go after him. And he needs to continue to hold his own.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Obviously we’d love to have a healthy Joe Haden out there. But some were saying there was no way Sutton could get on the field this year after missing so much time in camp and early season. He’s going to take time to perfect his craft and learn, but he has the ability to be a good player. Sensabaugh doesn’t appear to have that ability any more.

    • rystorm06

      Already better than Sensabaugh

    • ciscor65

      This might be a good thing. It’s a target area that the Steelers picked for Brady. It will be fine if its defended well.

    • hdogg48

      Other than quarterback, cornerback is probably the
      most important position on the field, because that
      is where a mismatch is hardest to hide.

      This guy has very limited experience and it is a lot
      to ask of him to be trusted now.

      On the flip side Coty has been a disaster and Arty has been
      inconsistent so that minimizes this risk, but now is
      not the time (against Brady) to do it.

      It’s kind of like putting it all on Red and being disappointed
      if you lose.

      I’m really hoping for a big game up front. I think the Pats will
      put Brady to take deep snaps from the shotgun and
      scan the field for mismatches.

      We are going to need sure hard tackling to try to impose
      a physical will on them. We never could out scheme
      Bellechick or Brady, and Sunday won’t be the first
      time.

    • Steeler Nation!

      But if we man them up on the outside quite a bit, who would you rather have between Sensabaugh or Sutton?