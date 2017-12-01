Hot Topics

    Keith Butler Still Looking For Improvement From 4-Man Rush

    By Matthew Marczi December 1, 2017 at 11:00 am

    When Keith Butler took over for Dick LeBeau as defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of his primary goals was fixing the pass-rush, which had sunk to a middling or bottom level in the league. There were several seasons in a row in which they couldn’t top 35 sacks in a season.

    For much of his time since then, Butler has been forced to piece together a pass rush with a heavy dose of blitzes, but in general, it has worked, as they have consistently been near the top in sacks over the course of the past three years.

    But his project has always been to reestablish the dominance of the straight four-man rush. In their current iteration, predominantly coming out of the nickel defense, they would ideally include Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree, and T.J. Watt, their starting defensive ends and outside linebackers.

    This group of rushers accounts for 20 of the Steelers’ 38 sacks on the season to date, and that includes a game missed apiece between Dupree and Watt, and about five games sidelined for Tuitt. While the latter has just two sacks on the season, he has had two taken away by off-ball penalties from his teammates.

    While this group has improved, and generally been effective, however, Butler knows that it still needs to improve. “It’s been up and down throughout the year”, he said yesterday, when coordinators are made available for comment.

    “There have been games where we blitzed well and got good pressure and there have been games where all of our sacks came off of four-man rushes”, he said. “We need to be able to do well rushing with four. We still have a little bit to do, I think. We’re not the best in the league. We’re not far from it but we’re not the best in the league”.

    The Steelers’ second-leading sacker on the team is inside linebacker Vince Williams, with six, so that does speak to the extent to which they have created pressure through blitzing. Last season, they tried hard during the first half of the year to create pressure with four rushers, but had to abandon it by ramping up the blitzing in the second half of the year, and it produced results.

    In spite of his quest to create a dominant four-man rush, Butler is not for a second entertaining a switch to a 4-3 defense. “The ability to have a 3-4 defense as your base defense and take your outside linebackers and make them defensive ends in that four-man front gives you the ability to do a lot of different things,” he said.

    “Whether it’s blitz, a five-man rush, a four-man rush and playing zone behind it or man behind it, there’s a lot more stuff you can do in terms of being versatile. I think we have a chance to get better. If we get better, I think we’ll be pretty good”.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • JNick

      I also think when your DEs provide pressure in the manner that Heyward and Tuitt can, and even your NT in Hargrave, your flexibility increases. I know we look at Watt and Dupree and expect more consistent pressure, but I think it’s wise to consider that the Steelers can now get pressure from their OLBs, ILBs, secondary and Dline on a consistent basis. With Watt and Dupree’s abiity to cover as well, it means you can bring pressure from other places, and not have liabilities elsewhere.
      This is a very versatile defense that I think will only continue to blossom.

    • kdubs412

      Interior rush has generally been good, especially over the past few weeks, but the edge guys just can’t win cleanly against tackles. With Watt it’s easier to forgive because he’s excelled against the run and in coverage. Dupree has been massively disappointing this season.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Steelers finally have the right pieces in place to make this happen. The only downside to rushing four in this group is that Hargrave is on the sidelines. I’d love to see Butler figure out a way for him to stay involved.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      While I’m not sure how to accomplish from Butlers perspective, I’d sure like to see Hargrave out there instead of Dupree.

      No, I don’t mean Hargrave would play OLB.

      But he gets regular pressure and Bud does not.

    • TroymanianDevil

      rotate them more, keep them more fresh. I think they get tired over the course of the game unless we’re dominating T.O.P

    • Dorian James

      Same here. He’s very under used

    • Sam Clonch

      Mixon is waking up in sweats, knowing that #98 is coming for him again on Monday night!!!

    • pittfan

      +1,000. I just dont understand not having Javon on the field more.

    • pittfan

      +1,000 see above.

    • charles

      The unspoken thing in this analysis is that these 2 outside guys also have to play coverage. And, yes, TJ has pass defended very intelligently. But, Brady, Brees, Rogers will attack these part defensive lineman part linebacker coverage schemes. Peyton Manning used to attack Harrison this way. Brady, in particular, eats these LeBeau schemes up! And therein lies the problem with 3-4 D.

    • charles

      Timmons used to iso on running backs. Loved to see him make Eddie George not want the ball by 4th qtr! Vinnie could be huge factor to take Mixon out and make Dalton carry the team.

    • Michael James

      Problem is that the 4-man rush fails to create pressure from the outside. Our OLBs aren’t able to win 1-vs-1 consistently. At least Watt can be excused as a rookie and he’s really good in other aspects of the game.

    • falconsaftey43

      please, Watt is already superior to anything Harrison ever did in coverage. Watt has 6 PDs so far. Only Shazier has more with 10 among all LBs. Your notion that there is some sort of fundamental flaw in the 3-4 defense or that Brady can’t be stopped with a 3-4 defense is just silly and based on no actual facts.

    • falconsaftey43

      Per PFR, 2010-2017 Patriots have a win % of 78.5 vs 3-4 teams and 78.0 vs 4-3 teams. They score an average of 29.9 pts vs 3-4 and 30.6 vs 4-3. Virtually no difference in their average offensive performance.

    • capehouse

      I’d rather see a 3 man rush from Heyward, Tuitt and Hargrave over a 4 man rush including Dupree and Watt. Of course I can hear the counterargument. “Well, you can do much more with Dupree and Watt on the field. There’s more flexibility with the defense.” Yeah ok, that might be true with Watt, and I actually think Watt is a better MLB than he is an OLB, but with Dupree, who can’t rush the passer outside of running stunts, there really isn’t any flexibility because you know he’s not getting to the QB on his own.