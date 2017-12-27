Kozora: Don’t Be Angry At James Harrison

Hot Topics

    By Alex Kozora December 27, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Look, I’m not trying to tell you to be happy about James Harrison becoming a Patriot. Don’t be. But like paying your taxes, rush hour traffic, or the Pirates disappointing you, it was depressingly inevitable. Once the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him, you all knew the outcome, whether you wanted to admit it or not.

    At the risk of going all Good Will Hunting on you, it’s not Harrison’s fault. It simply isn’t. The Steelers chose not to play him. The Steelers chose to cut him. Which is fine, I don’t hold a grudge against them for that, but yeah, if you’re going to direct your anger at anyone, it’s the organization, not Deebo.

    Deebo went through waivers, where any team could have put a claim on him. Heck, the Browns could have just for the lulz. That didn’t happen and Harrison became a free agent. Emphasis on free. With the season over for half the league, what better place to go than New England? What better organization to win a Super Bowl, the sole reason why Harrison is still in the league at 39 years old when he could easily be at home with his kids, no longer having to hit the gym at 5:30 AM like the madman he is?

    Where’d you expect him to go? Buffalo?

    It’s no different than Joe Haden coming from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. No sane Browns fan, though after 20 years of losing, I don’t know how many of those guys are left, would hold it against Haden for wanting to win. Harrison’s motives are identical.

    Harrison wanted to finish his career as a Steeler. He is the one who angled for a two year deal and the Steelers obliged in the offseason. But that was before T.J. Watt fell into their laps, which changed the whole dynamic. Now Pittsburgh had two first round picks at OLB, a chance to finally commit to what they’ve searched for since a in-their-prime Harrison/Woodley duo – two workhorses who didn’t need to come off the field.

    That meant no room for Harrison, who got stuck in a situation he didn’t originally commit to. So when the roster got tight last week, the Steelers didn’t have much of a choice. Justin Hunter had to stay with Antonio Brown injured. Matt Feiler stayed because Ramon Foster was concussed, meaning Feiler was active and needed. And Dan McCullers…well, you know I don’t exactly love the guy, but the Steelers always keep six defensive linemen on the roster. So he stays.

    It’s business. It’s the harsh reality. The Steelers did it with Bruce Arians, trying to cover-up his firing with claims of early retirement. Troy Polamalu got pushed out earlier than he wanted to, bruising the relationship ever since. Harrison had his value, that value is no longer there, and he signed with a team who still sees it.

    That’s being a traitor? No way.

    I get the frustration. Seeing Harrison in a Patriots uniform is going to be weird just like it was when he went to Cincinnati. But Franco Harris played a year in Seattle. Mike Webster got cut and went to Kansas City. Rod Woodson went to freakin’ Baltimore. 

    And like I tweeted out yesterday, the top six sack leaders in Steelers history all ended their career somewhere else.

    Jason Gildon
    Joey Porter
    Greg Lloyd
    LaMarr Woodley
    Keith Willis

    None of this is new, none of this should be a shock. If it is, you simply haven’t been paying attention. Going to another city is practically a rite of passage for a Steelers’ pass rusher. Because Pittsburgh is always looking for the next big thing at outside linebacker. Out with the old, in with the new, for better or worse.

    Harrison’s just taking the next logical step. Make the best of a bad situation. That means signing with the Super Bowl favorites.

    Steelers’ Nation, Love him for all he’s done in black and gold. Don’t hate him for a decision any other player would’ve made.

    • JNick

      Good article. After the initial mix of shock and awkwardness, I’m over it. I’m glad the Steelers finally got to the point where he was expendable. He’s still a good pass rusher (I guess), but he just didn’t have much of a role. The Patriots pass rush is weak, especially considering the talent of the DBs. They need some help and got it. That being said, Harrison isn’t the player he was and beyond pass rush, isn’t a difference maker. No knock on him, as he is 39. It’s remarkable what he has done. Grateful for the time and memories he gave us. I don’t think he presents a big threat should we play them again. Our Oline has shut down much better pass rushers this season. Time to move on.

    • capehouse

      I think it’s ok to be upset with both. Moats is not a better player to have on your roster over Harrison. I think the Steelers screwed up a bit in handling this so I’m glad it’s bit them in the butt a bit, but I also think Harrison knows exactly how big of an issue Steelers Nation has with the Patriots. It’s a job, but one I lost respect for him over.

    • John Phillips

      Tomlin is the traitor.

    • John Phillips

      So you lost respect for Harrison but no Tomlin?

    • JT

      People just aren’t going to understand that Harrison not playing because we have Watt is an incredible thing. Would Debo have been down for Jarvis or Dupree? Watt can be special. So yes shed a single tear for Harrison, but the future is bright.

      Anyone that enjoyed the defense Pittsburgh played against NE needs to understand having athletic LBs is part of what allowed that to happen. The fact is James Harrison not being asked to cover James White and instead being asked to cover Lev Bell or McDonald is a win for the Steelers.

      Love Debo to death. But pure pass rushers don’t have a place in Pittsburgh. I would’ve given my right arm to have Julius Peppers or Dwight Freeney in Black and Gold, but they don’t fit and never well in this defense.

      I wish him all the luck in the world against Flacco. Doesn’t matter what jersey he wears in that situation, that’ll be fun. But good luck keeping up with your old friends James…. You’ll need it.

    • Greg Payne

      Alex! You…you…
      STOP MAKING SO MUCH SENSE!!!
      I’m still drowning my sorrows in egg nog and I’m not ready to hear this.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      The only thing I take issue is the idea that James would stop hitting the gym. He skipped going to the White House twice so he could work out. The man is a madman about working out, and I sometimes wonder if he doesn’t play football just to have an excuse.

    • JT

      Moats is absolutely a more versatile and valuable player. Better rusher? Nope and never will be. But theres a lot more to a player than that.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I agree Harrison is the better OLB. Even though he isn’t excellent at any of them, Moats does offer OLB/ILB/ST flexibility that is important for the back end of the roster.

    • John Pennington

      Dont be mad at Deebo.Be mad at Tomlin Butler and Porter because they are the ones who sold him a bill of goods.If Deebo was know longer in their plans they could have sat down with and talked man to man to figure things out.Could have retired him and made him a coach.But this a business is and we all know that things never workout the way we want them to.Time marches on and so will the team and Steeler Nation.You never know he might be back as a coach some day.Keep the light on for him to find his way home.

    • JT

      If I told you before the season you could add Joe Haden, but you would lose James Harrison…would you have done that?

    • NinjaMountie

      As the article stated, they didn’t lie to him because they couldn’t foresee Watt.

    • JT

      Don’t forget all the fun gifts Santa brought you though. A Steelers DB was named AFC Defensive Player of the week for the first time in forever. First bye earned in the Killer B era. You can get a Steelers Joe Haden jersey that isn’t fake. They’re one practice squad win away from sweeping the AFCN. Merry Christmas to all! May you all be as happy as JuJu.

    • NinjaMountie

      Perfectly said.

    • JT

      I honestly feel bad for people that aren’t enjoying this incredible team or season.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m definitely disgusted with organization, you don’t cut one of your players only to strengthen your main competitor that will prevent you from reaching the Super Bowl. That was just DUMB!

      Keeping McCullers over James Harrison? Are you kidding me? What the Hell has McCullers done for the Organization since being drafted? Allow me to answer, Nothing! If they needed to bring in another DE, you trying to tell me they couldn’t have picked up someone or grabbed someone off of the P.S? I think this was a bad mistake that will come back to haunt them.

    • Steeldog22

      Why would you lose respect for Tomlin? The Steelers signed James to a 2 year deal. He was on the roster. He was getting paid. He just wasn’t playing as much as he would have liked, so he complained about it, posted some Instagram photos whining about it, and wanted out. So the team obliged him, likely knowing the backlash, because of who is and how the Steelers are. I’m dumbfounded by the fact that people don’t realize they were doing James a solid, as he wanted. When Martavis was complaining about usage, asking to be traded, girlfriend posting on Instagram, he was vilified. The Steelers didn’t oblige him 1. because he hasn’t earned James’ stripes and 2. guess we needed him with AB out last week, huh? Another player does it he’s a malcontent, James does it and the organization is stupid. I realize he’s James Freakin Harrison, but c’mon man.

    • Steve Johnson

      I think most fans are, but the real season starts in two weeks. Winning Super Bowls will forever be remembered than the regular season.

    • JNick

      Moats has the ability to play OLB, ILB, is decent against the run and provides a decent pass rush. He is also a special teamer. Harrison sets the edge a bit better and is a better pass rusher. I don’t think you can say Harrison is a better player. Moats has a more important role on the team than does Harrison, or it would have been Moats who was cut.
      This is a 50 sack team. They don’t need a guy who can situationally pass rush. Given the issues at ILB, Moats has much more value than Harrison.

    • JT

      The Game and Winners/Losers threads around here make me think otherwise lol. Don’t disagree that SB is still the goal. But what’s the point if you don’t have fun during the longest part of the season?

    • Brian Miller

      It is amazing how much the Steelers have been able to persevere thus season so far…injuries, defensive question marks, questionable referee decisions…and they still have a chance for home field advantage throughout. I personally was down on the Watt and JJSS picks, but since have done a complete 180. This team is fun to root for, and finds a way to win. I wish Deebo all the best, as long as he is not playing us, and hold no ill will towards him or the coaching staff. Go Steelers!!

    • Steve Johnson

      Moats is Garbage! When you look at the ILB/OLB/Safeties, this team needs a huge upgrade. Ryan Shazier goes down, yes, no one player can replace him. But the run defense has really suffered, your defense should never be designed around one player. Remember Troy P? Same thing.

    • John

      It is okay for him to go elsewhere — but not there. What was his second choice, the Ravens? If we lose to the Pats in the playoffs, no one should cheer for Harrison when he returns for any Steeler events. Harrison could have waited to see if there were injuries next week. He didn’t need to go there.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m not mad at either. It sux either way, but I’m over it. Time to get back to Football. What I do hate is that’s it has divided the fans on these boards. I love James. We did what was best and he did the same.

    • John

      With these decisions, position flexibility, ST usage, clubhouse persona, and what you might mean to the team next year all count.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, and I commend the Team, this has been one hell of a season. So much drama, ups and downs as well. Yet, they are 12-3, tied for the best record in the AFC. I just don’t have any confidence in the F/O when it comes to evaluating players. McCullers more valuable than Harrison?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Moats is actually a really really good teammate with a great disposition. Not saying James isn’t, but he is complaining about not playing.

    • pittfan

      yeah, angst on steroids..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think we are better than most teams at evaluating talent. I think the Patriots would kill to get some of the players we’ve drafted. Patriots actually do well with other teams pieces.

    • Steve Johnson

      He went there to spite the organization. He has to know he will be cut after the season is over with. I think there is more to this story though. I think the F/O was fed up with his public complaining.

      But tell me this, who is a better run stopper currently on that team?

    • I4giveSteelers

      Apples to oranges comparison. As far as I can remember, past Steeler greats were not cut from the team, with two games left to be played in his final season with Pittsburg. Just another strike against Tomlin from me. Part of me with be smiling, like Cook from Pitt Tribune, for James Harrison; if the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

    • Frank

      Agree with this post. It’s the cruel business of the NFL. Hate to see him in any other uniform, but once he was cut I just knew the Pats would get him. Oh well, let’s just hope he doesn’t make a huge impact if they meet innthe playoffs.

    • Rich Stafford

      Jim Wexall reported that the reason Harrison wasn’t playing was his legs were gone. Jim said even the novice eye could see in practice sessions his tank is nearly empty. They kept him as long as they could but like Alex has written above the roster situation was too limited. He might be able to give pats 5 or 10 snaps per game on 3rd and long as a pass rusher. Intel part is 90% BS. Cheat doesn’t need Debo to beat up on the steelers D.

    • JT

      But if he’s here instead of McCullers, he’s one of your inactive players anyway. As Dave Bryan has preached all season to prepare us for this moment, there’s not many 5th string OLBs around that don’t play ST. Roster spots are hard to come by this time of year. And honestly if they wanted to do right by Harrison, it’s better for him to be playing somewhere than inactive. Remember when he complained about being away for the holidays last year? If he’s going to leave his family, let it be for a reason.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, just venting, lol. I still think this was a bad move though.

    • StolenUpVotes

      You can see it on film

    • newguy68

      Not mad at James at all. He will forever be Deebo wearing Black & Gold!! Why not cut Sensabaugh or Wilcox ??? Go figure ………..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hey, it happens! We all vent. Trust me I wanted him to get a ring and retire a Steeler. I actually wanted this last year, because I knew he just can’t carry a defense providing a ton of snaps. It’s cold, but it’s fair.

    • JT

      It ebbs and flows. Like how the greatest coach of all time missed on Mike Hilton, but somehow the Steelers inept coaching staff and scouting department mined him into an elite blitzing slot CB.

    • Doug Sawyer

      I’m calling BS here ..James knows exactly how much these teams don’t like each other …he could have gone to any other playoff team and it wouldn’t be an issue he did this out of spite and his legacy will be garbage if the Pats win a rematch…this is straight up a Blount move …he is trying to be a fake champ
      by joining the front runners who will ultimately not really use him either just to put his thumb in the Steelers eye

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I don’t think that’s why he skipped the WH visit. If I remember correctly, he said something about he wasn’t going because he wouldn’t be invited unless he won a SB.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      And look at Villanueva: look at the different positions he played until we turned him into a LT. (a good one at that)
      The long list of WRs that get big deals when they leave here. Eventually we will hit on our OLBs. We’ve hit on TJ and I’m still optimistic on Alvin once his shoulder gets 100%.

    • stan

      I’m not mad at Harrison. I’m mad at the Steelers. There are several players I would have cut before I cut Harrison. I also would have liked to see him get some more reps this season, at least as a backup. Watt’s been a good addition to the defense but he’s not a pro bowler either. There’s no doubt in my mind that Harrison could have contributed in short yardage and pass rush situations this year.

    • Anyone who tries to sack my QB is the enemy. I don’t care who it is. Rod Woodson or James Harrison. Makes no difference to me who it is, but when you become a member on the New England Cheatriots, I hate you! Thanks for all the memories, James, but you are now dead to me!

    • heath miller

      i dont hate james at all .. the steelers cut him .. supposedly every other team passed on him.. the pats took him .. he still wants to play so he signed .. what the hell i the problem with that…. personally i hope he playes in the AFC championship game.. i have he has 3 sacks (but ben is not hurt on any of them) … and the steelers leave foxboro with a big W and james leaves with 3 sacks… be a perfect game !!! HEEEEATH

    • Mike Rowan

      Let’s assume all this is true. Why would Bill Belichick sign him then? Also I thought 10 snaps or so from a healthy, fresh Harrison towards the end of the season was the plan. He already showed what that could mean in the Chiefs game.

      I haven’t read Wexell’s article, but we’ve seen that his legs are not gone as a matter of strength. Is the claim about his speed?

      I have no love loss at all for James Harrison, nor any hate loss for the Patriots. The change for me is with the Black & Gold. I get that his release and signing with another team was not unprecedented. Of course not. But under these circumstances, I don’t recall a precedent.

      I need to mourn and move on.

    • Doug Sawyer

      why the Steelers are 12-3 and on the verge of breaking franchise sack record…without James

    • JNick

      I don’t know that anyone else showed interest in him
      Objectively he was courted by a SB contending team. I can’t “get angry” with him for that.

    • heath miller

      hummm… so he was cut by the steelers… the steelers couldnt let him play in 2 meaningless games to end the season them release him? they had to cut him at that point? classless on the part f the steeelrs and they got what they deserved… remember they offered james a contract many years ago .. and he turned that money down .. found out he wasnt gonna get more anywhere so he signed for far less.. and with the bengals to play the steelers twice a year and hope to punish them… same thing this time .. he knows it may be his last season so go to the Pats and try to punish the steelers in the playoffs.. same as last time he left.. and in his situation id do the same think he did .. personally i hope he gets 3 sacks in the AFC championship game but ben s unhurt and we win the game and james has a huge game .. HEEEATH

    • Cross Fire

      The point everyone is missing, is now, the Patriots have the Steelers play book. The other thing is where is the media pressure on which Steeler official is going to take responsibility for this? Surely, surely, they knew this would happen like what happened with Blunt. Those who fail to learn from history is condemned to repeat it.

    • StolenUpVotes

      It is most definitely speed and the strength is not as prevalent of the field as it once was. Me saying he looks done on film doesn’t mean he is not a better alternative than what NE has. They are deathly thin at the position and I agree with what Wolfley said especially after watching the tape. James can have a Babe Ruth moment where he makes a play here or there, but we don’t need that anymore. He is not the consistent playmaker that he even was last year (which was also exaggerated by us). We have a good grouping with Watt, Dupree, and Chickillo. I would put Deebo and Moats at equal footing right now, but Moats simply offers you more hats and that is important in your 4th best OLB. I get it that it sucks that one of our best LBs ever is now playing for the hated Patriots, but that is sports. It happens. People need to quit slandering the organization for moving on and James for continuing his career.

    • Ralph Wagner

      I understand were Harrison is coming from, however there are certain things a player won’t do. Signing with the Patriots is one of them. Example: Joe Green was offered a coaching job with the Cowboys. He told them in no uncertain terms. no thank you.

      Harrison’s signing is in response to Tomlins no playing him. Well I’ll show him ! LOL

      Go Seelers, don’t forget to show up on Sunday too beat the browns. Don’t make it close like last year’s game. RGIII almost won the game.

      Go Steelers

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m not mad at Harrison.
      I don’t think it’s the same as Joe Haden. Haden was cut at the beginning of the season. Not just before the playoffs when the stakes are so high, with a team you haven’t defeated since 2004, a team that has own you at every match up and you hand them another advantage even though the experts say there is no advantage. Or not as big as an advantage us fans think it is. But an advantage nonetheless.
      I’m mad the organization. McCullers could of been waived. It not like anyone would be calling him. He could of easily sat on the couch if we had an injury.
      Just because you “always keep 6 DL” is not a reason to keep 6 DL. Especially at the expense of playoffs teams seeking any advantage they can get.

    • Mike Rowan

      Agreed. There’s more that you can add to distinguish his case from the others too. All of which does not speak well of whoever was behind the decision. He worked his tail off, like no one ever has and groomed younger guys to prepare in the same way, all because he wanted another Lombardi Trophy with the Steelers. He spent ridiculous sums of money to keep his body healthy and sacrificed precious time with his kids all for that goal and then this is how he’s treated in the end? And, even if he wasn’t playing for the vet minimum (I’m pretty sure he was at one time), he wasn’t making much, relatively speaking, of course.

    • Doug Sawyer

      yes you played a long great carer and should have read the writing…instead he would scream about being on the bench complain that he wouldn’t have signed with the team…I’m sorry James could have been quiet and I’d guess he had a better chance being on this team right now…his ego got him cut and it’s his ego to sign with the Pats is what will destroy his legacy