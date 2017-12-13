Hot Topics

    Kozora: Don’t Give Up On Bud Dupree

    By Alex Kozora December 13, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Bud Dupree is off to a, let’s say less than stellar 2017 season. And Steelers’ Nation has taken notice, placing him in the dreaded Jarvis Jones category.

    As Lee Corso would tell ya, not so fast, my friend. 

    I admit I’ve been one of Dupree’s biggest supporters from the beginning. Yes, I proudly shouted he was in for a 12 sack season. That’s…not going to happen. But I haven’t abandoned hope. I’m the dude who’s still trying to sell you on buying a Hummer (they look so cool!). Hear me out.

    Box score scouting is inherently dangerous – I get that. But the guy still has five sacks this season. That’s only one fewer than T.J. Watt, who (rightfully) is praised by the fanbase. Based on my charting, Dupree actually has more pressures than Watt too. 25.5 to 20.5 on my latest count. And he’s dropping into coverage at a pretty decent clip (though no, not as often as Watt).

    Don’t misunderstand me. Ask me who is playing better, Watt or Dupree, and it’s Watt. Clearly. But that might just mean Watt is special, not that Dupree is dismal.

    As the coaching staff has endlessly repeated, rush and coverage go together. And poor coverage has robbed Dupree of putting up better numbers. One relevant example from Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

    That’s not a great pass rush rep by any means. Dupree is pushed upfield, gets knocked off balance, but is able to recover and change directions. If Mike Wallace isn’t wide open, odds are good he gets home to Joe Flacco. If Dupree had another two sacks, I don’t think we’re having this “end is near” discussion that’s dominating Twitter. He’d be close to a ten sack season. The chances have been there.

    Of course, he is not without faults. I think I grilled him pretty hard a month ago, writing up a complete breakdown on his pass rushing tendencies and where he’s failing. Stats alone don’t tell the story. He should be playing better than he is. Expectations were, and have always been, high. He hasn’t lived up to them yet.

    Injuries shouldn’t be an excuse but shouldn’t be forgotten. Even though he’s long removed from an injury report, Dupree’s been banged up all year. A shoulder ailment has been most frequent and I can’t help but wonder if it’s still bugging him.

    When he’s said he’s felt healthy, he has gone out and performed. I’m just throwing stuff at the wall but he could wind up being one of those guys having offseason surgery that no one is expecting. Remember this tweet from Jeremy Fowler back in October? Dupree told him he needed painkillers just to be able to lift his arm.

    Maybe the shoulder has gotten better. But do you really think it’s completely healed? It’s just more wear and tear on his body as the weeks add up. You don’t go through consecutive weeks playing Cincinnati and Baltimore and come out feeling good or anything resembling such.

    Steelers’ Nation is writing off Dupree like he’s Enron stock. Maybe he’s not Bitcoin but there isn’t this crash and burn that people argue exists. There’s context and nuanced that’s being missed.

    Bottom line. It’s reasonable to ask and want Dupree to play better. No argument here – I’m asking for it. But he’s not Jarvis Jones. And not every pass rusher who doesn’t become utterly dominant is. One more sack in 2017 will give him as many as Jones had in his entire career. Dupree’s above average against the run, though his technique has to be improved. He’s not Watt in coverage but holds his own there, too.

    Dupree is a hard worker, athletic freak, and we’ve seen flash that success fans demanded since he was taken in the first round.

    I’m not guaranteeing success.

    I’m just saying to have a little patience.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • falconsaftey43

      I re-watched the entire Baltimore game’s All-22 with a focus on Dupree. I’ve got to say, he had a pretty decent game. So many fans want to blame the OLBs any time there is an outside run that’s successful, but that’s not always (and not even usually) the issue. Especially now that this team is much more of a one-gapping defense. Dupree was slanting inside a lot with MLBs and S responsible for scraping over, they’re the ones that were usually failing. Dupree did a good job of keeping contain when that’s what his job was. He also had some really nice coverage reps, especially on some RB and TE wheel routes, just blanketing the guys way down field. His pass rush was pretty typical Dupree, a lot of running up the arch when going outside, but he did have multiple clean wins outside where the ball just came out. He’s also stunted inside a lot on E-T games where he’s the crasher looking to free up Tuitt around the edge, there isn’t a large chance on success for Dupree on those plays because that’s not what they’re trying to do. Dupree isn’t dominant, but he’s also not a problem out there. One thing I’d like to see him stop is running so far upfield on run plays. They got caught a couple times doing that. Shouldn’t be more than a yard deep into the backfield on a run play

    • melblount

      “AK: Full-time blogger from mom’s basement…”

      Alex, apparently your Mom never told you what my Mom always told me:

      “You can’t polish a turd.”

      Nice try though.

    • JNick

      No need to be harsh. It’s a well thought out article. I’m willing to bet Alex has put a ton more time into studying Bud than you have. You can disagree without that tone.

    • Chris

      Allow bud to play out his rookie contract and move on. Obviously, he hasn’t produced how the team was anticipating when selecting him in round 1. He is a very average starting nfl football player, who doesn’t seem to be improving much year to year. Might as well get another desirable rookie contract to replace him when his deal expires.

    • Jason Vancil

      Reminded me, at times this week of Jason Gildon. Uh-oh…….

    • CP72

      I’m wondering if it’s fair to say that Bud lacks football awareness. Bud has everything you want athletically. Where he may be lacking is the neck up.

      Look at Bud’s rush technique for example. Run the arc and get pushed up field….run the arc and get pushed up field…wash, rinse, repeat. How about a swim, bull, or a spin? He just lacks creativity. He doesn’t seem to have a plan.

      Football instincts and IQ are difficult to quantify. I can tell you with some certainty TJ Watt has them in spades. I’m worried Bud never will.

    • EdJHJr

      Most noticeable is the defensive backfield basically letting a guy behind them….again. who is that running in and turning around. You must be kidding

    • falconsaftey43

      Interview with Tomlin
      Q: “How would you evaluate your three young outside linebackers – Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, and Anthony Chickillo”
      A: “It has been exceptional play. We’re getting quality play from those guys”

      Sounds like Tomlin disagrees. He’s not one to say guys are playing well if he doesn’t think they are (just see comments on TE’s being “JV”). I think you can expect Dupree’s option to be picked up.

    • steelburg

      I think Bud is similar to Jarvis Jones. I think he is a little better as a pass rusher and maybe a little better covering guys out of the backfield. But I think he is about equal with Jarvis on holding the edge. The one thing that Jarvis showed a lot of improvement on while with the team was his run defense IMO. You highlight that Bud has more sacks then Jarvis did and I think that is purely because of his athleticism. My view of Bud right now is that I view him as an athletic Jarvis Jones and in the NFL you can get by with just pure athleticism for awhile. If he doesn’t develop more as a pass rusher I say move on or sign him back as a back up on a VW, AM type of deal.

    • Chris

      When I think of “exceptional” play it reminds me of James Harrison and Lamar Woodley during the Superbowl season. I guess it’s all relative, Dupree is exceptional relative to Jarvis Jones I suppose.

    • FATCAT716

      If that shoulder is really an issue, I’m sure things like a swim move or a bull rush is difficult. I also has been waiting on him & thought to myself he looked so active last year when he came back what happened? Did he forget how to play? Do line men have him figured out? Not sure of any of it but it is strange

    • falconsaftey43

      They’re asked to do a lot of different things compared to the defense back then. Yes, those guys were better pure rushers and players overall. They were pro-bowlers, and Dupree isn’t. I probably wouldn’t go “exceptional” with Dupree, but he’s been quality. Certainly a guy worth a 2nd contract IMO.

    • I never did.

    • Zarbor

      First off, the work Alex does here and on Youtube is impeccable and better than most when it comes to the Steelers. At least he isn’t writing from your momma’s outhouse like you. Your momma should have teached you some other things.

    • Chris

      He’s worth 4mm per season in my opinion. He is going to demand 8-9 if his 5th yeAr is picked up. If Pittsburgh gives him a 5 year 40 million dollar deal then I will have to disagree with their decision. He can’t cover like watt either – he doesn’t seem to be nearly as aware when playing zone as TJ.

    • Zarbor

      One to two tackle a game from Dupree is not “exceptional.” Tomlin is looking at them as a unit and if they are producing to his standard.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Lets go back in time to the day we drafted Bud Dupree. April 30, 2015. Our defense was REALLY struggling. We desperately needed a starting caliber OLB and a shutdown CB. People like me were praying Marcus Peters would fall to us. Others were hoping Vic Beasley would fall. Rather than trading up, Colbert stayed put at 22, and those guys were gone.

      That was mistake number one. When you have a glaring need, and you have a premium prospect within reach, go get him. Even if it costs you a 2nd rounder (which turned out to be Senquez Golson) you have to pull the trigger. But the Steelers have gotten very conservative lately, and in this case it hurt them.

      So we end up drafting what Colbert called the “best player available in an area of want.” That was mistake number two. Dupree was not the best player available. He was the best ATHLETE available. He had no technique and very poor production in college. He was a project that was at least 2 years away from contributing and everybody knew it. But after whiffing on Jarvis Jones who had great production but no athleticism, they decided to go in the opposite direction and it cost them again. Meanwhile guys like Preston Smith and Frank Clark were taken in the 2nd round, who were both projected as more “ready” to contribute as edge rushers.

      My point is, the Steelers scouting staff is simply not very good at evaluating premium edge rushers. They are fantastic at evaluating WR’s and OL, but for whatever reason they are not evaluating and projecting what it takes to get after the QB at the NFL level at that position.

      In my opinion, Bud Dupree is what he is. A good athlete with poor technique. Doesn’t mean he’s a “bust.” But I have seen enough to know he’s not going to be the star edge rusher some were going for when they drafted him 22nd overall. I personally would consider having him drop weight and move to ILB because he’s so fast out in space (but that is a topic for another day).

    • falconsaftey43

      stats do not tell the entire story. and Dupree is about 50% of that “unit” in terms of playing time.

    • steelburg

      Your 100 percent on the money IMO. You can’t tech instincts and awareness. When a player senses the other team is running a screen based off the linemen movement around him and he sniffs it out before it gets going that’s showing instincts and awareness, Bud lacks both and thats a trait I think can’t be taught.

    • Intense Camel

      He lost his size.

    • Mark DeSevo

      I would agree with this. My question is, at what point can you start pointing to coaching to help him out? I mean Porter HAS to notice the same thing we do.

    • gdeuce

      that’s Sean Davis, besides his interception it was probably his worst game of the year

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well presented Alex and you make fair points but the worry is still high because he is a first rounder. I am putting a lot of my hopes in the fact that he has been frequently injured and if he can get over the injury hump he will be what we hoped for.

      The thing is, that you would think the injuries would slow down his athleticism or effort but not his progress as a pass rusher and it appears to me that his only move is to try and run as fast as possible around the tackle. Where are the other moves? If he developed a good spin move you would think he would be unstoppable because the tackle has to cheat wide to counter his speed.

      Meh…..who knows.

    • Zarbor

      Stats? You’re an OLB dude…Go look at his minutes. No way you go a whole game with one tackle as an OLB!! Not to mention, the Ratbirds ran the ball mostly to HIS side.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Jason Gildon..Please clarify because Jason Gildon was a monster and if steelers get Jason Gildon out of Dupree=Beast

    • gdeuce

      He also worked with a pass rush specialist in the summer that said he has the capabilities of Von Miller and would be a DPOY candidate. It’s like he completely forgot what he learned or is still dealing with that shoulder injury.

    • falconsaftey43

      And watching the All-22, he did his job on the large majority of those runs to his side. He filled his gap correctly. MLBs and S not scraping over the top was the issue on almost all those big runs. It’s very possible to do your job and not register any stats.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      TJ Watt??????

    • Kevin Reich

      If he’s hurt he should sit and get healthy. That is why we have Harrison and Chic.

    • melblount

      I’ve posted this before but it’s worth repeating.

      DuPree is a guy that I just can’t take my eyes off when I watch the Steelers play. He’s THAT BAD. (I used to NOT be able to take my eyes off The Great One at Forbes and 3Rivers, but that was because he was THAT GREAT.)

      On EVERY defensive snap, my eyes go to DuPree first. Within the first two seconds of MOST snaps, DuPree is OUT of the play.

      He does NOT have the upper body strength to consistently beat ANYBODY. He has ONE move that the NFL knows how to easily negate/void. He canNOT set the edge.

      His stats (which I posted last week and are readily available at NFL Reference) for a starting NFL LB are horrific.

      If you carve into the sack stat that Alex pointed to in his article as perhaps something redeeming about him, you’ll find these were mostly late-game, meaningless sacks that help with the old saying, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”

      His ONLY (sic) value is being able to get near the pile AFTER contact is made and get himself in the frame so that his momma can see him. He has turned that trait into a personal art form.

    • John Noh

      And the fact that Senquez Golson, Sammie Coates and Doran Grant were the team’s next three selections puts even more, arguably undue, pressure on Bud succeeding. That class is being held up by a fishing line by Jesse James and LT Walton being contributors.

    • Jason Vancil

      Gildon was ok. He also loved taking the wide loop around the QB too often. Lets just say Bud is still in development.

    • melblount

      How much time do you think I’ve spent studying DuPree? Check out my reply to “Zarbor.” to get a clue.

      BTW, I’m on my 3rd viewing today of the entire Ravens game. I’m a little behind this week as I’m usually on my 4th viewing by Wednesday.

      FWIW, I thought my initial post was mild criticism.

    • Sam Clonch

      So….do you give him the 5th year option or not? What kind of contract do you try to work out with him either way? First rounder, but not top tier, so what does that look like?

    • Sam Clonch

      By your logic we never draft Cameron Heyward in 2011, or Juju this year. I’ll stick with KC’s decisions over yours.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I just think his ceiling is a lot lower than first anticipated. Injury or not, he’s looked like a similar player for most of his time out there to me.

      The knock on Jarvis, in the end, was his inability to get pressure on the QB. I would argue that Bud has not been much of an upgrade in that department. Little better maybe, but.. a far cry from the feeling that exists on 3rd and long when you know the OLBs are coming hard and the QB will be rushed to throw or sacked.

      The light can always come on for a player, but I’m not seeing a guy on the cusp.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Thankfully, there’s time on that one.

    • Chad Weiss

      Man I wanna see this kid get better. He has the tools and hasn’t put it all together yet.

    • steelburg

      Let’s not forget Chickillo I think he is a good special teams player and a solid rotational player at OLB. I think they have already got a return on him even more so then Walton IMO.

    • Sam Clonch

      It’s a question for after the season, but before the start of next year. If you give him the option, then he has good leverage to ask for an annual salary equal to it. I don’t see him worth that kind of scratch right now. Eh, we’ll see how it shakes out I guess.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Completely agree on moving up that year. I really wanted Peters too.

    • treeher

      I was going to say some stuff, but I think other commenters have hit most of the points: (1) We have good back-ups. If he’s hurt, sit him until he’s healthy, but it’s beginning to sound suspiciously like one of those off season surgery things (2) He’s a 1st rounder and that raises expectations (3) His pass rush is fairly one-dimensional (4) It’s not just about pass rush and I don’t agree that his run defense has been above par.

    • ThePointe

      With the epic defensive turn around that this front office just pulled of in the space of 2-3 years through the draft forgive me if I have a bit more faith in the scouting staff and the GM than you do. Your little rant here make little sense on multiple levels.

    • Chad Weiss

      Seven games this year with one tackle or less

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      And let’s not forget the post draft press conference where Colbert felt they were lucky that so many great players fell to them.

      It was not a good draft. Plain and simple.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Im not giving up on Alvin, but I wasn’t really a big fan coming out of college. His combine numbers are ridiculous for a man his size and that’s always been my hype and hope that he’d put it together. I’ve always seen him as a 7.5 sack kinda guy with glimpses of something more. Maybe it is Injuries. Idk. There’s games he looks phenomenal, but there’s a bunch of games he just seems invisible. We’ll just have to do what it do til we figure it out.

    • ThePointe

      So the comments in this article went downhill quickly. I mean there are ‘Yo mama’ jokes in the comments section. Too funny!

    • Tevin

      I don’t question Bud as a pass rusher, I just question why do they have him out there on running downs when he is a clear liability.

    • falconsaftey43

      he’s really not

    • rystorm06

      thats what she said!

    • Zarbor

      I watch the entire game and focused on him the whole game and I beg to differ. He is not a playmaker and as a first round talent with his athleticism he is flopping all over the place. He may have been in the right spot but he wasn’t making any plays. He was hesitant and whiffed on tackles, his technique on pass rush was not very good getting pushed up the field.

      I give him a little bit of grace not knowing he was battling injury as Alex stated but he is not a playmaker and I don’t care what you say or anyone says. You can’t be an OLB and have ONE tackle the WHOLE GAME….period.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t either. And when it’s not the guy, sometimes better to replace sooner than hang on and never get there.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Falcon –

      I appreciate your Steeler loyalty but I gotta disagree with your argument on Bud Dupree. You’re trying to make the case that he does a bunch of other things well that just don’t show up on the stat sheet (which is the same thing people said about Jarvis Jones).

      The problem with that is that he still has PLENTY of snaps where his primary job is to sack the QB and he never gets there. If your primary responsibility as a dad is to make money to support your family, and you don’t do that, but you’re really good at mowing the lawn and changing diapers, how much does that really help the family?

    • JNick

      Well since I replied before you posted that. No I did not read your reply. I still stand by my statement that Alex spend a much more time pouring over the film than you or any of us. That doesn’t make his opinion correct, but it does give it weight. You seemed more intent on attacking Alex in your post than providing a response to his article.

    • falconsaftey43

      I watched the game focused on Bud as well (see my other post detailing my takes). I’m not saying he’s a play maker. I’m saying he’s doing his job well. I saw one missed tackled. He had several good pass rush reps as well.

    • falconsaftey43

      that’s not his primary job. It’s part of his job. He also plays the run and is in coverage and even on snaps when he is rushing the passer his job is not always to sack the QB, there can be contain assignments and stunts where his job is to free up someone else. I’m not basing this on “Steelers Loyalty” I have no problem calling out a player I don’t think is doing well. Dupree, IMO from focusing on him when rewatching games, is a good player. He’s not a dominant pass rusher, it’s certainly the weakest part of his game. But he’s not nearly as bad of a pass rusher as many make him out to be. He’s not what you ideally want out of a 1st round draft pick, but he’s a quality starter. Jarvis Jones he is not.

    • nutty32

      I was front seat on the ‘Bud is going to have a great season’ bandwagon, but I’m conceding and taking the L. Bud is just not flashing anything/not beating his man/not helping teammates make plays: point of attack, off ball, v run or pass. He doesn’t do anything eye popping or that can’t be done by any other olb in the league. J.A.G status.

    • Conserv_58

      I’ve criticized Bud plenty and despite his numbers he earned it. I’ve never said that I give up on him, but until I see him actually show me the expected production of a first round pick that’s been coached by Joey, then I’ll give him the credit he deserves. He also has Deebo as a perfect example of a player to emulate.

      That clip above, where he’s getting shoved out of the play, is a perfect illustration of what we’ve seen from him all season long. He rarely, if ever, beats the tackle one-on-one. I’m sure his dinged up shoulder plays a role, but he’s also being cleared to play. It’s not for a lack of trying, because it’s obvious he is. Rarely do we ever see him use a swim move, dip his shoulder to get under a tackle or beat the tackle with a bull rush the way Deebo does? Those are tried and true pass rushing techniques that don’t seem to be in his tool box. I still hold out hope that Bud can find his groove and become a stud both as a pass rusher and a run stopper.

    • Rob

      I haven’t been able to rewatch the All22 yet, but on gameday (and most) i notice he gets pretty decent pressure. Not consistent, and sometimes goes for spells without any, but when he does hes like a second away from a sack. Does much better than his stats show. And in coverage, he’s been above average

    • Conserv_58

      Dang tootin! It seems quite obvious to me that if his shoulder is holding him back from rasing his level of play above barely adequate then what the heck is doing out there? Even with a limited number of reps, Anthony Chickillo and Deebo have shown that they are quite capable of replacing Bud until Bud’s shoulder gets better.

    • Conserv_58

      You can’t put Golson in that category because he never played in a regular season game. The poor guy never got out of training camp before being sidelined for the season with an injury. Now, Coates was a total waste of a third round pick. Colbert has drafted a lot of Doran Grants in his time with the team. Who will ever forget the second round, Limas Sweed pick?

    • Conserv_58

      Kevin has had his share of head scratching drafts.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      See, the problem with your argument is that you’re so blinded with Steeler loyalty, you only see half the picture. You’re probably that dad who watches your kid hit a double in little league and thinks “He’s a star hitter.” And you ignore the fact that he strikes out his next 5 at bats.

      Nobody is saying that Colbert sucks all the time at drafting. Nobody is saying that waiting for a good player to fall to you doesn’t work some of the time. But in 2015 it was a mistake to stay at spot 22. And it was a mistake to draft a project in the 1st round. If you can’t see that (or admit that) then I question your ability to evaluate the draft accurately.

      You obviously have not paid much attention to the pre-draft discussions on this board over the past 6-7 years, because if you did you would see that a lot of us lowly fans have been more accurate than Colbert on our 1st and 2nd round scouting evaluations.

      Let’s look at the last 10 years…

      2008 = Mendenhall + Sweed
      2009 = Hood + Ubrik (trade down)
      2010 = Pouncey + Worilds
      2011 = Heyward + Gilbert
      2012 = DeCastro + Adams
      2013 = Jones + Bell
      2014 = Shazier + Tuitt
      2015 = Dupree + Golson
      2016 = Burns + Davis
      2017 = Watt + Ju Ju

      Out of those 20 picks, I’m seeing 9 star players (maybe 10). That means half of them either didn’t amount to much, or don’t look like they’re going to amount to much. That means on average (with Colbert) you’re getting one good player out of those two picks. So if you’re only getting one good player, why not use the 2nd round pick to trade up and get a star? At least in those years when you have a glaring need?

      I’m sure my argument is falling on deaf ears, because you choose to look at the exceptions rather than the whole picture but I at least wanted you to see the actual stats accurately.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Gildon, just ok huh. Up until Harrison who has 80..gildon was the Steelers sack leader…ALL TIME with 77.

    • Ken Krampert

      If Bud played more physical, he could get much better results. He plays a bit soft and doesn’t use his physical tools enough. More desire and effort could go a long way. His rap at Kentucky was taking plays off and disappearing. Seems like this is still a problem.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Nice comeback. How about some specifics? My argument was that (in general) the Steelers scouting staff has not been good at evaluating edge rushers in recent years. Do you have a counter argument?

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      my guess is it is the shoulder, which explains why this year he is not getting his hands up and pushing like he did last year. And I agree we have not seen the swim move (or any moves) which he practiced this summer,. Why would he practice it over the Summer than not try to use it unless there is an underlying issue?

    • nutty32

      It’s easy to blame GM’s by inventing trades…

    • Jason Vancil

      I know, I know. I watched his whole career, including at Oklahoma St.

    • Conserv_58

      Nice comment and I agree with you.

      I too have suggested that it just may benefit Bud and the team if they moved him from Joey’s room to Jerry’s room. Praying that Ryan makes a complete recovery it sure would be exciting to see Ryan and Bud as the starting ILB’s. With their speed they would be down right scary for opposing OC’s to game plan against.

    • hdogg48

      Nice article and well thought out until you said: “Bud Dupree is above
      average against the run.”

      No he isn’t…he doesn’t get ANY penetration tackles, and
      in the last few games, especially after Shazier got hurt he
      flat out sucks when it comes to setting the edge.

      Maybe they can think about moving him inside. As of
      now the only above average part of his game is his
      coverage skills.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Absolutely. When you spend 4 top picks in the 1st or 2nd round, eventually you’d expect one of them to hit. I personally don’t think 25% is a good hit rate, but that’s just me.

    • charles

      Your rant is good. I enjoyed reading it. Individual stats tell only 9% of the story. What Bud Dupre exposes is that 3-4 is nuts. And only works with very special player. Make Bud LB or DL. Clearly he is not excelling at the 1/2 and 1/2 role.

    • Bryant Eng

      If Dupree gets to Brady, and finished with another sack against Houston or Cleveland, are we really considering his season a bust? How would this line look? 15 GP, 7.0 sacks, and 7 TFL – add that to a average (or above) pass coverage rating (per PFF) and I can’t help but think that is a successful (if not underwhelming) season.

    • Bryant Eng

      If Marcus Cannon is out this week, he may have a chance to capitalize on a weak RT. Let’s hope so at least!

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’m not in that camp…I’m still all in on Dupree.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      It couldn’t hurt to at least try. At this point I think we know Dupree is not going to be an elite edge rusher. With a glaring need at ILB we might be able to speed to use in a different way.

      As far as Shazier, I’m praying for him too. From all the medical information I’m reading on spinal surgeries, it’s not so much about how well Shazier recovers, it’s about the risk of what might happen if he injures it again. But again we have limited details on his current condition and prognosis, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Whoever put Bud in the same category as Jarvis is dumber than the comments I make with this satirical account.

      Steelers Nation can be a weird weird place.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      using your last 8 years provided and first two rounds, the steelers drafted 6 edge rushers at DE and OLB.

      of those 6 ONE has been a bust and that is JJ.
      One retired early and was an average player and thats Worilds

      The rest-Watt,Heyward,Tuitt are studs

      the one in question is Dupree.

      I would say one complete failure out of six is not bad at all and goes against your assessment.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Lol

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Do a little research on the S.F / S.D. trade in 2015. Then come back and debate.

    • Rob

      If every teams first and second rounders were guaranteed to be good to “star” players, the Browns would have won 4 Super Bowls.

      In comparison to team around the league, show me how Colbert has done poorly from 2008 until today. If you are interested in context.

    • Bradys_Dad

      To the extent of lumping Bud in with Jarvis – SHAME to those who would go THAT far. JJ wasn’t just a bust (and not the good find you see in Canton), he was a waste on par with the Boz (ouch).

    • ATL96STEELER

      Good post…generally speaking we live in a knee jerk response world. I don’t have access to All22 and admittedly I thought Dupree has a poor game vs BAL as well. After watching the game again with the sound down. You start to see that some of those runs to his side that were big gainers…his job was not to hold the edge like you mentioned.

      The way Butler plays his OLBs now…it will be tough for a guy to get dbl digit sacks. That said, I would like to see both starting OLBs in that 8-10 sack range.

    • nutty32

      Researching the possibility of inventing trades seems like a waste of time. It’s fair if you have good facts that a specific offer was on the table and rejected. Otherwise, you’re inventing trades aka rosterbating

    • Conserv_58

      Jason was a good player for the Steelers, but he wasn’t the monster you make him out to be. A great many of those sacks were from the benefit of being in the right place at the right time after his teammates flushed the runner into his arms. In the later part of his career he was a pile jumper that got credit for sacks at the expense of others. Whenever the question of who Steelers fans remember as being the Steelers most dominant and memorable LB’s, Gildon’s name rarely, if ever, comes up.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Jason –

      You’re entitled to your opinion but before jumping into a debate you need to study up a little bit on the Steelers defensive scheme. We run a 3-4 defense. A 3-4 DE is not an edge rusher. That’s a 3-4 OLB. Hayward and Tuitt are DT/DE hybrids.

      Our OLB edge rushers were: Jason Worilds + Jarvis Jones + Bud Dupree + TJ Watt

      If you think Worilds + Jones + Dupree are successful edge rush picks, I guess there’s not much point in debating.

    • nutty32

      Jarvis was a 1st rounder who turned out to be a j.a.g. The comparison is vaguely fair.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      So what’s your point? What do the Browns have to do with Kevin Colbert’s choices?

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, he’s not been exceptional or outstanding in any way, for a first round pick. He’s been serviceable up to this point. Greg Lloyd may have played in a different era, but look what he accomplished for being a sixth round pick.

    • Intense Camel

      You mean 5-6 years right? This defense hasn’t been good in a long time.

    • thomas hmmmm

      He has 10 tackles for loss.. Watt has 8.. VW has 10 also and Heyward leads the team with 13. Most of those outside runs that came against the ravens were because of the Safety and CB not doing their jobs.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      That’s a cop out. We know the 49ers were willing to trade down that year. They took a 4th and future 5th to move down 3 spots. If you want to argue they wouldn’t have taken a 2nd to move down an extra 4 spots go ahead. But that goes against every trade that has ever been made in NFL draft history.

      I get your point that we can’t invent trades that aren’t offered. But when a team agrees to trade down with a different team at the exact spot we’re looking at, that now becomes a different argument.

    • nutty32

      In other words you’re inventing trades. I’m very happy for you that you were able to agree on a transaction with yourself to pull off such an epic win for the steelers. You win the fake gm of the year award for your efforts. Congratulations, your mom must be proud!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      That’s true. We should trade him

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Jarvis Jones stats: 50 games played, 38 solo tackles, 6 sacks

      Bud Dupree stats: 35 games played, 38 solo tackles, 13.5 sacks

    • thomas hmmmm

      Frank Clark? He was in the mix of all sorts of legal trouble for a variety of things. That right there made him a non Steeler prospect. Smith I did like and still do.

    • Mark Cole

      I agree

    • StolenUpVotes

      Bud is going to make a play this post season that will win us a game and people will be back on the bandwagon

    • thomas hmmmm

      I have been saying that for a while now. His speed and skill set seems like he would have more success in the middle. Seems like most of his sacks have came from stunts where he is coming from the middle. Although that is more because the Oline loses track of him and his speed allows him to run through the gap. He would be good on delayed inside blitzes.

    • Alex Kozora

      My momma said if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

    • thomas hmmmm

      2012 is that last year they were #1 in yards allowed including #1 in pass yards #2 in rushing and 6th in points. Hasn’t been that long. 5 years is a very short time for a roster rebuild and turn around. Throw in the fact that the team never had a losing season in that time and it makes it even more remarkable.

    • Alex Kozora

      Hey….don’t break character.

    • Rob

      You concluded that Colbert has done poorly because, in your evaluation, only 9/20 players drafted in the first two rounds are/could be “star players”. If I were to assume that your evaluation of what makes someone a ‘star” player is absolute and true, then i would still need to see how you evaluate the work of the 31 other teams/GMs to determine if Colbert is actually doing a poor job.

      Most people don’t call the draft a crap shoot for no reason. If it weren’t, given that the Browns pick early every year, they would be locks to win the Super Bowl.

      Just following your own line of thought, which no doubt, ignores the late round stars the team/Colbert has found as well over that time span.

    • razaard2

      I just don’t see it. For me he is bound to be mediocre. His upside is a top 32 edge defender in this league right. All the physical tools, size speed and strenght, but he doesn’t improve.
      His pass rush consists of running upfield and getting kicked out. No counters, no use of hands whatsoever (Watt is so so much better in this), no bull rush… Maybe he needs to gains 30 pounds and become a one gap DT.
      Not great at coverage either. Not bad, but not great.
      And he is getting worse at run D.
      No hope right now for him. Only hope is that I’m wrong

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Fire Tomlin! 10-2 is unacceptable with the talent on this team

    • thomas hmmmm

      Worilds was not a bad pick especially when discussing pass rushing. I didn’t think he was good versus the run but his pass rushing was fine. 5 years 25.5 sacks and only started 16 games once which was his last season and he had 7.5 sacks.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The sad part is… You’re probably one of those guys who accepts the word “can’t” in life very easily.

      Unless someone walks up to me an offers me a better job it “can’t” be done.

      Unless someone walks up to me and offers to train me at a gym I “can’t” lose weight.

      Unless a girl walks up to me and expresses interest I “can’t” get a date.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Wow. That’s some low standards my friend.

    • kdubs412

      Honestly what’s more disconcerting to me than his lack of sacks is how invisible he’s been in the run game. 1 tackle last game when they kept running to the right’s not gonna cut it

    • razaard2

      What about Chickillo? I’m no film junkie but I’ve seen him look better than Dupree on situational pass rush.
      Also with his past of 3-4 de he can’t be too bad at setting the edge

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Do you even read the posts before jumping in?

    • Ring4Shaz

      Strip sack Brady a couple times this week and we’re all good, Bud. Until the Texans game anyway.

    • Michael James

      The thing is this: If you watch Bud’s pass-rushing snaps, what do you see?
      You see a guy, who has zero pass-rushing technique or moves and gets shoved out of the play on nearly every pass-rushing snap. He doesn’t posses a bull rush, he still can’t bend the edge well and he doesn’t have a spin move.
      He might be ok in other parts of the game, but as of now he’s a massive failure as a pass-rusher.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      You mean domestic violence? Like James Harrison?

    • thomas hmmmm

      It’s called numbers. Just because you trade up doesn’t guaranty that your success rate improves. Success increases by having more picks not less.
      By looking at those names it just proves how Great Colbert has been at drafting because that 50% star rate (Pouncey, Heyward, Gilbert, DeCastro, Bell, Shaz, Tuitt) 7 out of 14 is a great rate. Has to be far above the league average. Not including 2015, 2016, or 2017 because it hasnt been enough time to really see how they are.
      Out of those 20 picks he only had 5 duds. Sweed, Ubrik, Adams, Jones, Golson. That is a 75% success rate. Not all of 75%er’s were stars but all of them played their roles effectively. Hood wasn’t a fan favorite but he filled the role of 2gap DE quite effectively seeing how the D didn’t drop when he took over from Smith.

    • nutty32

      Ok. You’re right. Colbert should be fired for failing to pull off your mythical trade and dating ugly chicks.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      I am well aware of the steelers scheme, old AND new. The Steelers do not use or consider the standard of “edge” rushers any more in the same sense they used to. Butler has said as much so if anyone is expecting 13 -15 sack seasons from olbs, they are probably going to be disappointed here on out. The Steelers once again are evolving the 3-4 and now the Olbs are more than just edge rushers as much as DEs are no longer offensive line occupiers. So while you suggest I study up, I suggest you catch up with the “new” Steelers version of the 3-4.

      I said JJ was a bust. As for woriIds I said he was average and as for Dupree I like most think he is injured. Do you not see the difference in his arm usage from last year. He doesn’t even attempt to bull rush or use his arms. He did last year. Why do you think he doesn’t this year?

    • Jaybird

      Boz wasn’t all that bad. He just couldn’t live up to the incredible hype coming out of college and people only remember Bo running him over. But the Boz was not as bad as some people think. I believe injuries got him eventually as well.

    • Charles Haines

      I agree with you AK, a little bit of technique improvement and he will absolutely be the beast they hoped for.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The funny part is, based on your argument, it’s actually NOT about numbers. It’s about how you quantify success. How do you determine who is a “dud” or who is a “star?”

      Your opinion is that Ziggy Hood was a success. My opinion is he was not. And it’s no use debating because neither of us are going to change our minds.

      My opinion is we should’ve traded up from 1.22 and drafted Marcus Peters (and I said it at the time, not hindsight). If you want to disagree that’s fine.

    • Rich Stafford

      Forget pass rush the guy is horrible at setting the edge. As far as injury goes if you’re able to play I don’t want to hear about bumps and bruises. Take the needle and play or step aside and let next man up.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Coates was not a wasted pick until he broke his fingers. he just became expendable with the addition of Juju and the return of Bryant

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      I consider them equal. Walton held it down last year with Heyward out.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Chick as a starter has been sub par and I don’t think he has Buds coverage ability

    • Rick McClelland

      I really think Dupree is hurting. I’ve thought so all year.
      Good time to start Watt and Deebo on the outsides and bring in Bud in relief and let him heal up a little.

    • pittfan

      Phew! For a second there I thought someone hacked your account.

      Sell the team!

    • Rob

      You’ve only followed up questions about your take with more questions. Maybe you should read it.

    • ThatGuy

      I think so too. He has no push power it seems like, one bump to his upper body and it almost completely stops him.

    • pittfan

      maybe a 3rd string long snapper would be fair.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      If you understand the new scheme, then why did you just say the Steelers drafted 6 edge rushers? Heyward and Tuitt are not edge rushers in any scheme. They are hybrid DT’s when we flex to a 4-3 front in sub packages, not DE’s. The OLB’s act as DE’s in those fronts.

      Anyway, I agree with your point that Butler does not draft OLB’s as strict edge rushers. For some reason he thinks they can drop into coverage and defend a WR who runs a 4.4 forty with elite change of direction, and that he will somehow fool Tom Brady by putting them in a spot they’re not supposed to be in.

      I think Colbert has done a marvelous job of drafting talent at the interior DL positions. Hayward + Tuitt + Hargrave are all very good dual threats who can beat their man one on one.

      But whether you call it a 3-4 base or 4-3 sub package, at some point he still lines up an OLB (Dupree) on an opposing OT, and we rarely win that battle. If we did, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.

      In my opinion, the best defense in the history of the NFL was the Steel Curtain 4-3 front, where all 4 DL could all beat their man one on one. No tricks. No gimmicks. Until we get 4-5 guys who can all get after the QB we’re going to be in trouble.

    • PaeperCup

      I’ve always been a Bud Dupree fan, back from his Kentucky days. I don’t think he’s lived up to my expectations, but I think he’s far from a bust or failure. People are calling him Jarvis 2.0 but I think that’s incredibly unfair.

      He is getting pressure. He is creating opportunities for other players, especially our DLine to make plays. He should have had two sacks against GB, if he didn’t think Flacco had thrown the ball already.

      I don’t think we have anyone better on the team that can do what that position is asked to do. I don’t see the Steelers looking for his replacement anytime soon either.

    • John Noh

      11 and 2. But they haven’t blown anyone out! Fire Mike…obviously.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Seriously Rob, do you read the posts? Did you read the part where I wrote…

      “Nobody is saying that Colbert sucks all the time at drafting. Nobody is saying that waiting for a good player to fall to you doesn’t work some of the time. But in 2015 it was a mistake to stay at spot 22. And it was a mistake to draft a project in the 1st round.”

      This is an article about BUD DUPREE. You’re talking about the Browns and whether we should fire Colbert? Try to read the posts and stay on topic.

    • Kevin artis

      Well, I have been a harsh critic of Dupree and especially after this last game as I thought he was suppose to set the edge. If he’s hurting, and not responsible for setting the edge then I will eat some crow. But I still don’t think he’s as good as you say he is. He’s a just “a guy” at the OLB and just above “Jarvis Jones” but a “Jason Worilds” type player.

    • Kevin artis

      Do we pick up his 5th year option?

    • Justin Byerly

      Wanted Landon Collins at 22 in this draft and still do to this day

    • “You can’t polish a turd”

      I wonder if you are the turn your mom talked about?

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      11 and 2? More like 11 and screwed.

    • #7

      Lots of scalding hot takes in this thread burning my retinas

    • Kevin artis

      one tackle? As much as they were running at him. I would like to know who else had one tackle after playing 90% of the snaps.

    • Kevin artis

      I would say “Jason Worilds”

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Thanks. That was the pole I needed to grasp to back away from the ledge. Let me see how he finishes the season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I remember alot of analysts had us picking him.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😂😂

    • JNick

      Worilds was a bad pick in terms of value and a bad pick in terms of result. He was slotted as a 3rd -4th round guy and he never really consistently put it together for what you want out of a 2nd round pick.

    • JNick

      No way he gets picked. I’m not a fan if Harrison for his actions, but there is a difference between a star player on your team getting in trouble and picking a guy with a sordid history to be on your team.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      because he wasn’t a fan favorite, doesn’t make him any less of a dominant player. He was always the “other” OLB, but he was a very good OLB. I am not going to argue the point of how good he was as a 9 year starter or in your words rather or not he was a right place right time player. The guy was flat out a beast. Unfortunately he played in the “between” years just lkie other great/very good players such as Lipps,green,Merriweather,John Jackson,Gerold williams etc……

    • steelersfan

      Steelers should have double dipped in last years draft and picked up Carl Lawson . Huge steal for the bengals and would have been a good insurance policy on Dupree.