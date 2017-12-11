Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Barely Avoids Serious Knee Injury Sunday Night

    By Dave Bryan December 11, 2017 at 04:00 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell played 80 of the team’s 89 total offensive snaps Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens and he probably would have played a few more had he not had to leave the game in the second quarter, presumably to have his left knee looked at be the medical staff.

    Brown limped to the Steelers sideline after talking a low hit from Ravens safety Tony Jefferson at the end of 4-yard run around right end with 8:21 left in the second quarter. As you can see by the replay of the hit that I have included for you below, Bell is lucky that his left cleat didn’t stick in the field while taking a hit to his left knee. You can clearly see that Bell hyper-extended his knee courtesy of that hit just the same. Had his cleat stuck in the field, his 2017 season might be over right now.

    Bell returned to the game prior to the first half ending and started the second half. After the game was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Bell suffered a quad injury and mentioned nothing about his knee. It will now be interesting to see Bell is limited any during practice this week as the Steelers prepare to host the New England Patriots next Sunday at Heinz Field.

    The last time the Steelers played the Patriots was in last year’s AFC Championship game and Bell only played 11 snaps in that contest due to a groin injury, which eventually needed to be surgical repaired during the offseason.

    Bell, by the way, leads the NFL in total snaps played by a running back with 842. The Steelers offense has run 872 total plays so far this season so you can clearly see that he doesn’t leave the field much.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • popsiclesticks

      Wow….a few milliseconds later and his knee is still on the field. I wonder if he’s adapted to run in a manner less susceptible to injury or if that was just 100% luck?

    • Timothy Rea

      Yikes. This replay is something else. It looks like if the defender goes for the wrap up and a high tackle Bell could steamroll him down.. which is probably the safest tackling move health wise for both men but no guarantee Bell is stopped at that exact point. Most likely he is though.. to go low to begin with in an effort to stop him at that exact spot without exception was pretty dangerous on his part. Guess Jefferson didn’t want to end up looking like a basketball like Kirikpatrick. Still guy needs to do form tackling because a shot like this if Bell gets hurt is one where you can say is borderline dirty, cowardly to not wrap up that is.

    • Jones

      He’s one of the best I’ve seen (along with AB) at judging when to give/take a hit, and when to get low to avoid one. Seems like just bad luck.

    • capehouse

      Freaked me out for sure. Rewound it a few times during the live broadcast in disbelief. Guess I’m just used to it happening. I still don’t know how he didn’t damage ligaments. It looks so bad.

    • Orlysteel

      Jefferson went for a knockout blow straight and directly to his knee, it riminded me of the hit he took from Nelson, easies way to knock out a player a torpedo blow to the knee, that hit was deliberately done.

    • Ray Istenes

      Wow, glad his foot did not get caught on the turf.

      Dodged a bullet by the looks of things.

    • Steel City Slim

      If they beat the Patriots this weekend, they should think about reducing his workload alot more. Not completely shut him down, but give Conner more work until the playoffs start.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Thank God for grass! If that was turf his season would have been over.

    • The Tony

      Yea im going to need Bell to score a few touchdowns on Christmas so I can win my fantasy league. I got 500 riding on that one!

    • The Tony

      Wow you’re right, that really looked like it was intentional in going for the knee

    • PittShawnC

      It’s why I voted his left cleat one of last night’s winners lol

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      So scary

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I’m really surprised that the NFL, being sooooo concerned for ‘player safety’, hasn’t addressed these low hits.
      True, taking a guys knee out doesn’t lead to CTE (also known as the NFL’s potential downfall) but it definitely affects the product on the field when the league’s leading rusher has his year ended due to a torn ACL!!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Like Carson Wentz bad luck!!
      His knee wasn’t even planted and he still got a torn ACL!!