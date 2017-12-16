Light Rain Expected During Steelers-Patriots Game

Sunday’s game at Heinz Field between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots could include a little bit of wet weather.

According to the current weather forecast for Sunday afternoon on accuweather.com, there’s a 47% chance of rain in Pittsburgh 30 minutes prior to the kickoff of the game between the Steelers and Patriots at Heinz Field. The temperature at kickoff is currently expected to be about 41°.

If it does rain during Sunday’s game it doesn’t sound like it will ever be heavy. Regardless, any kid of precipitation could present a few minor challenges for both teams and on both sides of the football.

Quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady both have plenty of experience playing in rainy conditions. According to stats on Yahoo Sports, Brady has a career quarterback rating of 99.2 in precipitation while Roethlisberger’s career quarterback rating in precipitation is 98.7.

After initially opening as 2.5-point road favorites, the Patriots are now favored by 3-points at several online and Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Steelers are 0-4 in their last four games against the Patriots with their last win against New England coming at Heinz Field in 2011.