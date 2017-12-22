Limited Steelers G Ramon Foster Remains In Concussion Protocol On Friday

Assuming he doesn’t have any setback between now and Monday it appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster will ultimately play against the Houston Texans.

While Foster was listed on the Steelers Thursday injury report as failing to practice due a concussion, the veteran guard said on Friday that while he still remains in concussion protocol, he did take part in practice earlier in the day, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Ramon Foster said he remains in concussion protocol but he did take part in practice today. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 22, 2017

“I still gotta clear a couple things … I should be good to go,” Foster said.

Foster played every snap in the team’s Week 15 Sunday loss to the New England Patriots and on Monday reported concussion-like symptoms to the medical staff. As a result of that, Foster was immediately placed in concussion protocol.

“I don’t know where he is in the protocol,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Foster during his Tuesday press conference. “Obviously we’ll do what’s appropriate there in terms of making sure that he’s good to go.”

Should Foster ultimately wind up not playing against the Texans because of a concussion then backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney would likely start in his place at left guard. Foster has already missed one game this season because of a minor back injury.

Stay tuned for the Steelers full Friday injury report that will be posted on the sire later this afternoon and that will likely include Foster being listed as a limited participant.