    Listen: Explaining JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Suspension

    By Alex Kozora December 6, 2017 at 08:00 am

    Now that the dust has settled, wanted to give my thoughts on the JuJu Smith-Schuster suspension. Not so much if I think it’s justified or a good move by the NFL. Frankly, my thoughts on that are useless. This is to explain why the NFL laid down the ban hammer on JuJu and why optics are the driving force behind it.

    Not expecting this to make everyone, or anyone, happy but just to explain why I think the league took the approach that they did. When you think about it, Smith-Schuster getting suspended isn’t much of a shock.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Kevin artis

      My problem with his one game suspension is the NFL is saying it is on par with what Gronkowski did, and more egregious than the fight between A.J. Green and the Jaguars corner.
      Both of the latter incidents should at a minimum been two games.

    • Rob S.

      That’s a valiant effort Alex but unfortunately, you can’t explain stupid. The only message the league sent is that they have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to discipline and it’s really just a crapshoot. They’ve implemented these rules for the last 5-6 years or so and somehow they don’t have any sort of discipline structure in place which for a league as big as the NFL is absolutely unfathomable. They know exactly how many games a players going to get if he smokes pot one, two, three times but to decide discipline on illegal hits it’s decided by how they feel that particular day.

      That being said, if they from this point forward every illegal hit is going to be met with a one-game suspension for the first offense, fine. But, you know as well as I do that’s not going to happen. As a matter of fact, I think the only reason Iloka got a one-game suspension is so that it didn’t appear that they were singling out the Steelers.

    • falconsaftey43

      you’re right, and really not that different from what Alex was saying. They did it because they thought the game looked bad. (honestly, I did not get the feeling that this game was a “blood bath” like many in the national media have painted it. outside of the JuJu and Iloka hits, this game was pretty tame IMO. Not even that chippy)