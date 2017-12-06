Listen: Explaining JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Suspension

Now that the dust has settled, wanted to give my thoughts on the JuJu Smith-Schuster suspension. Not so much if I think it’s justified or a good move by the NFL. Frankly, my thoughts on that are useless. This is to explain why the NFL laid down the ban hammer on JuJu and why optics are the driving force behind it.

Not expecting this to make everyone, or anyone, happy but just to explain why I think the league took the approach that they did. When you think about it, Smith-Schuster getting suspended isn’t much of a shock.