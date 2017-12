Did you hear Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday afternoon? If you missed it, you can hear the full interview below.

During his Wednesday talk with Patrick, Roethlisberger revealed how he spent his Monday night and how he would go about building the perfect quarterback. He also talked about what he doesn’t want to hear from his wide receivers in the huddle. He also talks about the “Dilly, Dilly” audible a few weeks ago.