Back at it breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers insane 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. We go through the highs of the offense, the lows of the defense, and the clutch plays made on special teams. And no, I didn’t mention New England because it’s way more fun enjoying this win than worrying about what’s next. That can start later today.

As always, let me know your feedback in the comments below. And subscribe to my channel if you’d like.