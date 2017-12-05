Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Calls Out NFL Over JuJu, Iloka Suspensions

    By Alex Kozora December 5, 2017 at 03:23 pm

    The backlash has been swift after the league put down the ban hammer on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals’ safety George Iloka. And at least one Steeler is being vocal about how he feels. Mike Mitchell took to Twitter to put the NFL on blast for their decision. In a series of tweets, Mitchell defended both Smith-Schuster and Iloka while chastising the NFL for inconsistent punishment.

    Smith-Schuster and Iloka are appealing their suspensions.

    At the very least, it’s another head-scratching decision for the NFL to dish out the same suspension to those two as they did Rob Gronkowski, he took an illegal shot to cornerback Tre White’s head well after the play was over. What JuJu and Iloka did was mostly contained to the play itself (part of JuJu’s suspension is also coming from the taunting).

    The league deciding to be heavy-handed with these rulings is only going to open up Pandora’s box. It’s a precedent that could, in theory at least, lead to a lot more suspensions for illegal hits to the head. As usual, the NFL let optics determine their course. There’s no logic, consistency, only confusion.

    • Steelerbob

      It is insane that regular football plays can be suspensions, but even more insane that the same penalty is levied against gronk and juju. gronk sought out a player laying on the ground, unaware, after the play was over and dropped an elbow to his head. that is much different than a “possibly” illegal hit during play.

    • capehouse

      I have no clue what the penalty or the rules are anymore. No flag? Penalty? Ejection? Fine? Suspension? The NFL is a mess.

    • capehouse

      What makes it worse is the suspension because of a taunt. Just opened Pandora’s box. A player taunts after almost every play to some degree. Have no idea where the line is drawn now.

    • Spencer Krick

      Can you imagine the uproar if Gronk avoids his suspension and the others don’t?

    • falconsaftey43

      hit the nail on the head, they let optics dictate. Those same hits happen every week without a suspension. it was prime time and an overall physical game, add in Shazier’s scarey injury. I could even get it if they just suspended JuJu for the illegal hit+serious taunting. But Iloka’s was just straight football. No way that should be a suspension for a guy who isn’t a habitual offender.

    • Steelerbob

      yea, definitely think that played a role. it looked bad standing over him, but that’s a penalty, not a suspension.

    • Jones

      So I expect that going forward, every team will be fielding only backup LBs and Safeties after week 1 because they’ll all be suspended for helmet to helmet hits at one point or another. That should help the ratings…

    • Sam Clonch

      I want to see Matakavich look into a camera and yell “O’DOYLE RULES!!”. Just once…

    • Kevin artis

      How about the blatant fight between A.J. Green and the Jaguars corner.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Oh my gosh that’d be absolutely nuts lol.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Goodell picks and chooses when he gives out punishments.

    • WilliamSekinger

      The NFL can’t have it both ways. THE reason the Steelers-Bengals was prime time Monday Night Football this late in the season is exactly because the NFL wanted to benefit from the ratings brought on by the last several violent meetings between these two teams. NFL is being completely hypocritical here.