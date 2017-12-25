Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin On Cutting James Harrison: ‘It’s Just Life In Football’

    By Dave Bryan December 25, 2017 at 09:19 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers waived veteran outside linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room on their 53-man roster for tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was returning from his four-game suspension. In short, Monday’s road game against the Houston Texans was the Steelers first contest this season without Harrison being present. After the Steelers beat the Texans, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during his post-game press conference if it will be tough not having Harrison around moving forward.

    “You know, it’s just life in football,” Tomlin said. “You know, sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions. Obviously, we had to take Marcus Gilbert off the suspension list and so sometimes tough decisions are part of it. It’s just life.”

    So, does Tomlin envision Harrison being gone a permanent thing, or does he think he might be back on the roster at some point?

    “I’m not speculating, guys,” Tomlin said. “I don’t even know if he was claimed or not. Today I think was the claim on that. So, you know, I’m not going to get into speculation.”

    Harrison, in case you missed it, did clear waivers at 4 p.m. EST on Monday and that now means he’s a free agent and thus free to sign with any team that might offer him a contract.

    After Monday’s win against the Texans, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked to talk about Harrison not being on the team right now.

    “It’s tough,” Roethlisberger said. “Close friend, obviously, and a guy that we played together for a long time.”

    The Steelers didn’t suffer any significant injuries in their Monday win over the Texans and because of that, there’s a good chance that Harrison won’t be back on the roster ahead of the team’s regular season finale next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

    A few weeks prior to him being waived, Harrison made it clear during an interview that he probably wouldn’t have re-signed with the Steelers during the offseason had he known he would ultimately hardly play during the 2017 regular season. Because of those remarks, Harrison might choose to not re-sign with the Steelers moving forward should they even want him to return in the coming weeks.

    “Can’t wait to find out what God has in store for me next. Many thanks to #SteelersNation for the years of love & support,” Harrison posted on his social media accounts after the Steelers waived him on Saturday.

    Harrison registered just one sack in the 40 total defensive snaps that he played this season.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Last sentence is a bit much, most of those snaps and that sack helped us beat KC, not sure we win that game without those snaps and that sack from James Harrison to close out that game and I dont think anyone else on the roster could have delivered. How many sacks should one expect in 40 snaps? Thats a damn good sack to snaps ratio abouit 4 times better than anyone else on the roster.

      Mike Tomlin’s biggest weakness as a coach is his ego, he has never admitted a mistake in his life that I can recall when it comes to football decisions. Not playing James was a mistake and cutting him was even worse.

      When we see TJ Watt laying one the turf grabbing his knee, one realizes how this move could cost us a superbowl.

    • PA2AK_

      Terrible terrible decision. I agree, and so do the other 31 GMs and Coaches…come back off the ledge bro! NBD

    • Shane Mitchell

      Seasons over for most teams, they are not looking to pick someone up for the last game of the season, if he were cut earlier in the season you can bet your wise ass he would have been picked up and played, probably by the Titans.

    • PA2AK_

      Lol yes I was just being a jag off, but the ‘can’t believe we cut deebo’ hysteria is too much. Need to keep it real. He is barely, if at all, an improvement on Dupree’s overall game right now.

    • Shane Mitchell

      And you are basing your opinion on the 40 snaps he played or just speculation?

    • PA2AK_

      Based on his steady statistical decline against the run and pass for the last 3 years. His level of play last year was amazing…for his age…not league-wide

    • Shane Mitchell

      Is that right, he had the highest coverage grade in the NFL last season for any edge defender, and averaged a sack a game second half of the season, zero doubt in my mind we wouldnt have made the playoffs without him last year.

      Yes, a sack a game and highest coverage grade in the NFL showed a decline.

    • PA2AK_

      And I’ve seen a litany of them here and othe places that say th opposite. Honestly I hope he comes back for insurance, but I’m not losing sleep over this move.

      On a side note…I hope you don’t start a trend comparing a half seasons worth of stats. It’s bad enough as it is being able to skew toward whatever point we feel like proving. I still say he isn’t an upgrade aside from depth. That’s just my eye/gut test or whatever you want to call it.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I call it wishful thinking

    • BurghBoy412

      So now we’re predicting a TJ Watt injury just so the “I told you so” fans can be right? How in the hell can you even call yourself a Steeler fan? Nice pathetic BS post guy. Why don’t you go buy a Browns jersey with that craptastic outlook.

    • BurghBoy412

      I 100% agree with your statement here. It is my thought that the majority of these so called Steeler fans don’t know Jack about the game or their own team that they supposedly support. The team is 12-3 with a 1st Rd bye. Lol What the hell do these morons want? When are they gonna put down the knives and pick up the team? All this negativity is not good for the franchise. If you wanna be a negative whiney b**** go buy a Browns jersey and join that sob fest.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Homefield advantage because without it you can stick that 12-3 and first round bye up your ignorant ass, it took last minute field goals to win 3 God damn games in a row, ignorant clowns.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No dummy he was on the turf grabbing his knee, did you watch the damn game or what?

    • BurghBoy412

      Ok Buddy. Since you’ve got a crystal ball or some other future telling device. You’re right they might as well start getting ready for next year. Lol you don’t know what’s going to happen. Negative Nancy

    • BurghBoy412

      You’re complaining about wins Bro!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It sux with Legacy players, but I get it. We are 12-3 with a first round bye. I’m good! I love James and everything he’s meant to the team: Taking the young LBs to train in Arizona and teaching them to work hard. Gotta move forward tho and I guess you gotta know when it’s time.

    • BurghBoy412

      Has there been any injury report? Has it been stated he’s going to miss extended time? Why all the speculation?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Pretty sure the right time isnt right before the damn playoffs, and the record doesnt mean a thing at this point, if we dont have homefield advantage.

    • BurghBoy412

      Geez you just harass anyone that has a positive outlook on the situation? What is your obsession with this negative narrative?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Becaue there is no positive outlook with the move right before the playoffs fool.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hey it’s ok. We will be fine. I don’t like that he gone either, but is what it is. We get at least one home game and it’s not guaranteed that the Patriots win their playoff game. Idk man, be positive?

    • BurghBoy412

      Yeah, I’m the irrational one here?

    • PA2AK_

      Same to you bro. Look at the other recent article on here…Steelers have most sacks since 2002 @ 50. Shot at record of 55…their D has evolved and maybe James isn’t as critical as some give him credit for.

    • Shane Mitchell

      There is no positive or negative just reality, I am not looking at it like a fanboy, looking at it like a coach. Have to look at what needs to be improved to get us to where we need to go, and cutting James right before the playoffs was not a good move.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      And only the coaching staff knows what’s going on. 🤷

    • PA2AK_

      Dang…must not have got the red Ryder B.B. gun you were looking for?! Lol have some fun bud. Maybe not such a big deal.

    • Shane Mitchell

      If Mike Hilton has more sacks than your starting OLBs there is a problem with the defense thats for damn sure, because that BS doesnt work against good offenses, they pick those blitzes up and next thing you know we have single coverage on a player like Gronk because we have to blitz Mike Hilton 10 times a game.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Business should not cause Bad blood between players and teams, Harrison deserves better!

    • Shane Mitchell

      Damn right I am, because we need to play better to win the superbowl.

    • Dshoff

      I can understand if Harrison asked to be let go. But if he didn’t, I just can’t understand keeping somebody like McCullers instead of Harrison. Heck, Alualu and Walton both can play DT so IMO there is absolutely no reason to keep him over Harrison. If Watt or Dupree were to get injured, I’d sure like to have Harrison on my team.