    Missed Opportunities Help Lead To Huge Blown Opportunity To Take Down Patriots

    By Matthew Marczi December 17, 2017 at 07:35 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers just played their best game in several years that they have against the New England Patriots, but when all was said and done, it was still not enough, as they fell late by the score of 27-24, handing over control of the number one seed to the victors.

    There are a number of moments to which one might point in talking about how the result could have differed, and the same is true for just about every game ever played, but two late plays in this one stand out, and are worth talking about.

    In no way does the loss fall upon the shoulders of either of these two plays alone, but the failure by Sean Davis to secure a late interception and tight end Jesse James, failure to maintain possession through contact with the ground on a touchdown that was overturned obviously helped set the table for how the game ended.

    The former play came with just over two minutes remaining. On the Patriots’ previous drive, they were able to cut into an eight-point lead with a field goal, and the Steelers subsequently suffered their first three-and-out of the entire evening.

    On the second play of New England’s ensuing possession, Tom Brady had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by defensive end Cameron Heyward, which redirected the ball’s trajectory and put safety Davis in position to come down with the football. While it would not have been a routine interception, it is one that was very makeable.

    That failure to capitalize on the opportunity breathed new life into New England’s offense, and tight end Rob Gronkowski then took over. Brady and Gronkowski connected for a 26-yard reception on the next play, and then repeated the process for a total of 52 yards in two plays. The pair connected once again for 17 yards with the tight end plucking the ball just inches off the ground.

    The Steelers called a timeout with a minute remaining, and Dion Lewis scored from eight yards out on the next play. Gronkowski then forced the issue with an easy reception for a two-point conversion that forced the Steelers to need a field goal to win.

    Keep that fact in mind, because after a 69-yard reception by JuJu Smith-Schuster came the 10-yard would-be go-ahead touchdown from James. While he made a fantastic effort to try to score with no timeouts remaining, he lost possession of the ball after crossing the plane, not managing to complete the process of the catch.

    After the touchdown was overturned, Roethlisberger faced heavy pressure on his next two passes, the second of which was rushed after Darrius Heyward-Bey was tackled inbounds. The quarterback forced an inside slant throw to Eli Rogers, which was popped up for an interception.

    The failure to secure the interception by Davis took away a chance for good field position on a drive that led to the go-ahead score. The failure to secure the catch by James at the goal line took a go-ahead touchdown off the board, which subsequently led to an interception on a pass that would not have been attempted had the margin been fewer than three.

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • StolenUpVotes

      One of the worst botched calls I have ever seen. You cannot take that away from the players on the field

    • StolenUpVotes

      Why even have replay if you still aren’t going to get it right

    • Reader783

      To tell me there was clear, indisputable video evidence to take away the win from us is a travesty. An absolutely embarrassing and disgraceful show by the referees and NFL today.

    • StolenUpVotes

      No other league has the officiating issues week in and week out this league does

    • Jason Vancil

      I feel like I just received a private visit from Harvey Weinstein.

    • Doug Andrews

      How can a player catch the football with a knee down extend the ball over the goal line and its still not a catch….. Straight bs

    • Obi Ryn Denobi

      Baloney! They were going to give it to New Sh*tland no matter what it took. That was the most crooked game I’ve seen in over 50 years and I am DONE watching this fixed sh*t!

    • BRB4ever

      Because he didn’t “finish” the catch unfortunately… damn!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He finished the catch and then reached for the goal line. How can he ever reach if he hadn’t already caught the ball? Makes no sense.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      They just can’t do it – never will.

    • NCSteel

      Real question to Steelers Depot writers.
      Why do running backs basically drop the ball once they cross the plane yet Jesse could not do the same ? He had possession of the ball through the crossing of the plane.
      I honestly do not understand.
      Even if you say it’s a good call, I do not understand.
      Perhaps I don’t even care about an answer.
      I just don’t understand and my whole house and everyone in it feels robbed.
      Horrible. Just horrible. I am angry and I’m too friggin’ old to feel like this. Horrible.
      I don’t understand.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      yep

    • StolenUpVotes

      They did though. They literally won the GD game and had it taken away

    • BRB4ever

      I’m with ya. My heart is broken to bud…

    • ABdropkick

      That catch would get overturned 100 times out of 100. His hand came off the ball when it hit the ground. No catch

    • Phil Brenneman II

      The problem is that makes no sense. You can’t reach for the goal line (a football move) if you don’t already have possesion of the ball. So that call would be wrong 100 out of 100 times.

    • Slab

      Just as big was the close to the vest playcalling on the prior drive that gave the ball back to Brady with a chance to go ahead. You have to play to win, not to not lose.

    • ABdropkick

      Reaching out while falling to the ground is not a “football move”

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He hit the ground and then proceeded to reach out. He can’t reach if he doesn’t have the ball. I could see if he was bobbling it on the way down but he wasn’t. He caught it, secured it, went down and then reached to score. No different than if he had ran 20 yards, tripped, and then reached out and hit and bobbled.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Like the Seahawks in the SB

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude he tucked the ball to his chest and then extended it

    • GravityWon

      Why not?

    • ABdropkick

      If you dive to catch a ball, the catch isn’t completed until after you hit the ground. That’s been the rules for ages

    • Phil Brenneman II

      James didn’t dive though so what is your point?

    • ABdropkick

      lol, don’t be silly. Dive, fall, whatever, when you go to the ground you have to hang on to the ball

    • Shannon Stephenson

      they threw 2 out of 3 times…was not like they were just running the ball 3 times

    • StolenUpVotes

      He tucked it to his chest and extended it over the plane

    • ThePointe

      Reaching the ball across the goal line to score a TD is by definition a football move.

    • ABdropkick

      So? doesn’t matter what he does before he hits the ground if he doesn’t hang onto it after he hits the ground

    • HopeHarveys

      Agree. The running call on first down was a give up play.

    • StolenUpVotes

      His knee hitting and him stretching were two separate moves

    • Pat Knotts

      Exactly

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He did hang on to it. He had it, went to the ground, realized he wasn’t touched and then reached for the goal line. Not sure what is so hard to get about that. How you could even begin to equate that to a dive is ridiculous.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Eactly.

    • ABdropkick

      One the quarterback hand the ball to the running back and he starts running, he has possession of the ball. A receiver who falls to the ground while catching a pass has to control the ball until after he hits the ground to have possession.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He had possesion when he hit the ground too though, that is what you keep ignoring. He completed the catch and then reached for the goal line and only AFTER he crossed and the ball hit the ground did it bobble.

    • John Pennington

      Once again Davis hot killed out there and the steelers paid the price for it.Again Burns let a man run right by him because doesnt know the coverage he is in but still starts.When will Dangerfield get his chance.When will Burns learn the coverage he suppose to defend and learn to tackle.Thats 2 reasons we lost this game plus the refs calls.

    • NCSteel

      I feel like Christmas was taken
      from my family or something.
      I don’t want to even get into the silly conservative drive that I think really put the team behind the 8 ball because they overcame it.
      If thats a good call by the refs, someone needs to explain why or how. Such nonsense.
      Other than for a drive and a half,
      I feel like New England was outplayed and we were robbed of post season in Pittsburgh

    • NCSteel

      Ya know, even the stupid title to this article angers me.

    • ABdropkick

      Completing the catch requires him to hold on to the ball when it hits the ground.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He did. He then reached out and tried to score.

    • Easily one of the MOST disgusting losses I’ve ever seen in 47 years of being a rabid fan. Where to start…with the first two ‘head-in-sand’ offensive play calls after AV’s holding penalty, which literally handed Brady the ball with the game on the line and five minutes left? Butler playing his safeties half-way to Ohio on the ensuing drive so Gronk could run free for giant chunks of yardage unopposed?

      So yes, I strongly feel–as does my friend who’s a Bronco’s fan but watched the game with me–that the Steelers’ coaches were both gutless and beyond stupid with how they coached the last six minutes. Yes, Davis could have and should have won the game with the non-interception. Yes, James could have and should have controlled the catch absolutely–and I believe it was a horrible call because to me it looked as if he NEVER LOST POSSESSION OR CONTROL OF THE BALL. The hand under the ball kept the ball securely held against his body while the upper hand briefly came off it. So what? Either the ball was still in his control or it wasn’t, and it was.

      Which brings us to the game ending pick. Rogers was clubbed to the ground from the rear LONG before the ball arrived? How can that NOT be interference? Utterly disgusting!

    • pittfan

      I can’t right now, just cant.

    • ABdropkick

      When the ball hits the ground

    • Phil Brenneman II

      So fumble and recovery.

    • ryan72384

      Plain and simple Jesse didn’t complete the process of a catch when he went to the ground. It is a terrible rule but it’s a rule. Everyone saying it was a catch and he became a runner no he wasn’t. He was catching falling and then bobbled it when he hit the ground. It’s the stupid rule and it decides games and that’s what sucks about it. Jesse and Sean didn’t make 2 big plays when they had the opportunity. Those 2 plays at separate times helped seal the outcome. You can also point to AVs 2 drive killing penalties when we’re starting to grind away some clock. Bens pick. Geez all we gotta do is protect the ball and kick the field goal and go beat them in OT. Left too many plays on the field. That’s why big brother won the fight again but we gave him a bloody nose this time

    • westernsteel

      was hoping the defense was good enough to stop the Patriots on their final drive……but no, they still are not good enough…..gave up a touchdown and a two-point conversion to loose the game….miss the days when the defense won games…..the defense still is not good enough

    • Evan Queen

      Evan Q. His knee was ABSOLUTELY down before hiS elbow even crossed the goal. IT SHOULD HAVE been a catch on the 1 yd line. It sucked. Haley cost us the game by switching to the run on 3 and out middle of 4th qtr. should have been trying to put the nail in the coffin not playing safe. Oh well we will have more vengeance next time. Jacksonville is the tough team of the 6 besides Steelers and Pats

    • ABdropkick

      He has to have possession before he can fumble. He can’t have possession until after his entire body hits the ground and he controls the ball

    • Evan Queen

      You got that right, to me that potentially cost us 1st downs, a long clock eating drive, and at minimum hopefully a field goal. I couldn’t believe that stretch of safe play calling. We should have keep punching them the same way all day. We did great until that series, it cost us

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He had possession when he pulled it into his chest. How can he pull it in if he doesn’t have possession? Quite literally makes no sense.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Good job Jesse! Big paws can’t even hold on to the ball.
      Anyways, at least they didn’t blow us out like usual.. I think we would’ve easily won if AB was in there.
      Good news is that AB and Haden will be back for the playoffs and we will have a chance to get to the Super Bowl. We can def beat Pats. Even in Foxboro….Although this one will sting for a while.

    • Taylor Williams

      We never beat the Pats. Even when Troy, Harrison, Woodley were in their primes.
      They always beat us. We’ll never best them. Today was the day we change the stakes, but the officiating, letting gronk do whatever he wants (like always).

      We have to wait until Brady retires.

    • francesco

      JJ caught the ball fell on one knee and made a fooball play that crossed the goal line. TD. Don’t need to see what happens to the ball at the end. The ball crossed the end zone. Once JJ caught the ball he became a runner. His duty as a receiver was over when his knee hit the ground and the ball was secure.

    • Kevin artis

      Failure of Todd Hailey to call a pass play to a wr in the 3rd and 4th qtr other than the drive was a missed opportunity
      Failure of Keith Butler to double team Gronkowski when the last few passes was killing Davis was a missed opportunity.

    • kdubs412

      For years and years we all screamed man up the receivers and press them at the line. Years of failures later, they finally do it and surprise surprise it works and we have our first competitive game against them in years. But for some reason one thing we are all STILL screaming is double cover gronk in the wake of another loss. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard to understand why it’s necessary. It had to happen and yet again Butler showed he is completely clueless about something that even to average fans is crystal clear. It’s maddening.

    • melblount

      Hearing/reading Steelers fans in full or in part blaming this loss on the refs is sad.

    • melblount

      Great post.

    • Keith Pryor

      Whether you think Jesse maintained possession or not there is NO WAY you could CLEARLY see if the ball hit the ground. There was not clear evidence to overturn it. To me the ball did move but looked like to me Jesse’s hand was still under it and you could not tell if the ball hit the ground. That was not clear therefore you cannot overturn the call on the field. They got robbed, plain and simple!

    • John A Stewart

      Chill out Pops I’ll used to be like you with this team .Now I just watch them to see how they gonna lose with this coaching staff . It sad most of our career loses are from coaching the Steelers were the most physical team in the NFL for years and now we don’t even know how to tackle.

    • melblount

      The biggest missed opportunities came after the AV holding penalty in the 4th Qtr. That’s when our brilliant HC and OC decided to stop playing to win and instead payed to TRY to not lose.

      If you don’t believe that, go back and read the play-by-play calls or replay the game from that point. If the latter, be sure to not miss BB’s expressions as he left the field/stood on the sidelines. He seemed to know at that point that we likely just cost ourselves the game.

      And so it was.

    • John Pennington

      Davis hurt the team in more ways than one.He couldn’t cover Gronk at all and embarrassed himelf trying to the point Gronk laughed at him on a TD catch in the endzone.Davis has been having bad games and the team won’t sit him down.They will have to find his replacement in the off season.The steelers need to spend money in the secondary they can’t get around it.Players like Burns who wont tackle dont know his coverages hurt the team.There has to be better players out there for these positions and steelers need to find these players.Spence cant help this team should have brought up Kelsey from the practice squad.Thats why these guys are there.

    • Slab

      They called pass plays 2 out of 3. But the plays ended up being a QB scramble and a 3 yard completion. They were taking a “we have a lead, so let’s not take any chances approach”. That’s fine if you have a 5 point lead on a poor QB with a couple minutes left. You have to change the approach when you are playing Brady. Actually play to get the 1st down.