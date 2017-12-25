Hot Topics

    NFL Amends Concussion Protocol Midseason, Adds Neurotrauma Consultant To Officiating HQ

    By Matthew Marczi December 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Concussions have been a major topic surrounding the National Football League for years now, but only increasingly so over the course of the past seven or so years. While they have made a number of token gestures in a positive direction, even these have frequently been missteps.

    Two years ago, for example, the league introduced an independent ‘concussion spotter’ who would watch games live and look for symptoms of head trauma, obvious or otherwise. He would have the authority to pull a player from a game for evaluation. We saw this happen to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antwon Blake that season.

    Yet we have seen this process fail time and time again. Just off the top of my head, the league dropped the ball completely in a playoff game last year when Bud Dupree hit Matt Moore. Moore immediately returned to the game, never being tested for a concussion, which he later was found to have suffered.

    This season alone, there were two high-profile incidents that stood out in recent weeks. The Seahawks, in fact, were even fined $100,000 for not properly following the concussion protocol, and the Texans’ Tom Savage quivered on the ground, his hands shaking, after a hit a few weeks ago, yet only came out of the game a series or two later. He was just placed on injured reserve because of the concussion that he suffered.

    According to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, the NFL just instituted changes to the protocol, which includes the addition of and Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant that will be stationed in the league’s headquarters. But considering how well the centralized replay system has been received this year, I don’t have a high degree of confidence in this being very effective.

    In addition to this change, the league will now mandate that all players who suffer “seizure-like symptoms” be ruled out for the remainder of the game in which such symptoms occur. I thought this was already a thing, but I guess not.

    A change has been made for the postseason as well, which adds “at least” a third neurotrauma consultant to be on-hand for the playoffs. These are changes that have gone into effect immediately and are already in place.

    Additionally, if an official removes a player from the game for suspected head trauma, he must inform the medical staff; again, how was this already not a thing? If you think somebody might have a concussion, then maybe people who can test to see if he has a concussion should be told about it. Wow.

    Other changes include a provision that all players who are tested for a concussion at any point be re-tested within 24 hours. Any player who “exhibits gross motor instability or significant loss of balance” must also be evaluated.

    These are steps in the right direction, on paper; but they are steps that should have been in place this entire time. And it won’t actually solve the problem if it’s not adhered to. The concussion spotters have failed to identify several high-profile concussions already.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Jaybird

      The first person this neurotrauma consultant should examine is the Guy in New York who overturned that TD by Benjamin of the Bills yesterday. You have to have brain damage to not have seen that 18 inch line left behind from his second foot dragging on the turf.

    • Michael Conrad

      Just another way to help the Pats. Beliacheat will have a direct line to Neuro Man.

    • pittsburghjoe

      These head injuries and the management there of is a black swan event and will be the demise of the league.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Timely article Matt; it is an evolving process, at some point they may have to consider mandatory rest period instead of basing it on just when the symptoms go away.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Too little, too late, in my opinion. Too much damage at this point.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Kind of ironical with the resources at hand. 32 team doctors, the heads of every top medical institution at at their disposal and no good solution. To their defense, their is probably no good solution to an injury that is mostly inherent to the game. It would be like trying to eliminate torn ACL’s.

    • Nolrog

      Well, certainly, the way they are handling concussions is not helping in any way. However, I think a much stronger contributing factor are the inconsistent application of the rules, so that no one knows what catch is, a hard hit during a football play is dealt the same punishment as a clearly dirty hit on a guy on the ground well after the play with the intent to injure. There is so much inconsistency in the league that you have to wait until after the replay to know whether to cheer or not.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I think the league is very fragile right now.