NFL Draft Prospects – 2017 Bowl Game Preview: December 24th

There is only one bowl game set for Christmas Eve.

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston– 8:30 ET, ESPN

This matchup is light on the draft prospects. Center Aaron Mitchell for Fresno State is one of the more intriguing prospects. He is by no means a standout center, but has the size and pass blocking abilities to play on Sundays in the NFL. He was not credited with allowing a sack all season and the 300 pounder is one of the Bulldogs captains. He is, by no means, one of the best centers in the draft; but, a team may take a chance on him in the 6th or 7th rounds.

Houston Safety, Terrell Williams has had a solid year and has a chance to get taken in the 2018 draft. Williams has 4 interceptions, 57 tackles and 6 pass breakups on the season. He is one heck of an athlete and at 6-3, an ideal size for an NFL safety. Watching Williams is a lot of fun because of his ability to fly around the field and react quickly to most situations. This was Williams’ only season as a full time starter which makes him a late round pick at best.

The Houston Cougars have plenty of young talent. Guys like sophomore DT, Ed Oliver and sophomore QB, Kyle Allen will be fun to watch in the coming years. Don’t be surprised when we see them taken in either 2019 or 2020.