    NFL Jokes That Antonio Brown Needs To Let Them Catch Up

    By Alex Kozora December 11, 2017 at 03:49 pm

    Antonio Brown is running circles around the rest of the NFL. So much so that he’s trying to move into the MVP conversation, a chance that may have gained some traction with the news Carson Wentz will miss the rest of the season.

    Brown has caught 99 passes for 1509 yards, both numbers that lead the league. DeAndre Hopkins is in second place in each category but lagging far behind with 88 grabs and 1233 yards. After Brown put on another show against the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins and others tweeted at him to slow his roll.

    Brown responded back.

    Hopkins wasn’t the only one. Golden Tate made a similar jab.

    Brown hasn’t taken a night off, recording his 4th straight game with at least 100 yards receiving. He and Keenan Allen are the only guys to do so this year.

    Others players had to give props after another dazzling performance.

    Primetime football has meant the whole world has gotten to watch Brown work. And hopefully it’s eliminated any doubt who the best receiver in the game is. There are certainly other great ones. Steelers’ fans shouldn’t deny how talented the likes of Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, and even Keenan Allen are. Brown is simply on another level.

    And everyone else, like these tweets show, is just trying to catch up.

    • Steelerbob

      Wonder how things wouldve turned out it Mike Wallace had taken that contract? Would they have been able to afford keeping Brown? Would Brown have emerged enough by the time his contract was coming up to get a big payday if Wallace had stayed?

    • Sam Clonch

      If they hadn’t cut Johnny Unitas or passed on Dan Marino, would the Steelers have 10 SBs? If Bledsoe had stayed healthy for a few more years, would the Tom Brady era have ever happened? These are the questions that keep me up…

    • Chad H

      #TheGoat

    • ThePointe

      Kinda deep. I’m sure though, that Richard Mann would have developed Wallace into a much better receiver than he turned out to be because of leaving. They would have been able to afford Brown the first go around yes, but they would have had to make a difficult decision come the second contract.

    • popsiclesticks

      He broke out late in the 2nd year of that contract, which would have been halfway through his restricted FA tender year. So who knows. An interesting hypothetical, for sure.

    • CountryClub

      I guarantee you they get jealous watching Ben throw him the ball.

    • ryan72384

      Marino wins probably 2 Super Bowls in the 90s if he was a Steeler. 94 and 95. Hell maybe 97 too.

    • dennisdoubleday

      2000 yard season not out of the question at this point. Tough, but who says he can’t average 167/game?

    • blackandgoldBullion

      No doubt they are starting to finally understand all over the planet that he is not just the best small receiver in the league, but THE very best WR. It’s about time. The next time they get together they may as well all just bow to AB.

    • Sam Clonch

      Hopkins does at the very least. The garbage QBs that guy has had to deal with over the years…

    • The Tony

      Hopkins is also targeted about 20 times a game

    • Sam Clonch

      Exactly. Imagine if the guys targeting him were anywhere close to what AB has!