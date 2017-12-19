Hot Topics

    NFL Leading Eight Steelers Selected To 2018 Pro Bowl

    By Alex Kozora December 19, 2017

    Though hopefully they’ll be occupied with a Super Bowl run, eight Pittsburgh Steelers have been selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl. That’s most of any team in the league. The eight who are going are:

    Antonio Brown
    Ben Roethlisberger
    Le’Veon Bell
    Alejandro Villanueva
    David DeCastro
    Maurkice Pouncey
    Ryan Shazier
    Chris Boswell

    Cam Heyward was left off the list in what I consider to be the crime of the century.

    Roethlisberger, Brown, and Pouncey lead the group with their 6th Pro Bowl appearances. DeCastro and Bell are making their third, Shazier his second, while this is Villanueva’s and Boswell’s first trip.

    Brown is leading the NFL in receptions and yards, though those numbers likely won’t hold up with him probably missing the rest of the season. Bell is the workhorse of the team, of the league, leading everyone in carries and touches. Pouncey has continued to be a rock, DeCastro has bounced back, while Villanueva’s play has picked up the second half of the year. Shazier was playing at a high level and Boswell has been as consistent as they come.

    Shazier, obviously, will not play after suffering a season-ending spine injury. And it’s possible other players pull out, as has often been the case for this game, due to lingering injury.

    The 2018 Pro Bowl will kickoff Sunday, January 28 in Orlando, Florida. It’ll be aired on ESPN and ABC.

