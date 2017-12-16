NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Select Tight End In Round One

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers still have their full attention on the rest of the season, Mock Draft season is beginning to heat up. The last one we looked at had the team taking a cornerback. DraftTek.com went in a different direction, having the Steelers select Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews with the 32nd pick in their latest version.

Here’s what they have to say.

“One key to taking the no-huddle to the next level is to secure and develop personnel that allow the offense to create mismatches in the running and passing games alike. The Sooners used the explosive Andrews to gash opposing defenses vertically with a 15.6 yards/reception average and 8 TDs in 2017. He isn’t just a glorified receiver but a complete (and healthy) TE with the length to block on the line. This addition makes the offense more potent and flexible to exploit any defense before them.”

Jesse James is coming off the best game of his career and Vance McDonald has flashed but it’s a position that is without a true, defined starter. A redshirt junior, Andrews has caught 58 passes for 906 yards and eight touchdowns this year with the playoffs still to go. He won the John Mackey Award for best tight end in the country.

To my knowledge, he hasn’t declared yet but many expect him to as possibly the classes best tight end. He was a unanimous All-American this year and put up impressive numbers throughout his career. In three years with the Sooners, he caught 22 touchdown passes, a number that would be a welcomed addition to the Steelers’ offense.

Other top tight ends this year are Wisconsin’s Troy Fumagalli and Penn State’s Mike Gesicki, the latter who is sure to be popular in Pittsburgh circles coming April.

And yes, they’re projecting the Steelers to pick 32nd overall, this year’s Super Bowl chance. If they can get that part right, I’ll already be happy.