Hot Topics

    NFL Suspends JuJu Smith-Schuster And George Iloka For One Game (Updating)

    By Alex Kozora December 5, 2017 at 01:41 pm

    NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting the NFL is “strongly” considering suspending JuJu Smith-Schuster for his hit on Vontaze Burfict last night. Here’s the tweet he just sent out.

    Smith-Schuster illegally made contact with Burfict’s helmet on a crackback block and then stood over him afterwards, earning a taunting penalty. Burfict would be carted off though was not seriously injured. Another look at the hit.

    Smith-Schuster apologized for the hit after the game. At today’s press conference, Mike Tomlin referred to it, primarily the taunting, as a “teachable moment.”

    We should know the league’s decision in the near future. If he is suspended he’ll have the chance to appeal. He’ll be able to play until his appeal is heard. The Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.

    Earlier this week, the league announced a one game suspension for Rob Gronkowski following his late hit on cornerback Tre White. Gronk is also appealing the decision.

    UPDATE (1:50 PM): The league has announced one game suspensions for Smith-Schuster and George Iloka.

    Iloka is suspended for his hit on Antonio Brown in the back of the end zone late in the game.

    UPDATE (2:06 PM): Both players are appealing.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Crowned

      I don’t get how he can have the same suspension as Gronk. Gronk was a cheap shot after the play and Juju’s was a football play, a block a few inches too high.

    • Jones

      So it takes years of dirty play for Bufict to get his first suspension, and our rookie first offender is on the chopping block after his first and only “dirty” play to date. Seems fair… I swear they just blindfold interns and have them throw darts at a board to come up with punishments…

    • Stas

      What a joke. This was an illegal (some seeing as borderline illegal, some fully illegal) hit. He should be fined. I am on the borderline side. This was not a malicious hit. He did not mean to injury Burfict but wanted to spring a teammate free. Taunting was a dumb penalty and he was flagged for it in addition to the hit itself. How is this even in the realm of a suspension is beyond me. The league continues to demonstrate a double standard.

    • Jones

      Exactly. Should he have been flagged? absolutely. Fined? Certainly. Suspended right off the bat? That’s ridiculous unless they suspend every player for either a helmet to helmet hit on their first offense, or suspend every player for taunting on their first offense.

    • Rob S.

      All because Gruden whined about him getting ejected on national TV. This guy is a first-time offender and they’re talking suspension? Are they talking about suspension for the guy that hit a Antonio Brown? Or are you talking about suspending him because of taunting? If so, that would certainly be a first.

    • NCSteel

      Agree about Gronkowski hit vs.
      Ju Ju but thats neither here nor there.
      The appeal interests me…
      Alex,
      If he appeals,
      Whats the scenario ?
      Is he risking the chance to be suspended the following week ?
      Perhaps a playoff game down the road ?
      Or is it a two week thing where he would end up missing time against Houston or Cleveland ?

    • CP72

      Listen I obviously have a very biased opinion, but I think IIloka’s hit had more of a malicious intent than JuJu’s did.
      JuJu is going to be made an example because he taunted him.

      I’m also going to say this. How big of onions does JuJu have going in there looking up a 250 pound Burfict. I love this kid’s heart. Just walk away JuJu after the deed is done.

    • taztroy43

      So is the Bengals S Iloka being “strongly considered” for a suspension as well???

    • Sam Clonch

      Laaaaaaame…..

    • Crashcrash777

      Weak…

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s a very valid question. If not, it says the taunting was the main factor in differentiating between the two. Both were illegal hits to the head (that were flagged) during a football play. Neither were after the fact cheap shots. One was a hit on a WR catching a ball, the other a block on a LB running after the ball. Will be very interesting to see what happens. Setting a precident then that if you get a taunting penalty and a UNR penalty on the same play, you get suspended.

    • hdogg48

      What JuJu did was a foul.

      What Gronk did was a felony.

    • taztroy43

      Both susppended!!!wtf

    • Alex Kozora

      He can play as long as he appeals. So if he appeals and it isn’t resolved by the Ravens game, he can play. But if he winds up losing, he is out the next game. So most likely New England.

    • falconsaftey43

      So now we have the precedent set. Any illegal hit to the head is a one game suspension. Let’s see if they’re consistent the rest of the year.

    • Sam Clonch

      I don’t see how they could justify it otherwise.

    • Kyle Chrise

      just make all personal fouls a 1-game suspension. this suspension is weak

    • capehouse

      I don’t understand. Is every player that has one of these penalties now subject to a suspension? If that’s the case then fine but this seems unprecedented. Just making up punishments.

    • RMSteeler

      Has any WR been suspended for a hit since the Hines Ward rule? Doubt it.

    • taztroy43

      How is Gronks hit the same as Ju jus hit!!!

    • taztroy43

      1 game suspensions?? gronk should be out 6 games based on his intent!!!

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      JuJu please appeal this dumb decision. He makes a ward like block and a suspension like gronks? 2 things wrong. Gronks was after the whistle and 100% unnecessary. JuJus was before and just a couple inches high (taunting was unnecessary). B.S. but yea let’s give gronk and burfict (took him several times before a suspension) a complete pass.

    • Alex Kozora

      He has been suspended.

    • Chris92021

      What a joke. At least in the case for JuJu and Iloka, they both happened as football plays, Gronk’s hit happened well after the whistle blew. If JuJu and Iloka get 1 game, Gronk should get at least 2, if not 3. The NFL strikes again!

    • PittShawnC

      The taunt sealed JuJu’s fate, unfortunately

    • hdogg48

      True dat…

      They need to put in a rule that severely punishes
      someone who has a custom fitted metal lined
      elbow brace that he uses as a battering ram weapon, more
      severely than one game.

      I say if they won’t give him more than one game,
      make it so he is disqualified if he wears it in
      another game.

    • CP72

      I’m telling you the taunting is playing a role in this. The NFL may not say it, but you have think it does.

    • taztroy43

      Exactly where was the whining against the Bengals DE dropping an elbow on Ben’s chest….or the cb intentionally trying to hurt Boswell on the game winning kick!!!!!

    • Sam Clonch

      So, can we expect an article outlining the timeline for the appeals process? (Granted it seems like the league office feels no obligations to actually follow CBA approved timelines: see the Bryant reinstatement fiasco)

    • PittShawnC

      oh Runyan said it: “Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player.”

    • Chris92021

      Consistent and NFL under Roger Goodell have never been tied together. Unless of course you are saying the NFL under Roger Goodell has been consistently bad.

    • taztroy43

      It shouldn’t it’s football and guys celebrate BIG hits!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      fair.

    • taztroy43

      Thanks just saw that

    • CP72

      Listen I love JuJu, but he stood there WAY TO LONG.

    • Steeldog22

      Yep. Taunting + type of hit did it. You can argue not malicious or intent, bang bang, etc. up until the taunt. And Brown chanting “Karma” and “I like it” during Ju Ju’s apology doesn’t help. I know that’s not on Ju Ju, but the league was going to come out with something stiff after last nights game.

    • taztroy43

      He celebrated a BIG hit! It happens all he time…some see taunting and I see celebration after a BIG hit! The NFL is a damn joke!

    • Grant Humphrey

      Also Gronk is a repeat offender he’s done this kind of stuff before. This is JuJu’s first offense.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Crabtree and Talib literally had a fist fight on the field and got the same punishment as this. What a load of crap

    • taztroy43

      Agreed

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he shouldnt appeal. take his licks and move on. we need him for the new england game.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Asinine.

      A perfect example of the aftermath/emotion dictating the punishment.

      JuJu should ABSOLUTELY appeal. And I bet, he wins. When was the last time a “crack-back-block” warranted a suspension as a 1st offense?

    • taztroy43

      NFL=JOKE!!!!

    • Steeldog22

      Yes. Gronk should have received 2.

    • dennisdoubleday

      You bet he wins? Why would the league reverse itself?

    • Matt

      Total BS. Gronk hit not in any way the same as Juju’s situation. But I’m still fully good on what Juju did bc of who he did it to. I never want to see anyone hurt, but Burfict needs more lessons like this.

    • nikki stephens

      geez all the uproar???!!! Total sham and another nail in the NFL coffin. How can you equate a rookie with no past w/ the many repeat offenders? Makes no sense and I am sure it has to do with all the attention of riddick, gruden (who is as blind as a bat), and other disavowing talking heads. It was primarily a shot ACROSS the mid-section and his helmet (secondarily) hit furr ball, burfect.

      Another reason goodell is a joke and ruining the league, unequal, unbalanced, lacking standards, and prone to public pressure – goodell must go!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      sends a message not to do it again to the league.

    • PittShawnC

      Agreed. He stood over him for what? A full 3 count? lol. If he made that hit and moved on you and I wouldn’t be talking about this.

    • stan

      I really don’t think JuJu’s hit was illegal. It wasn’t all that high and it only was only notable because Burfict was involved and didn’t expect it. Standing over him… was a mistake. Even if it was just for a second it was a mistake because it enflamed things. Juju made pretty much the same block a couple of plays later but pulled up a bit and there was no flag.

    • taztroy43

      Exactly!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey, Alex… is Gronk officially appealing? And if so, he is ALSO in danger of missing the Steeler game, if it goes down the same way, where he plays against Miami but then loses and has to sit out our game? I saw some people almost speculating that way on another article but I thought it was done tongue-in-cheek.

    • Chris92021

      What Gronk did was borderline criminal. What JuJu and Iloka did happened as football plays. Illegal by the letter of the law but while during the play. Absolutely absurd but what else is new from this sorry excuse of a commissioner and leadership.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      I don’t get it. But understand that the league is trying to make a statement about this game.

    • mape_ape

      JuJu is now a Steelers legend. Well worth the sacrifice.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      The CB wasn’t trying to hurt Boswell. The replay shows Boswell following through into his leg b/c it could draw a penalty. No doubt Geno Atkins will be fined for hitting Ben.

    • Steeldog22

      Exactly. He makes that hit and walks away, even if he goes and celebrates a bit with teammates, it’s a fine and that’s it. Standing over the man and staring him down for the amount of time he did, you’re losing the benefit of the doubt that it wasn’t intentional (even though I sincerely believe he didn’t mean to hurt him and nobody feels worse about it than Ju Ju).

    • nikki stephens

      the head shot standard should be simple – primary thrust / hit is helmet to helmet – PERIOD.

      And Steeler Nation while we are at it, rise up whenever they slander Shazier in showing the 2015 playoff game hitting Bernard. That was NOT intentional. He went / thrust INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE RUNNING BACK to stop the RB. Bernard attempted to avoid, put on the brakes, and CROUCHED. Shazier was in process of tackling. His head was down with no line of sight! Shazier had no way of knowing the postion bernard would take. He DID NOT aim at his head or helmet. Don’t let the media slander Shazier.

    • ryan72384

      Loved JuJus hit and the way he stood over him basically saying yeah I just destroyed you. There was nobody more deserving of that block. JuJu becoming a Steeler Nation favorite.

    • melblount

      NFL. Stoopid is as stoopid does.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Even though the hit was a “football play” followed by an unnecessary taunt, the immediacy of the taunt makes it look (to league officials) as though JuJu’s intention was personal from the start—at least that’s my guess.

    • Jones

      And that message wasn’t important enough to send over 4+ seasons of dirty play from the other guy, but now it’s absolutely imperative that it gets across ASAP. You realize with JuJu and Iloka being suspended, it obviously wasn’t the taunting and now they HAVE to suspend every single incident of helmet to helmet contact, intentional or not.

    • Steeldog22

      I think if Ju Ju’s punishment had been handed out first, Gronk would have received 2 games.

    • ThatGuy

      interesting that a hit during a play is viewed the same as an elbow to the back of the head to someone who is down after a play.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      The hit was in the play but the taunt was Bull Shiite…even if it was Burfict. AB may not have helped by saying he’d pay the fine

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i dont agree with the suspension but he should not appeal. take the bench for the ravens game and come back for the pats game.

    • falconsaftey43

      pretty much.

      I’m pretty confident in saying they were suspended because it was prime time and everyone saw it, the game was very physical, and Shazier suffered a serious injury. I highly doubt they’ll start suspending all first time offenders of illegal hits to the head. They definitely have not thus far.

    • stan

      They only did this because the context. If the Bungles didn’t turn this into a backyard brawl (as usual) then JuJu would have gotten a slap on the wrist. I agree. Gronk’s play was much worse, and unlike JuJu he’s a repeat offender.

    • Rob S.

      I see they just suspended Iloka too. That makes me feel better, but it is still the wrong call. You’re telling me from this point forward, they’re going suspend every single helmet-to-helmet shot at least one game, without exception?! I don’t buy that one bit. It’s only because of Jon Gruden.

    • FATCAT716

      This has more to do with a message to both teams. Don’t believe Iloka should be suspended either

    • melblount

      In case my post below is deleted, go to the NFL site to read the FACTS about the suspension. I’d link it but…

    • Biggie

      Another Goodell inconsistent ruling. Nothing but BS reaction to all the whining last night but the announcers, reporters and hasbeens. Both fineable offenses which were rightly penalized but with no habitual acts and trying to compare it to Gronks after the play cheap shot where he hurt a player is ridiculous.

    • Jollyrob68

      He led with his shoulder hit Vontez in the shoulder with accidental helmet hit. Now standing over him was stupid. Great Hit.

    • falconsaftey43

      it was def illegal. look at the clip in the tweet above. second view in the clip shows it very clearly was crown of the helmet into Burficts helmet (view looking in the direction the offense is moving).

    • Rob S.

      I agree he wasn’t trying to hurt him, but it’s still a dirty play. you don’t stick your leg out like that when someone’s trying to kick. It’s an easy way to break someone’s leg.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Perhaps, it’s optics. Primetime game on display. Chippy game all around. Shazier fate. I don’t agree with it, but see why the league did it.

    • Froggy

      Players in a defenseless posture include a “player who receives a ‘blindside’ block when the path of the blocker is toward or parallel to his own end line.” That exactly describes the block here.

      Prohibited contact against a player in a defenseless posture includes “forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet … even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck,” which is exactly what JuJu did. There was forcible helmet-to-helmet contact.

      Much as I dislike Burfict there’s no question that this was an illegal hit.

    • Steeldog22

      Agreed. This is a message to both teams and the league. Need to suspend the referee squad as well though for one game. That was as awful as anything else.

    • Jones

      They listen to Gruden about that, but when he (rightly) whines about the officiating, they’ll still trot the same zebras out there and give them more camera time than the players…

    • EdJHJr

      Yes suspend everyone, everywhere

    • falconsaftey43

      I did read their explanation, and honestly I get the JuJu suspension when considering the taunt. I do not get the Iloka one. That hit happens every week and it’s only ever a fine unless the guy is a serious repeat offender.

    • EdJHJr

      I have an idea. DONT THROW THE BALL AND THERE WILL BE FEWER HITS LIKE THAT

    • Jones

      “Mr. Smith-Schuster, you are hereby suspended for the following offenses: 1-Targeting – contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless player. 2-Mr. Goodell’s wife “had a headache/backache/was too tired” last night and he’s in a foul mood”. lol…

    • Addison

      Worth it.. can’t tell you how many times I watched that a-hole get laid out.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The league is notorious for doling out a certain punishment and then walking it back. How many suspensions get announced as one thing and then partially rescinded? It just happened with Talib/Crabtree.

      The reason I think he’d likely win, is because this sets a terrible precedent, as a few other commenters stated. It feels like a complete over-reaction. And sometimes, the act of appealing and showing disgust/displeasure for the punishment, in an official capacity, is enough to get the appropriate attention/response.

      All that said, if there is a chance of missing the NE game, all things should be taken into consideration. I was under the assumption, like with Gronk, that a conclusion of the appeal would come before this weekend’s games, thereby making it known whether the suspension stands or not, rendering missing the NE game a non-factor-gamble.

    • gentry_gee

      BS suspension. TOTAL BS for a vicious and clean football play. If Gronkowski gets one for a criminal curb stomp, which is not a football play, then why does Juju receive the same punishment? It makes no sense and should be appealed. What a joke this league is.

    • gentry_gee

      No, it sends a message that they won’t tolerate the Steelers brand of clean, vicious football.

    • Matt

      Pretty unbelievable to hear some of the talking heads this morning about how violent the game was. “Disturbing” “gross”, etc. It’s pretty much what i grew up watching. It’s as if they’ve been told to comment this way to convince people that football can’t include tough hits. One commentator got on Ben and said he should apologize for describing the game simply as AFC North Football. Don’t crack under the PC police pressure Ben. Again I never want to see anybody get hurt in a football game but I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed last night’s game because of the hitting and the physical play more than I have many of the other games I have watched this year. The NFL should pay attention because I know I’m not the only one who is getting bored with this game I grew up absolutely loving to watch. A game I would refuse to miss all Sunday long and now I could care less when I miss many of the games. That says something to how this game has changed. Again, I’m not advocating hurting people but football is inherently a violent sport. Things will simply happen when big bodies are going that fast trying to stop other big bodies. Sorry, but stuff is gonna happen in those split second decisions.

    • SteelerMike

      Gronkowski’s incident was the dirtiest “play” in the NFL in probably a decade. The last time I saw a cheap shot that bad was about a 10-15 years ago involving something similar between a couple of linemen. It’s a disgrace he didn’t get multiple games.

    • Brian Miller

      Iloka had 2 if not 3 malicious hits. Don’t forget the sideline cheap shot he took on Brown when he couldn’t grab the catch…end of first half I believe?

    • 70’s Fan

      And the league wonders why interest in their product is waning?