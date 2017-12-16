NFL Week 15 Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2017 NFL regular season includes two Saturday games with the Detroit Lions first hosting the Chicago Bears followed by the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second of these two games really figures to be an entertaining one and it could ultimately decide the AFC West division. Both teams enter today’s matchup with identical 7-6 records.

As for the first game between the Lions and Bears, I’m sure that game will matter to several fantasy football players.

If you’re interested, please feel free to use this comment section below this post as the official Saturday discussion thread for both of the NFL games on tap today.

As usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from both games to this post as they progress.

Bears Inactives: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deiondre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, S Adrian Amos, OL Cameron Lee, DL Rashaad Coward & TE Adam Shaheen

Lions Inactives: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, C Travis Swanson, T Rick Wagner, T Emmett Cleary, DT Rodney Coe